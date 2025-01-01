Sam WhiteBlack people can't be racist. Prejudice, yes, but not racist. Racism describes a system of disadvantage based on race. Black people can't be racist since we don't stand to benefit from such a system.
Professor Bodkin...Might I also remind you that I read your entire fifteen-page unsolicited treatise on why the Gremlins is actually about suburban white fear of black culture.
Sam WhiteThe Gremlins are loud, talk in slang, are addicted to fried chicken and freak out when you get their hair wet.
Sam WhiteDear white people, the minimum requirement of black friends needed to not seem racist has just been raised to two. Sorry, but your weed man, Tyrone, does not count.
Gabe[Gabe and Sam are locked in Sam's room arguing]I'm sorry if I can't be your Nubian Prince on my black horse ready to take you back to fucking Zamunda.
GabeWho likes to argue with me about *every fucking thing.* And I hate it because we both know you're smarter than me. Your favorite director is Bergman. But you tell everyone it's Spike Lee. You love bebop but you've got a thing for Taylor Swift. And I know because my Mac picks up your Mac's library.
GabeYou like to watch me when you think I'm sleeping and trace the outlines of my face. You're more Banksy than Barack. But you've been co-opted as some sort of revolutionary leader or something. But really, you're an anarchist. A shit-starter. A beautiful filmmaker. And beautiful in general.
GabeSo, Sam, how would you feel if someone started a "Dear Black People"?
Sam WhiteNo need. Mass media from Fox News to reality TV on VH1 makes it clear what white people think of us.
Sam WhiteDear white people, this just in: Dating a black person to piss off your parents is a form of racism.
Lionel HigginsSomeone once told me that Winchester was like jazz. Now I don't know much about jazz, but from what I can tell, when your solo is up, you better blow.
Dean FairbanksAnd what's that got to do with partying with Kurt? With smoking weed and writing jokes? Okay, so what? Is it the spotlight Kurt gets? You want to be on... tv or something? You know how many Black men waste their lives to get on TV? Be rappers and ball players?
Troy FairbanksDad no. I want what we always talked about. Maybe have my own firm someday? Run for office. Make a difference. Wife. Kids. I want all that. I really, really do.
Dean FairbanksAnd the drugs? God damn it Troy I taught you better than this. I have been in academia a long time, I've seen a lot of things. The men who really run this world? You got no idea what they see when they see you. You are not going to be what they all think you are. You will not give them that satisfaction, you hear me?