Kinoafisha Films Little Accidents Little Accidents Movie Quotes

Little Accidents Movie Quotes

Amos Jenkins [getting dressed] I never been in a motel before.
Diane Doyle We used to come to a place like this in high school. The seniors would rent the rooms, and we'd all file in with six packs.
Owen Briggs I'm not very popular, but I have a few good friends.
Owen Briggs Well, that's really all you need. I think people with a lot of friends are usually not that interesting.
Owen Briggs Were you popular? You seem like you were.
Owen Briggs I do? Well, I was a cheerleader, so... that always brought me a certain amount of attention.
