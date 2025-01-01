Barbara LeiningerMy God created the heavens and earth and all living things. He sent his only son Jesus, to forgive our sins so that we can know him.
GalaskoI do not know this Jesus. The White Man's God is strong. White men have good weapons. White Man's God made Susquehanna more graceful than the deer. You have the courage of a panther. For this, He is a good God. But Galasko is Indian and Susquehanna is now Indian. You must believe in Indian God. Galasko, son of the Great Chief, child of the Great Spirit, wishes to make Susquehanna his own. We would be very happy. And raise many great warriors.