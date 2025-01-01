If it's in a word or it's in a look; You can't get rid of the Babadook; If you're a really clever one; And you know what it is to see; Then you can make friends with a special one; A friend of you and me; His name is Mister Babadook; And this is his book; A rumbling sound then 3 sharp knocks; ba-BA-ba DOOK! DOOK! DOOK!; That's when you'll know that he's around; You'll see him if you look; This is what he wears on top; He's funny, don't you think?; See him in your room at night; And you won't sleep a wink.; I'll soon take off my funny disguise; Take heed of what you've read... ; And once you see what's underneath... ; YOU'RE GOING TO WISH YOU WERE; DEAD.; I'll WAGER with YOU; I"LL MAKE you a BET; ThE MORE you DENY the STRONGER I GET; LET ME IN!; You start to CHANGE when I get in; The BABADOOK growing; Right UNDER YOUR SKIN; Oh COME!; Come SEE; What's UNDERNEATH!