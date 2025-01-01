Menu
My Boyfriend's Back Movie Quotes

My Boyfriend's Back Movie Quotes

Dr. Bronson Okay, well, you're dead. Which is unusual, because we don't normally see this much activity in a dead person.
Dr. Bronson I'm afraid I have some bad news. Your boy is very sick. He's lost a massive amount of blood, and his pulse and retinal response are poor, and as you can see there's an axe sticking out of his head.
Big Chuck He's not sick, you idiot, he's dead!
Dr. Bronson Oh, everybody's a doctor. You think maybe I could make the diagnosis?
Johnny You may not know this, Missy, but I ate Chuck for YOU!
Missy's Friend God, my boyfriend won't even pump gas for me.
Johnny What?
Eddie What do you mean, what? You just tried to take a bite out of my arm!
Johnny I'm sorry, Eddie. It was just gonna be a little bite.
Mr. Dingle Goodbye, son. Be nice to God.
Little Chuck Daddy, that dead man tried to eat me.
Mr. Dingle You know son... your mother and I, and the ambulance driver, and the coroner, and the embalmer, were all pretty much convinced that you were dead.
Johnny I got better.
Mr. Dingle Huh. Well, welcome home, son.
Johnny Thanks.
Mrs. Dingle Are you hungry, do you want something to eat? Gee, there's a lot of food left over from the funeral.
Johnny Sorry I'm late, Mrs. Cooper. You wouldn't BELIEVE the trouble I had getting here!
Johnny's School Teacher I would believe it. And I'm not impressed. You get one demerit.
Johnny But-!
Johnny's School Teacher Just because you're dead does not mean that you can come waltzing in here whenever you like.
Johnny It's because I'm dead, isn't it. That's why you won't go out with me.
Missy Don't insult me.
Johnny You're afraid of what people might say, aren't you. Behind your back, everybody whispering, 'there goes Missy and the dead kid'!
Buck Van Patten You think you can hang out with us decent living folks like you're still alive or something?
Johnny Why is everyone making such a big deal about this? I've only been dead ONE DAY.
Johnny Look, I almost took a bite out of my friend Eddie, and it was SUCH the wrong thing to do. He's very mad.
Johnny I died for you! I came back from the dead for you! I love you!
Reporter Brenda We just received word that some sort of tragedy has happened in the high school today.
Sheriff McCloud No, nothing unusual.
Reporter Brenda I was referring to the slaughter.
Sheriff McCloud Right, well, there was that. Earlier today one of the students got badly killed.
Big Chuck Is there anyone in my family you DON'T plan to eat?
Big Chuck GOOD girls don't hang around with dead boys!
Johnny Just because I crawled out of a grave doesn't make me a frickin' zombie.
Sheriff McCloud Honey, let the zombie go and I'll buy you a pretty dress.
Big Chuck Shut up, you little zombie slut!
Big Chuck You are not taking my daughter to the prom, you stupid dead son of a bitch!
Big Chuck Whore of the undead!
Mrs. Dingle Dr. Bronson, the reason I called is that our son Johnny... died the other day, and I was wondering if you could take a look at him... Would you like to talk to him? Sure. Johnny?
Johnny's School Teacher This is the most pathetic sexual fantasy I've ever seen.
Eddie Alright, newsflash, this just in, Johnny: Missy is going to the prom with Buck. You got it?
Johnny Look. You pretend to kill her, I save her life, she thinks I'm a hero, ditches Buck and goes to the prom with me. How sweet is that?
Eddie This is desperate and this is sick. I think you should get some therapy. I do!
Missy Johnny, hi! Uh, listen, I think it's really great that you're back from the dead and all, but I've got gym.
Teacher Extinguish all talking
[after his ear falls off]
Johnny I heard someone my age is supposed to be comfortable with the way their body changes, but given the circumstances, this was too much.
