Kinoafisha Films Tom at the Farm Tom at the Farm Movie Quotes

Francis Next time you run off, try to go for the soy bean field. It's October & the corn cuts like a knife.
Tom And why doesn't anybody talk to you?
Francis I don't care about people, so people don't care about me, you know.
Agathe Why did my son stop visiting? Why didn't he call or write anymore? What kind of accident was it? Who was he with? How did it happen? Where? When? Nobody dies at twenty-five! No one!
Tom Today a part of me has died and I cannot cry. For I've forgotten all synonyms for "sadness". Now all I can do without you is replace you
Pierre-Yves Cardinal
Xavier Dolan
Xavier Dolan
Lise Roy
