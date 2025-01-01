The GiverA dream. A combination of reality, fantasy, emotions and what you had for dinner. You've stopped taking your injections, haven't you?
JonasThe emotion was so strong. And at the wedding, everyone all together, laughing and dancing, the old with the young, the bride and the groom... There was something there, but different from what we have.
The GiverMemories are not just about the past. They determine our future. You can change things. You can make things better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Title CardFrom the ashes of The Ruin, the Communities were built. Protected by the Boundary. All memories of the past were erased.
JonasAfter The Ruin we started over, creating a new society, one of true equality. Rules were the building blocks of that equality. We learned them as Newchildren. Rules like: use precise language, wear your assigned clothing, take your morning medication, obey the curfew, never lie.
JonasMy name is Jonas. I don't have a last name. None of us did. That day, the day before graduation, I admit it, I was scared. Tomorrow we'd be assigned our jobs, our purpose. It seemed everyone knew theirs already. Not me. I was lost. I always felt like I saw things--differently; saw things other people didn't. I never said anything. I didn't want to be different. Who would?
Jonas[narration continues] Asher and Fiona. We'd been friends our whole lives. Asher was the boy who made everyone laugh. Fiona, well, she was the girl who made everyone smile.
Asher[standing on his bicycle pedals] ... Take that back! Whoever is listening, please, please, do not make me Vice Chancellor of Waste Management! Please!
Jonas[narration continues] We lived in a world where differences weren't allowed. There was no "popular." No fame. No losers and no winners. Our Elders had eliminated all of that so there'd be no conflict between us. Fear, pain, envy, hate, they weren't words so much as sounds. Their echoes were gone to the other side of history. I'm asked if I should apologize for what I did. I'll let you decide.
The GiverYou have the courage. Let me give you the strength.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
JonasI wish I had been there when the memories returned. They were the truth. The Elders and their rules were the lie, so I do NOT apologize. I knew Fiona was safe, that I'd see her again, and that I held the future there in my arms.
[distant singing]
JonasThe Giver had led us here, to this house. It was real. From far behind me, from the place I had left, I thought I heard music, too. Perhaps it was only an echo, but it was enough. It would lead us all home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JonasAsher, there's something I have to do that is right, but is sort of against the rules.
AsherIf it's the right thing to do, how can it be against the rules?
JonasThere are things that I've learned that you don't know, that you can't know, not because it's your fault...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief ElderNumber 51, Asher. Unruly, careless. Sometimes those most in need of responsibility learn best by being the practitioners of it. Drone Pilot. Thank you for your childhood.
The GiverYou see, no one in our Community has any memory of the past. Only me. When the Elders need guidance on matters that are beyond their experience, I provide wisdom. That is now your role, to provide guidance in the present using memories of the past.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The GiverJust like music, there's something else you can't see with your eyes, something... that lives deep inside you. Something these morning injections take away.
The GiverFeelings are just fleeting, on the surface, but emotions, they're very deep, primal. They linger. Now, Jonas, you might not understand where you are or what's happening, but don't think about what you're seeing. Listen. Listen to what's calling from inside.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief ElderJonas, what do you and the Receiver actually do?
Mother[to Lilly]Jonas used a word so antiquated that it no longer has any application. Okay?
Father[to Jonas]If you ask "Do you enjoy me?" the answer is certainly yes; or, do Mother and I take pride in your accomplishments? Well, of course we do. Do you understand?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JonasI hadn't been wrong. THIS was wrong. They hadn't eliminated murder. They brought it home. They just called it by a different name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chief Elder[beginning her commencement speech]Beginnings... From disorder and chaos, from great suffering, great pain. From confusion and envy and hatred came a solution: Communities. Serene, beautiful places where disorder became harmony.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonas[about The Giver's dwelling]Asher and I, we used to dare each other to get close to his place. It was built right on the Edge. We'd all heard of people getting Lost to the Edge, never to be seen again, and yet, here I was, being told that I'd have to get close to it every day, for the rest of my life.