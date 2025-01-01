Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Tom at the Farm
Tom at the Farm Movie Quotes
Tom at the Farm Movie Quotes
Francis
Next time you run off, try to go for the soy bean field. It's October & the corn cuts like a knife.
Tom
And why doesn't anybody talk to you?
Francis
I don't care about people, so people don't care about me, you know.
Agathe
Why did my son stop visiting? Why didn't he call or write anymore? What kind of accident was it? Who was he with? How did it happen? Where? When? Nobody dies at twenty-five! No one!
Tom
Today a part of me has died and I cannot cry. For I've forgotten all synonyms for "sadness". Now all I can do without you is replace you
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Pierre-Yves Cardinal
Xavier Dolan
Lise Roy
