The next case of note is Alice Carden, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. 1943. Neighbors reported hearing screens and loud bangs from the house. The police found the children drowned in a locked cistern. Alice her self is in the nursery and both of her legs are completely shattered. Her left arm is broken in four places and six of her ribs are crushed. And in her right hand is the large hammer she's been using to break her own bones. They find her just as she's going to work on her skull. Her right arm, though, is completely unharmed. Because she needed it to wield the hammer.