Kinoafisha
Films
Little Accidents
Little Accidents Movie Quotes
Amos Jenkins
[getting dressed]
I never been in a motel before.
Diane Doyle
We used to come to a place like this in high school. The seniors would rent the rooms, and we'd all file in with six packs.
Owen Briggs
I'm not very popular, but I have a few good friends.
Owen Briggs
Well, that's really all you need. I think people with a lot of friends are usually not that interesting.
Owen Briggs
Were you popular? You seem like you were.
Owen Briggs
I do? Well, I was a cheerleader, so... that always brought me a certain amount of attention.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Boyd Holbrook
Elizabeth Banks
Jacob Lofland
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
