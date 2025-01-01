Menu
The Giver Movie Quotes

Chief Elder When people have the freedom to choose, they choose wrong--every single time.
The Giver Her name was Rosemary. She was my daughter. I loved her.
Chief Elder Precision of language.
The Giver [chuckles] I could not be more precise.
Jonas Your instructions said I can lie. Do you lie?
The Giver Oh, all the time. Mostly for personal amusement. But I won't lie to you.
Jonas How do I know THAT'S not a lie?
[the Giver chuckles]
Jonas ...I had learned that knowing what something is is not the same as knowing how something feels.
Jonas It was like a memory, but Fiona was there.
The Giver You had a dream.
Jonas A what?
The Giver A dream. A combination of reality, fantasy, emotions and what you had for dinner. You've stopped taking your injections, haven't you?
Jonas The emotion was so strong. And at the wedding, everyone all together, laughing and dancing, the old with the young, the bride and the groom... There was something there, but different from what we have.
The Giver Yes. We don't have that anymore.
Jonas What do you mean by "that?"
The Giver Well, I'm talking about what you feel for someone else. And the mind can't explain it, and you... you can't make it go away.
Jonas What is it?
The Giver Love. It's called love.
The Giver Memories are not just about the past. They determine our future. You can change things. You can make things better.
[first lines]
Title Card From the ashes of The Ruin, the Communities were built. Protected by the Boundary. All memories of the past were erased.
Jonas After The Ruin we started over, creating a new society, one of true equality. Rules were the building blocks of that equality. We learned them as Newchildren. Rules like: use precise language, wear your assigned clothing, take your morning medication, obey the curfew, never lie.
Jonas My name is Jonas. I don't have a last name. None of us did. That day, the day before graduation, I admit it, I was scared. Tomorrow we'd be assigned our jobs, our purpose. It seemed everyone knew theirs already. Not me. I was lost. I always felt like I saw things--differently; saw things other people didn't. I never said anything. I didn't want to be different. Who would?
Asher [bicycle bell dinging] Jonas!
Fiona I apologize, we're late. I got Asher to come say goodbye to Teacher.
Jonas I accept your apology.
Jonas [narration continues] Asher and Fiona. We'd been friends our whole lives. Asher was the boy who made everyone laugh. Fiona, well, she was the girl who made everyone smile.
Asher [standing on his bicycle pedals] ... Take that back! Whoever is listening, please, please, do not make me Vice Chancellor of Waste Management! Please!
Jonas [narration continues] We lived in a world where differences weren't allowed. There was no "popular." No fame. No losers and no winners. Our Elders had eliminated all of that so there'd be no conflict between us. Fear, pain, envy, hate, they weren't words so much as sounds. Their echoes were gone to the other side of history. I'm asked if I should apologize for what I did. I'll let you decide.
Fiona I don't have the words to describe it.
[Jonas kisses her]
Jonas Fiona, there is more. So much more.
[kisses her]
Chief Elder's Assistant What are they doing?
Jonas Fiona, what do you feel?
Fiona I don't have the words to describe it.
The Giver We are the only ones who understand it.
Jonas Then it's our fault, you and me and all the Receivers, back and back and back and back and back. There has to be a way to show them, to give them the memories so they can understand.
The Giver Yes.
Jonas Because if you can't feel... what's the point?
The Giver But what can you do?
The Giver You have the courage. Let me give you the strength.
[last lines]
Jonas I wish I had been there when the memories returned. They were the truth. The Elders and their rules were the lie, so I do NOT apologize. I knew Fiona was safe, that I'd see her again, and that I held the future there in my arms.
[distant singing]
Jonas The Giver had led us here, to this house. It was real. From far behind me, from the place I had left, I thought I heard music, too. Perhaps it was only an echo, but it was enough. It would lead us all home.
Jonas Asher, there's something I have to do that is right, but is sort of against the rules.
Asher If it's the right thing to do, how can it be against the rules?
Jonas There are things that I've learned that you don't know, that you can't know, not because it's your fault...
Chief Elder Number 51, Asher. Unruly, careless. Sometimes those most in need of responsibility learn best by being the practitioners of it. Drone Pilot. Thank you for your childhood.
Asher You can keep it!
The Giver [grabbing hold of him] There is no way for me to prepare you for what I'm going to do now. You can take comfort in knowing you are completely helpless.
[sighs]
The Giver If any of this proves too much for you, tell me immediately.
Jonas I just have...
[passes into a trance]
The Giver Everything is connected, everything is a balance. With good there is always bad. The two...
Jonas Show me more.
The Giver Let's go for a walk.
[scoots his chair forward for another vision]
The Giver A real one, with your legs.
The Giver You see, no one in our Community has any memory of the past. Only me. When the Elders need guidance on matters that are beyond their experience, I provide wisdom. That is now your role, to provide guidance in the present using memories of the past.
The Giver Just like music, there's something else you can't see with your eyes, something... that lives deep inside you. Something these morning injections take away.
Jonas I thought the injections are for our health.
The Giver No. They remove something.
Jonas What?
The Giver Emotions.
Jonas You mean like feelings?
The Giver Feelings are just fleeting, on the surface, but emotions, they're very deep, primal. They linger. Now, Jonas, you might not understand where you are or what's happening, but don't think about what you're seeing. Listen. Listen to what's calling from inside.
Chief Elder Jonas, what do you and the Receiver actually do?
Jonas My rules say I am not allowed to share.
Mother She's the Chief Elder. Jonas, she only wants to help.
Jonas You're right.
[to the Chief Elder]
Jonas But you can't tell the Receiver I told you.
Chief Elder You have my word.
Jonas We sit in chairs and don't talk all day long, and then, when time is up, I come back here, and in the morning I do it all again.
Jonas I apologize.
[no reply]
Jonas I apologize?
The Giver Don't say that. "I apologize." Don't apologize to me ever again. Not here. We haven't the time. "I apologize." That's an automatic pleasantry. It doesn't mean anything.
Jonas I apologize. I'm sorry. I mean...
Jonas Father, do you love me?
Mother Jonas, precision of language. Please.
Lilly What does "love" mean?
Father [taking Gabriel] I got him, Lilly
Mother [to Lilly] Jonas used a word so antiquated that it no longer has any application. Okay?
Father [to Jonas] If you ask "Do you enjoy me?" the answer is certainly yes; or, do Mother and I take pride in your accomplishments? Well, of course we do. Do you understand?
Jonas I hadn't been wrong. THIS was wrong. They hadn't eliminated murder. They brought it home. They just called it by a different name.
Chief Elder [beginning her commencement speech] Beginnings... From disorder and chaos, from great suffering, great pain. From confusion and envy and hatred came a solution: Communities. Serene, beautiful places where disorder became harmony.
Jonas [about The Giver's dwelling] Asher and I, we used to dare each other to get close to his place. It was built right on the Edge. We'd all heard of people getting Lost to the Edge, never to be seen again, and yet, here I was, being told that I'd have to get close to it every day, for the rest of my life.
