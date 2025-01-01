Menu
Kinoafisha Films Leap of Faith Leap of Faith Movie Quotes

Jonas Look, I run a show here. It's a lot of smoke and noise and it's strictly for the suckers. I've been pulling one kind of scam or another since I was your age, and if there's one thing I know it's how to spot the genuine article because that's what you've got to watch out for. Not the cops, you can always get around the cops. But the one thing you can never, ever get around is the genuine article, and you, kid, are the genuine article.
Jonas Death's a breeze. Ever hear someone come back to complain?
Jane You really don't care about anybody or anything except yourself, do you?
Jonas Oh, Jane... I never pretended I did.
Jonas What did the doctors tell you about your legs?
Boyd The doctors have nothing to do with my legs. I'll walk if it's God's will.
Jonas God doesn't have a trucker's license.
Boyd I believe that things happen for a reason.
Jonas You believe that. I'm gonna run.
Jonas Hey boss. Remember me? Jack Newton. Got a question for you. Why did you make so many suckers? You say, 'love never endeth.' Well, I say, love never starts! You say, 'the meek shall inherit the earth.' And, I say, the only thing the meek can count on is getting the short end of the stick! You say, 'is there one among you who is pure of heart?' And, I say, not one!
Boyd Are you saying you think you're a fake?
Jonas I know I'm a fake.
Boyd Well, what difference does it make, if you get the job done?
Jonas Kid, it makes all the difference in the world.
[Will comes to the revival to confront Jonas in front of his congregation]
Will Wait a minute, Reverend. I want to testify. I said I want to testify.
Jonas So, speak up, Sheriff!
Will Before you leave your hard-earned money in those buckets, I want you to know where it's going. Alias Jonas Nightengale, born Jack Newton, does not come from the Appalachians. He was born in the Bronx. The closest he came to a church was the Mary and Joseph Orphanage, where he lived from five to fifteen. Then he ran away to begin a life of crime, including convictions for shoplifting, possession of marijuana and grand theft auto, all before the age of 18. He was arrested for selling fraudulent art works and passing bad checks. Now, if you feel you've had a good night's entertainment, then go ahead, tip the dancing bear. But, if you think this money's going to a man of God, you'd better think again.
[the citizens of Rustwater begin to file out. Seemingly defeated, Jonas leaves the stage. He then returns]
Jonas Brother Will! Everything you've said is true. Absolutely true. Yes, I was born to lowly circumstances. Yes, I ran with a bad crowd that taught me to smoke weed and steal. I hung out in bars. And I hot-wired cars. I grew up mistreated, so I lied and I cheated. I learned hard crime and I served hard time. I have walked that crooked road and I have danced with the demon Satan. I've been face down in the gutter and looked up into the face of God.
[the citizens of Rustwater begin returning to their seats and cheer Jonas on]
Jonas And I say to you tonight, if you wanna give up the bottle, who you gonna talk to? Someone who's never touched a drop? If you wanna give up womanising, who you gonna talk to? Some pale-skinned virgin priest?
[Everyone is now openly clapping and cheering to Will's dismay]
Jonas If you wanna give up sin - and I believe everyone here tonight wants to give up sin - who can lead you off that crooked road? You need a real sinner, people. A sinner of such monumental proportions that all your sins, wrapped up in one, couldn't possibly equal the sins of this King of Sin! Because you know, if he can walk that straight and righteous path, if he can go from grift to grace, from sin to sanctity, from lowliness to holiness, that you, with all your everyday sins, can rise up like an angel and ride that golden elevator to God's own penthouse in the sky!
Jonas You can't have it both ways.
Matt You give that kid a haircut, man, you put him in some fancy clothes, you put that kid on the stage! It's money in the bank, man!
Marva He had me take him to a preacher. And the preacher got him up on stage. And when it was all over, he was still on his crutches. Now, do you want to know what that man said to my little brother? He said that it was *his* fault, 'cause his faith wasn't strong enough. Well, let me tell you something. All that boy has is faith. So, the last thing he needs is another phoney messing him up. Okay? And the last thing I need is another snake oils salesman using my little brother to get me into bed.
Marva Dolores, you are such a bone-hound.
Dolores Everybody needs a hobby. Even you.
Jonas [Addressing the congregation as the choir sings] Oh, people, the Lord is speaking to me right now.
[to Jane via a wireless radio transmitter]
Jonas It better be good.
Jane Now just relax. Cherry hat, Section 4, Row F.
Jonas [points to the elderly man] You sir, in the brown jacket, I feel a burden you're carrying.
Brown Jacket Who-who, me?
Jonas Yes, sir. Now stand up and tell me if I'm hearing the Lord right. You're having a problem with your neighbor, am I right?
Brown Jacket I sure am.
Jonas Building a fence. Gonna harm your kids, right?
Brown Jacket Yes, sir.
Jonas Well, the Lord tells me...
Jane [on the bus watching the events on the TV monitors; impressed] Amazing!
Jonas [continues] ... is to make 'im your friend. You talk to him, and serve him up your best fried chicken...
[to his wife with the cherry hat]
Jonas because yours is the best in the county, ain't it ma'am?
Woman with Cherries Hat [excited] You know it is!
Jonas Whoa boy, I'd love to get me some of that! Now come on up and thank the Lord for his saving!
Jane Will said he's got a surprise for you. Something about giving you enough rope.
Jonas Why you go tell him to go kick some shit! There's not enough rope in Kansas to hang this boy. Besides, wait till you see the pitch. I got a little surprise myself.
Sheriff Will Braverman Feeling better now?
Jane [getting her feet rubbed by Will] Yeah. I guess I just needed to be alone.
Sheriff Will Braverman I'll take that as a compliment.
Jane [Jane checks her watch and starts pulling her feet away] It's before 6:00. I've got to go.
Sheriff Will Braverman Whoa.
[pulls Jane's bare feet back and resumes gently rubbing her toes]
Sheriff Will Braverman Places to go. People to rip off.
Jane Oh, you should talk. Here you are consorting with the enemy.
Sheriff Will Braverman Yeah, well, I'm an easy consort.
Jonas She wants me.
Jane [sarcastically] Eh, yeah. I think you should stick with your bible-boinkers.
Jonas Jane, a woman is like a slingshot. The greater the resistance, the further you can get with 'em.
Jonas Sometimes a person doesn't even know what they need. They wake up itchy, hungry for whiskey or money or food. But, what they really need - is love. Sweet, tender caresses - of the Lord.
Jonas If you're still driving that beat-up pickup, eating macaroni helper and day-old bread, you come on out and celebrate the miracle of faith, the power of healing.
Jane So, what's new with Miss Congeniality?
Jonas Nothing. And I'm using all my "A" material. How could she not go for it? Everybody goes for it.
Jane So you strike out for once in your life. I mean, What do you care?
Jonas It's got me curious, now. It's like she's got fuming down to an art. Besides, it's a matter of principle, like a quest.
Jane Sort of a Holy Grail of road pussy kind of thing?
Jonas Eloquent as always.
Jonas I feel the Lord's holy juice pumping through my veins! I feel a healing coming on.
Marva This town is full of single women. Why won't you leave me alone?
Jonas I don't know. It must be your money. You know, Marva, I've seen a lot of people lie to themselves, but they don't fool anyone.
Marva Lying, huh? Your personal area of expertise?
Jonas That's not true. My talent is telling people the truth.
Jonas Remember, the more you give, the more you live!
Jane [Jonas gives Jane a new puppy] What's his name?
Jonas Well, he's smart and hung like a moose. So, I kind of thought...
Jane Jack from Neptune!
Jonas Come on! Come on!
Jane I know, Jonas Junior.
Jonas Jonas! Jonas! He's a good boy, too!
Jonas God don't want no doubt money. No! And I don't want no doubt money. N-O! Because doubt money burned the fingers of the righteous and I, Jonas Nightingale, will not be burned!
Boyd Do you always jog in a cowboy hat like that?
Jonas I used to jog in my boots.
Jonas Look, kid, everybody's a loser one of these days. The trick is not acting like a loser.
Jane Try grovelling. It goes a long way with me.
Jane If Jonas was wearing pantyhose and pointing a rifle off the book depository, it wouldn't surprise me. But he's not! All he's doing is selling fairy tales to a bunch of people who thank him for it. And the last thing he needs is a judgmental asshole like you throwing his past up in his face.
Jane I just feel bad is all, these people are so broke.
Jonas Gee, Gidg, you feel bad for the poor people but you want to keep their money. What's a girl to do? Move to Kansas? Marry old Will and slop the hogs? Take it from me, babe, you can't have it both ways.
Jane I don't believe I defended you. I'm so sick and tired of manipulators.
Jonas Manipulators are sneaky! I'm obvious. And right!
Jane Jonas, have you had any sleep lately?
Jonas Too busy to sleep. Places to go and people to do.
Will I told you, I got a job to do.
Jane Doing your job is one thing. Trying to destroy a human being is another.
Will [chuckles] Nuclear winter wouldn't destroy that man.
Jane Oh, screw you. I'm not the one giving out free samples.
Boyd Rev, what about me?
Jonas What if I told you that one good deed would return ten good deeds unto you? Would you believe me? And what if I told you that one righteous day would return ten days of good fortune? Would you believe me? Then, what if I told you that one dollar spent in the service of the Lord would return your money ten-fold? Would you believe me?
Jonas Watch out, I'm vibrating! I'm vibrating. Oh, I'm vibrating - oh - with Jesus! I'm feeling the power!
Sheriff Will Braverman Did you ever think about settling down?
Jane My mother taught me never to settle.
Jonas Wow! You just really don't give a shit about anybody or anything, do you?
Jane Janey, I never pretended I did.
Jane God, you're right. You never did.
Jonas There's only thing bigger than the fear, my friends, only one thing. And that one thing - is the faith. Faith that the universe will need his skill! Faith that his woman loves his soul not what's on his head! Faith that his children will be protected not by a man with a.357 Magnum, but by The Man with the 12-guage super-charged grenade launcher of love!
Jonas Yakety yak, God's talking back!
[Will & Jonas are arguing]
Jane Ooohh, a pissing contest, can I watch?
Marva I believe in life- what it does to you, and what you do back.
Jonas A town this deep in the crapper's got nowhere to turn but GOD!
Dolores I can smell trouble like shit on a griddle. Take a look at just what walked in! Shooo-ie!
Jonas Never underestimate the power of belief, boy. With it, I've seen a mute sing "Hallelujah" and I've seen an old man get out of his wheelchair and dance. When you've got it, you've got the power of every ocean and every star right in your hand. Without it you've got nothing. Everyone you meet is just another sinner, and everywhere you go is just another hell.
[repeated line]
Jonas Thank you, Jesus!
Jonas I always win.
Hoover All I know, if it wasn't for you, I'd be playing doctor with some car thief. What can I say, man?
Jonas Just say, "Thank you, Jesus!"
Jonas [reading her name tag] Marva, huh? As in "Marvellous"?
Marva As in my grandmother.
Jonas Not for a second.
Jonas O ye of little faith!
Marva Special is steak. No liver, no fish, no spinach.
Jonas Awful lot of no's there, Marva.
Marva No lip.
Marva May I take your order?
Jonas Sure. I'll have the KKK omelette. Whites only.
Jonas To me, there's no thrill greater than the thrill of preaching. First moment, you wonder, "Can I touch them?" "Will they feel what I feel?" Sometimes they don't feel it at first, that sense of longing, of needing the Lord. You know how it feels to really need something.
