Kinoafisha
Films
Left Behind
Left Behind Movie Quotes
Hassid
[kicks the Midget Passenger down the escape slide]
[from trailer]
Rayford Steele
I know you all want answers, and believe me, so do I.
Chloe Steele
[from trailer]
The God my mother talked about would never do something like this.
Rayford Steele
I have no spoilers, no flaps, no elevators, and if I run this thing dry, no reverse thrust, I need some room!
Rayford Steele
Chloe, are you okay?
Chloe Steele
Yeah, but Mom and Raymie, they're both gone!
Melvin Weir
A prayer? A prayer to who?
Hassid
To God.
Melvin Weir
Whose God? Yours or mine?
Rayford Steele
Irene knew this was coming, the way it happened, how could she know that?
