Dr. BronsonOkay, well, you're dead. Which is unusual, because we don't normally see this much activity in a dead person.
Dr. BronsonI'm afraid I have some bad news. Your boy is very sick. He's lost a massive amount of blood, and his pulse and retinal response are poor, and as you can see there's an axe sticking out of his head.
Big ChuckHe's not sick, you idiot, he's dead!
Dr. BronsonOh, everybody's a doctor. You think maybe I could make the diagnosis?
JohnnyYou may not know this, Missy, but I ate Chuck for YOU!
Missy's FriendGod, my boyfriend won't even pump gas for me.
JohnnyWhat?
EddieWhat do you mean, what? You just tried to take a bite out of my arm!
JohnnyI'm sorry, Eddie. It was just gonna be a little bite.
Mr. DingleGoodbye, son. Be nice to God.
Little ChuckDaddy, that dead man tried to eat me.
Mr. DingleYou know son... your mother and I, and the ambulance driver, and the coroner, and the embalmer, were all pretty much convinced that you were dead.
JohnnyI got better.
Mr. DingleHuh. Well, welcome home, son.
JohnnyThanks.
Mrs. DingleAre you hungry, do you want something to eat? Gee, there's a lot of food left over from the funeral.
JohnnySorry I'm late, Mrs. Cooper. You wouldn't BELIEVE the trouble I had getting here!
Johnny's School TeacherI would believe it. And I'm not impressed. You get one demerit.
JohnnyBut-!
Johnny's School TeacherJust because you're dead does not mean that you can come waltzing in here whenever you like.
JohnnyIt's because I'm dead, isn't it. That's why you won't go out with me.
MissyDon't insult me.
JohnnyYou're afraid of what people might say, aren't you. Behind your back, everybody whispering, 'there goes Missy and the dead kid'!
Buck Van PattenYou think you can hang out with us decent living folks like you're still alive or something?
JohnnyWhy is everyone making such a big deal about this? I've only been dead ONE DAY.
JohnnyLook, I almost took a bite out of my friend Eddie, and it was SUCH the wrong thing to do. He's very mad.
JohnnyI died for you! I came back from the dead for you! I love you!
Reporter BrendaWe just received word that some sort of tragedy has happened in the high school today.
Sheriff McCloudNo, nothing unusual.
Reporter BrendaI was referring to the slaughter.
Sheriff McCloudRight, well, there was that. Earlier today one of the students got badly killed.
Big ChuckIs there anyone in my family you DON'T plan to eat?
Big ChuckGOOD girls don't hang around with dead boys!
JohnnyJust because I crawled out of a grave doesn't make me a frickin' zombie.
Sheriff McCloudHoney, let the zombie go and I'll buy you a pretty dress.
Big ChuckShut up, you little zombie slut!
Big ChuckYou are not taking my daughter to the prom, you stupid dead son of a bitch!
Big ChuckWhore of the undead!
Mrs. DingleDr. Bronson, the reason I called is that our son Johnny... died the other day, and I was wondering if you could take a look at him... Would you like to talk to him? Sure. Johnny?
Johnny's School TeacherThis is the most pathetic sexual fantasy I've ever seen.
EddieAlright, newsflash, this just in, Johnny: Missy is going to the prom with Buck. You got it?
JohnnyLook. You pretend to kill her, I save her life, she thinks I'm a hero, ditches Buck and goes to the prom with me. How sweet is that?
EddieThis is desperate and this is sick. I think you should get some therapy. I do!
MissyJohnny, hi! Uh, listen, I think it's really great that you're back from the dead and all, but I've got gym.
TeacherExtinguish all talking
[after his ear falls off]
JohnnyI heard someone my age is supposed to be comfortable with the way their body changes, but given the circumstances, this was too much.