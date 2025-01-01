AmeliaYou are nothing. You're nothing! This is my house! You are trespassing in my house! If you touch my son again, I'll fucking kill you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Babadook[from trailer]Ba-ba-ba... dook! Dook! DOOOOOKH!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samuel[from trailer]You can't get rid of the Babadook
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmeliaI'm sick, Sam. I need help. I just spoke with Mrs. Roach. We're gonna stay there tonight. You want that? I wanna make it up for you, Sam. I want you to meet your dad. It's beautiful there. You'll be happy.
Samuel[Sam stabs her]Sorry, Mommy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The BabadookYou can bring me the boy. You can bring me the boy. You can bring me the boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
PrueI'm Prue and this is Warren. How are you?
SamuelI'm a bit tired from the drugs Mom gave me...
The Babadook[from trailer]You can bring me the boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmeliaI have moved on. I don't mention him. I don't talk about him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samuel[from trailer]DON'T LET IT IN!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amelia[Samuel comes out from hiding and Amelia shrieks like a banshee. Amelia starts approaching Samuel, but he starts wetting himself.]You little pig. Six years old and you're still wetting yourself. You don't know how many times I wished it was you, not him, that died.
SamuelI just wanted you to be happy.
Amelia[mocking Samuel]I just want you to be happy. Sometimes I just want to smash your head against the brick wall until your fucking brains pop out.
Amelia[after Sam has snooped around in his father's crawlspace]All your father's things are down there!
SamuelHe's my FATHER! You don't own him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AmeliaIf it's in a word or it's in a look; You can't get rid of the Babadook; If you're a really clever one; And you know what it is to see; Then you can make friends with a special one; A friend of you and me; His name is Mister Babadook; And this is his book; A rumbling sound then 3 sharp knocks; ba-BA-ba DOOK! DOOK! DOOK!; That's when you'll know that he's around; You'll see him if you look; This is what he wears on top; He's funny, don't you think?; See him in your room at night; And you won't sleep a wink.; I'll soon take off my funny disguise; Take heed of what you've read... ; And once you see what's underneath... ; YOU'RE GOING TO WISH YOU WERE; DEAD.; I'll WAGER with YOU; I"LL MAKE you a BET; ThE MORE you DENY the STRONGER I GET; LET ME IN!; You start to CHANGE when I get in; The BABADOOK growing; Right UNDER YOUR SKIN; Oh COME!; Come SEE; What's UNDERNEATH!