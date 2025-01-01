Gabe [Gabe and Sam are locked in Sam's room arguing] I'm sorry if I can't be your Nubian Prince on my black horse ready to take you back to fucking Zamunda.

Sam White That's not a real African country.

Gabe Can I at least get a little credit for a solid 'Coming to America' reference? This isn't you Sam.

Sam White No? And who am I?

Gabe You're this girl...

Gabe Who likes to argue with me about *every fucking thing.* And I hate it because we both know you're smarter than me. Your favorite director is Bergman. But you tell everyone it's Spike Lee. You love bebop but you've got a thing for Taylor Swift. And I know because my Mac picks up your Mac's library.

Sam White I was so careful...