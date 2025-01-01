Menu
Alan Russell I've met my demons and they are many. I've seen the devil, and he is me.
Kaylie Russell [after uncovering the mirror] Hello again! You must be hungry.
Kaylie Russell I found it!
Tim Russell What do you mean?
Kaylie Russell We only have few days.
Tim Russell A few days for what?
Kaylie Russell To keep our promise. And kill it.
Tim Russell Look, Kaylie, you can deal with this; I did. You want to redeem the family name? You don't need to do it for mom and dad; you only need to do it for yourself.
Kaylie Russell Oh! They did a bang-up job on you in there, didn't they? You were perfectly normal when they locked you up. You had to go bat-shit to get out.
Tim Russell It was the mirror!
Kaylie Russell The next case of note is Alice Carden, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin. 1943. Neighbors reported hearing screens and loud bangs from the house. The police found the children drowned in a locked cistern. Alice her self is in the nursery and both of her legs are completely shattered. Her left arm is broken in four places and six of her ribs are crushed. And in her right hand is the large hammer she's been using to break her own bones. They find her just as she's going to work on her skull. Her right arm, though, is completely unharmed. Because she needed it to wield the hammer.
Kaylie Russell The trail starts in London, in 1754. Philip Lasser, 17th Earl of Leicester, acquired the mirror and hung it over his fireplace and... So in 1755, Philip Lasser was found in the grand fireplace, burned beyond recognition.
Kaylie Russell The next known owner is an American railroad tycoon named Robert Clancy, 1864. Clancy apparently weighed over 300 pounds. In fact, while attending university in Connecticut, he was known as the South Windham Whale. He hung the glass in his ballroom in Atlanta. Later that year, Robert Clancy is photographed by a local newspaper, and, uh, well he's dropped a few pounds. His obit was printed a few weeks later. Doesn't list a cause of death. Unfortunately, he and his estate, and the glass are presumably destroyed in Sherman's march to the ocean in 1865.
Kaylie Russell The next case of note is Mary O'Connor, 1904. She hung the mirror in her private bathroom. Two weeks later, her niece, Beatrice, finds Mary dead in the bathtub. Now, the official coroner's report lists the cause of death as, get this, dehydration.
Kaylie Russell The origin of the Lasser Glass is unknown. So I can't provide a complete history.
Kaylie Russell After that the glass is lost until it resurfaces in turn-of-the-century New England.
