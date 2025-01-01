Menu
Alone Yet Not Alone Movie Quotes

Alone Yet Not Alone Movie Quotes

Barbara Leininger Who created Sky-Woman? And who fathered her two sons?
Galasko I do not know.
Barbara Leininger My God created the heavens and earth and all living things. He sent his only son Jesus, to forgive our sins so that we can know him.
Galasko I do not know this Jesus. The White Man's God is strong. White men have good weapons. White Man's God made Susquehanna more graceful than the deer. You have the courage of a panther. For this, He is a good God. But Galasko is Indian and Susquehanna is now Indian. You must believe in Indian God. Galasko, son of the Great Chief, child of the Great Spirit, wishes to make Susquehanna his own. We would be very happy. And raise many great warriors.
Barbara Leininger Galasko has asked to marry... Susquehanna.
Marie Le Roy You are not Susquehanna. Your name is Barbara. You would have to worship the Indian gods.
Barbara Leininger No one can change what I believe in my heart. Marie, do I really have a choice?
Barbara Leininger He killed your family. Your father's scalp hangs over the door to Galasko's longhouse. How could you do this?
Chief Selinquaw [Looking at Susquehanna] Three days, when we return from the fort, we will have a marriage ceremony.
