[Will comes to the revival to confront Jonas in front of his congregation]

Will Wait a minute, Reverend. I want to testify. I said I want to testify.

Jonas So, speak up, Sheriff!

Will Before you leave your hard-earned money in those buckets, I want you to know where it's going. Alias Jonas Nightengale, born Jack Newton, does not come from the Appalachians. He was born in the Bronx. The closest he came to a church was the Mary and Joseph Orphanage, where he lived from five to fifteen. Then he ran away to begin a life of crime, including convictions for shoplifting, possession of marijuana and grand theft auto, all before the age of 18. He was arrested for selling fraudulent art works and passing bad checks. Now, if you feel you've had a good night's entertainment, then go ahead, tip the dancing bear. But, if you think this money's going to a man of God, you'd better think again.

[the citizens of Rustwater begin to file out. Seemingly defeated, Jonas leaves the stage. He then returns]

Jonas Brother Will! Everything you've said is true. Absolutely true. Yes, I was born to lowly circumstances. Yes, I ran with a bad crowd that taught me to smoke weed and steal. I hung out in bars. And I hot-wired cars. I grew up mistreated, so I lied and I cheated. I learned hard crime and I served hard time. I have walked that crooked road and I have danced with the demon Satan. I've been face down in the gutter and looked up into the face of God.

[the citizens of Rustwater begin returning to their seats and cheer Jonas on]

Jonas And I say to you tonight, if you wanna give up the bottle, who you gonna talk to? Someone who's never touched a drop? If you wanna give up womanising, who you gonna talk to? Some pale-skinned virgin priest?

[Everyone is now openly clapping and cheering to Will's dismay]