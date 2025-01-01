Cesar Chavez[on air, to BBC1 Radio host]Once social change begins, it can't be reversed. You can't uneducate someone who's learned how to read. You can't humiliate someone who has pride. And you can't oppress someone who is not afraid anymore.
Sherriff Smith[thrown offguard, shifty pause]The foremen. Right out there in the fields. The ones we were talking to said that if we didn't stop them, they were gonna cut their hearts out. So rather than let things get out of hand, we just removed the cause.
Sen. KennedyThis is a most interesting concept, I think. That you suddenly hear talk of somebody who's gonna get out of order, perhaps violate the law, and so you go in and arrest the intended *victim* of the crime, and they haven't done anything wrong.
Bogdanovich JuniorDad, what should we do?
Bogdanovich SeniorI don't know, John. I'm not the one that went to college. I'm not the one with the Master's degree. I'm only the one who invested a lot of money in his only son, hoping that one day he'd be able to answer one simple question: "How do I not drive my father's business into the fucking ground?"
Cesar ChavezI'm angry that I live in a world where a man who picks your food can't feed his family.
Anchor...what your view is of the strike, or boycott of the grape industry ?
Ronald ReaganOh, the grape boycott. Well, I've classified that in the past in a number of public occasions as immoral. And I think it is.
Cesar ChavezYou know, when the Chinese came to America to build the railroads, you know what they demanded of their overseers?
Fernando Chavez[nonchalantly]No.
Cesar ChavezFood. Good food. And enough time to enjoy it. And if the owners skimped on that, they wouldn't lift a finger. Give the Chinese a good meal every day, and they could build the infrastructure of a continent. Their meal is what gave their lives their dignity. And to them, dignity was more important than money.
Cesar Chavez[on air, to BBC1 Radio host]They'd rather sell the grapes to London or Stockholm, and think that that will erase all the indignities that people suffered.
Cesar Chavez[on air, to BBC1 Radio host]Well, it's never been about the grapes. It's always been about the people. The poorest of the poor, the marginalized, the ones who have been ignored. There would be no food on the table without these people. These people have names, faces, families. And I guess what we want to accomplish is to give these people a voice.
Cesar Chavez[closing lines, archival footage]But I want more than anything else, I'd like to see the poor take a very direct part in shaping society. And let them make the decisions. And in our case, if the poor aren't involved, change will never come.