Kinoafisha Films The Babadook The Babadook Movie Quotes

The Babadook Movie Quotes

Amelia You are nothing. You're nothing! This is my house! You are trespassing in my house! If you touch my son again, I'll fucking kill you!
The Babadook [from trailer] Ba-ba-ba... dook! Dook! DOOOOOKH!
Samuel [from trailer] You can't get rid of the Babadook
Amelia I'm sick, Sam. I need help. I just spoke with Mrs. Roach. We're gonna stay there tonight. You want that? I wanna make it up for you, Sam. I want you to meet your dad. It's beautiful there. You'll be happy.
Samuel [Sam stabs her] Sorry, Mommy!
The Babadook You can bring me the boy. You can bring me the boy. You can bring me the boy.
Prue I'm Prue and this is Warren. How are you?
Samuel I'm a bit tired from the drugs Mom gave me...
Amelia Why don't you go eat shit?
The Babadook [from trailer] You can bring me the boy.
Amelia I have moved on. I don't mention him. I don't talk about him.
Samuel [from trailer] DON'T LET IT IN!
Amelia [Samuel comes out from hiding and Amelia shrieks like a banshee. Amelia starts approaching Samuel, but he starts wetting himself.] You little pig. Six years old and you're still wetting yourself. You don't know how many times I wished it was you, not him, that died.
Samuel I just wanted you to be happy.
Amelia [mocking Samuel] I just want you to be happy. Sometimes I just want to smash your head against the brick wall until your fucking brains pop out.
Samuel [softly] You're not my mother.
Amelia What did you say?
Samuel I said you're not my mother!
Amelia I AM YOUR MOTHER!
Claire It must be difficult. I do volunteer work with some disadvantaged women and a few of them have lost their husbands and they find it very hard.
[Amelia's eyes fill with tears and she stares off into the void, ignoring the conversation]
Claire How's Richard's merger going?
Eastern Suburbs Mum Oh, good. I mean, his workload's just ballooned. I've got the kids 24/7, it feels like!
Claire Tell me about it! I don't even have time to go to the gym anymore! It's ridiculous!
Amelia [loud, sarcastic and hostile] That's a real tragedy! Not having time to go to the gym anymore? How do you cope? You must have SO much to talk about with those poor disadvantaged women.
[the other party guests stare at Amelia with pity]
Amelia [Amelia is driving Sam home from his aunt's house] Where did you get those firecrackers?
Samuel You got them for me on the internet!
Amelia [livid] Well, that's the end of the internet.
[last lines]
Amelia Happy Birthday, sweetheart.
Amelia [about the Babadook] Well, I'm not scared.
Samuel You will be when it eats your insides!
Amelia [after Sam has snooped around in his father's crawlspace] All your father's things are down there!
Samuel He's my FATHER! You don't own him!
Amelia If it's in a word or it's in a look; You can't get rid of the Babadook; If you're a really clever one; And you know what it is to see; Then you can make friends with a special one; A friend of you and me; His name is Mister Babadook; And this is his book; A rumbling sound then 3 sharp knocks; ba-BA-ba DOOK! DOOK! DOOK!; That's when you'll know that he's around; You'll see him if you look; This is what he wears on top; He's funny, don't you think?; See him in your room at night; And you won't sleep a wink.; I'll soon take off my funny disguise; Take heed of what you've read... ; And once you see what's underneath... ; YOU'RE GOING TO WISH YOU WERE; DEAD.; I'll WAGER with YOU; I"LL MAKE you a BET; ThE MORE you DENY the STRONGER I GET; LET ME IN!; You start to CHANGE when I get in; The BABADOOK growing; Right UNDER YOUR SKIN; Oh COME!; Come SEE; What's UNDERNEATH!
Samuel [loud and hysterical] DO YOU WANT TO DIE?
Samuel It wasn't me, Mum! The Babadook did it!
