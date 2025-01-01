Menu
Kinoafisha Films Dear White People Dear White People Movie Quotes

Dear White People Movie Quotes

Dean Fairbanks Your show is racist.
Sam White Black people can't be racist. Prejudice, yes, but not racist. Racism describes a system of disadvantage based on race. Black people can't be racist since we don't stand to benefit from such a system.
Professor Bodkin ...Might I also remind you that I read your entire fifteen-page unsolicited treatise on why the Gremlins is actually about suburban white fear of black culture.
Sam White The Gremlins are loud, talk in slang, are addicted to fried chicken and freak out when you get their hair wet.
Sam White Dear white people, the minimum requirement of black friends needed to not seem racist has just been raised to two. Sorry, but your weed man, Tyrone, does not count.
Gabe [Gabe and Sam are locked in Sam's room arguing] I'm sorry if I can't be your Nubian Prince on my black horse ready to take you back to fucking Zamunda.
Sam White That's not a real African country.
Gabe Can I at least get a little credit for a solid 'Coming to America' reference? This isn't you Sam.
Sam White No? And who am I?
Gabe You're this girl...
Sam White Perceptive...
Gabe Who likes to argue with me about *every fucking thing.* And I hate it because we both know you're smarter than me. Your favorite director is Bergman. But you tell everyone it's Spike Lee. You love bebop but you've got a thing for Taylor Swift. And I know because my Mac picks up your Mac's library.
Sam White I was so careful...
Gabe You like to watch me when you think I'm sleeping and trace the outlines of my face. You're more Banksy than Barack. But you've been co-opted as some sort of revolutionary leader or something. But really, you're an anarchist. A shit-starter. A beautiful filmmaker. And beautiful in general.
Gabe So, Sam, how would you feel if someone started a "Dear Black People"?
Sam White No need. Mass media from Fox News to reality TV on VH1 makes it clear what white people think of us.
Sam White Dear white people, this just in: Dating a black person to piss off your parents is a form of racism.
Lionel Higgins Someone once told me that Winchester was like jazz. Now I don't know much about jazz, but from what I can tell, when your solo is up, you better blow.
Troy Fairbanks Do you seriously think you can win?
Sam White Troy, we live in a world where there's a Big Momma's House *3*. I don't think I have a chance in hell.
President Fletcher Racism is over in America. The only people who are thinking about it are, I dunno, Mexicans probably.
Reggie My man, how come you never come to BSU?
Lionel Higgins I listen to Mumford and Sons and watch Robert Altman movies . Do you really think I'm black enough for the Union?
Smoothe Yo! I *love* Robert Altman! Motherfucker goes *in*!
Sam White You're trying to frighten me, but I think you're the one who's scared.
President Fletcher And I think you long for days when blacks were hanging from trees and denied actual rights that way you'd have something to actually fight against.
Sam White Dear white people, please stop touching my hair. Does this look like a petting zoo to you?
President Fletcher [Upon hearing Sam's radio show] Free speech my ass.
Dean Fairbanks Stalin quotes for $200, please?
President Fletcher Are you joking about this?
Dean Fairbanks Oh, I'm sorry. Was I supposed to take "free speech my ass" as a legitimate suggestion?
Sam White So what do you want me to do? Go over and yell at them?
Lionel Higgins Have you heard you yelling?
Curls Do you think there's enough of us?
Sungmi Latinos United is meeting across the hall. Asian American League too.
Sungmi [everyone looks at her wondering why she joined BSU instead of Asian American League] ... you guys got better snacks.
Gabe I'm trying to be here for you!
Sam White Can you be somewhere *else* for me?
Curls We're not all homophobes, you know.
Smoothe Yeah, I'm listening to Frank Ocean *right now*! I don't give a fuck!
Sam White [to Gabe] You're more Banksy than Barack.
Dean Fairbanks What sort of vision do you have for yourself?
Troy Fairbanks Get my degree. Then law school.
Dean Fairbanks And what's that got to do with partying with Kurt? With smoking weed and writing jokes? Okay, so what? Is it the spotlight Kurt gets? You want to be on... tv or something? You know how many Black men waste their lives to get on TV? Be rappers and ball players?
Troy Fairbanks Dad no. I want what we always talked about. Maybe have my own firm someday? Run for office. Make a difference. Wife. Kids. I want all that. I really, really do.
Dean Fairbanks And the drugs? God damn it Troy I taught you better than this. I have been in academia a long time, I've seen a lot of things. The men who really run this world? You got no idea what they see when they see you. You are not going to be what they all think you are. You will not give them that satisfaction, you hear me?
Troy Fairbanks Yes sir.
Sofia Fletcher You said you loved me.
Troy Fairbanks ...I like you a lot.
Mitch You wanna know why they used to call me "Black Mitch"?
Colandrea 'Coco' Conners Nobody called you that.
