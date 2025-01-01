[first lines]

Title Card From the ashes of The Ruin, the Communities were built. Protected by the Boundary. All memories of the past were erased.

Jonas After The Ruin we started over, creating a new society, one of true equality. Rules were the building blocks of that equality. We learned them as Newchildren. Rules like: use precise language, wear your assigned clothing, take your morning medication, obey the curfew, never lie.

Jonas My name is Jonas. I don't have a last name. None of us did. That day, the day before graduation, I admit it, I was scared. Tomorrow we'd be assigned our jobs, our purpose. It seemed everyone knew theirs already. Not me. I was lost. I always felt like I saw things--differently; saw things other people didn't. I never said anything. I didn't want to be different. Who would?

Asher [bicycle bell dinging] Jonas!

Fiona I apologize, we're late. I got Asher to come say goodbye to Teacher.

Jonas I accept your apology.

Jonas [narration continues] Asher and Fiona. We'd been friends our whole lives. Asher was the boy who made everyone laugh. Fiona, well, she was the girl who made everyone smile.

Asher [standing on his bicycle pedals] ... Take that back! Whoever is listening, please, please, do not make me Vice Chancellor of Waste Management! Please!