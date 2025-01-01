Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Lust for Love
Lust for Love Movie Quotes
Lust for Love Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Cali
So... you, uh... broke up with Mila. Thought you loved her.
Astor
I love her like a sister.
Cali
Well, it's a good thing you stopped sleeping with her then.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cali
You ever get bored when you're sad?
Astor
No.
Cali
So, admit it. You find sadness entertaining.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Astor
And you are twins.
Trinity
Yeah. Yeah.
Astor
Ah. Haha.
Trinity
Uh,
[points to herself]
Trinity
Trinity,
[points to her sister]
Trinity
Divinity.
Astor
Trinity and Divinity. I suppose you have a sister named Naivity too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cali
You... are a liar. A charming liar, just like everybody else.
Astor
I'll take charming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mila
I'm a pretty face. That's my value.
Astor
You're not just a pretty face. You got a good body too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Dichen Lachman
Fran Kranz
Caitlin Stasey
Beau Garrett
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree