JonasLook, I run a show here. It's a lot of smoke and noise and it's strictly for the suckers. I've been pulling one kind of scam or another since I was your age, and if there's one thing I know it's how to spot the genuine article because that's what you've got to watch out for. Not the cops, you can always get around the cops. But the one thing you can never, ever get around is the genuine article, and you, kid, are the genuine article.
JonasDeath's a breeze. Ever hear someone come back to complain?
JaneYou really don't care about anybody or anything except yourself, do you?
JonasHey boss. Remember me? Jack Newton. Got a question for you. Why did you make so many suckers? You say, 'love never endeth.' Well, I say, love never starts! You say, 'the meek shall inherit the earth.' And, I say, the only thing the meek can count on is getting the short end of the stick! You say, 'is there one among you who is pure of heart?' And, I say, not one!
WillBefore you leave your hard-earned money in those buckets, I want you to know where it's going. Alias Jonas Nightengale, born Jack Newton, does not come from the Appalachians. He was born in the Bronx. The closest he came to a church was the Mary and Joseph Orphanage, where he lived from five to fifteen. Then he ran away to begin a life of crime, including convictions for shoplifting, possession of marijuana and grand theft auto, all before the age of 18. He was arrested for selling fraudulent art works and passing bad checks. Now, if you feel you've had a good night's entertainment, then go ahead, tip the dancing bear. But, if you think this money's going to a man of God, you'd better think again.
[the citizens of Rustwater begin to file out. Seemingly defeated, Jonas leaves the stage. He then returns]
JonasBrother Will! Everything you've said is true. Absolutely true. Yes, I was born to lowly circumstances. Yes, I ran with a bad crowd that taught me to smoke weed and steal. I hung out in bars. And I hot-wired cars. I grew up mistreated, so I lied and I cheated. I learned hard crime and I served hard time. I have walked that crooked road and I have danced with the demon Satan. I've been face down in the gutter and looked up into the face of God.
[the citizens of Rustwater begin returning to their seats and cheer Jonas on]
JonasAnd I say to you tonight, if you wanna give up the bottle, who you gonna talk to? Someone who's never touched a drop? If you wanna give up womanising, who you gonna talk to? Some pale-skinned virgin priest?
[Everyone is now openly clapping and cheering to Will's dismay]
JonasIf you wanna give up sin - and I believe everyone here tonight wants to give up sin - who can lead you off that crooked road? You need a real sinner, people. A sinner of such monumental proportions that all your sins, wrapped up in one, couldn't possibly equal the sins of this King of Sin! Because you know, if he can walk that straight and righteous path, if he can go from grift to grace, from sin to sanctity, from lowliness to holiness, that you, with all your everyday sins, can rise up like an angel and ride that golden elevator to God's own penthouse in the sky!
MattYou give that kid a haircut, man, you put him in some fancy clothes, you put that kid on the stage! It's money in the bank, man!
MarvaHe had me take him to a preacher. And the preacher got him up on stage. And when it was all over, he was still on his crutches. Now, do you want to know what that man said to my little brother? He said that it was *his* fault, 'cause his faith wasn't strong enough. Well, let me tell you something. All that boy has is faith. So, the last thing he needs is another phoney messing him up. Okay? And the last thing I need is another snake oils salesman using my little brother to get me into bed.
JaneIf Jonas was wearing pantyhose and pointing a rifle off the book depository, it wouldn't surprise me. But he's not! All he's doing is selling fairy tales to a bunch of people who thank him for it. And the last thing he needs is a judgmental asshole like you throwing his past up in his face.
JaneI just feel bad is all, these people are so broke.
JonasGee, Gidg, you feel bad for the poor people but you want to keep their money. What's a girl to do? Move to Kansas? Marry old Will and slop the hogs? Take it from me, babe, you can't have it both ways.
JaneI don't believe I defended you. I'm so sick and tired of manipulators.
JonasManipulators are sneaky! I'm obvious. And right!
JonasWhat if I told you that one good deed would return ten good deeds unto you? Would you believe me? And what if I told you that one righteous day would return ten days of good fortune? Would you believe me? Then, what if I told you that one dollar spent in the service of the Lord would return your money ten-fold? Would you believe me?
JonasWatch out, I'm vibrating! I'm vibrating. Oh, I'm vibrating - oh - with Jesus! I'm feeling the power!
JonasThere's only thing bigger than the fear, my friends, only one thing. And that one thing - is the faith. Faith that the universe will need his skill! Faith that his woman loves his soul not what's on his head! Faith that his children will be protected not by a man with a.357 Magnum, but by The Man with the 12-guage super-charged grenade launcher of love!
MarvaI believe in life- what it does to you, and what you do back.
JonasA town this deep in the crapper's got nowhere to turn but GOD!
DoloresI can smell trouble like shit on a griddle. Take a look at just what walked in! Shooo-ie!
JonasNever underestimate the power of belief, boy. With it, I've seen a mute sing "Hallelujah" and I've seen an old man get out of his wheelchair and dance. When you've got it, you've got the power of every ocean and every star right in your hand. Without it you've got nothing. Everyone you meet is just another sinner, and everywhere you go is just another hell.
JonasSure. I'll have the KKK omelette. Whites only.
JonasTo me, there's no thrill greater than the thrill of preaching. First moment, you wonder, "Can I touch them?" "Will they feel what I feel?" Sometimes they don't feel it at first, that sense of longing, of needing the Lord. You know how it feels to really need something.