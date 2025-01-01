Menu
Lust for Love Movie Quotes

Cali So... you, uh... broke up with Mila. Thought you loved her.
Astor I love her like a sister.
Cali Well, it's a good thing you stopped sleeping with her then.
Cali You ever get bored when you're sad?
Astor No.
Cali So, admit it. You find sadness entertaining.
Astor And you are twins.
Trinity Yeah. Yeah.
Astor Ah. Haha.
Trinity Uh,
[points to herself]
Trinity Trinity,
[points to her sister]
Trinity Divinity.
Astor Trinity and Divinity. I suppose you have a sister named Naivity too.
Cali You... are a liar. A charming liar, just like everybody else.
Astor I'll take charming.
Mila I'm a pretty face. That's my value.
Astor You're not just a pretty face. You got a good body too.
