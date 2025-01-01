Menu
Films
The Voices
The Voices Movie Quotes
The Voices Movie Quotes
Bosco
Hey Jerry?
Jerry Hickfang
Yeah?
Bosco
You remember last week when you said that there was an invisible line that separates good from evil and you'd thought you crossed it and I said no no no you're a good boy?
Jerry Hickfang
Yeah I remember, so what?
Bosco
I've changed my opinion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Hickfang
The fourth angel was Lucifer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiona
Friday I had a pretty cushy gig. Had lots of friends, I was the office hottie... now I'm a severed head in a fridge. Sucks to be me, Jerry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Hickfang
Hey, Fish.
Fish
Hey Jerry, how you doin', man?
Jerry Hickfang
Well, I'm a little bit bummed.
Fish
No duh, she stood you up!
Jerry Hickfang
I'm sure there's a reason.
Fish
I sure hope so. Wish I could help you Jerry... uuh, but I'm just a fish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Warren
Being alone in the world is the root of all suffering.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Warren
[from trailer]
Jerry Hickfang
[Jerry places the lifeless head of Fiona on the table]
Dr. Warren
AAAAH!
Fiona
AAAAH!
Mr Whiskers
AAAAH!
Jerry Hickfang
[they keep screaming until Jerry gets annoyed]
Mr. Whiskers, Dr. Warren, Fiona, CUT IT OUT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bosco
What's the matter, buddy?
Jerry Hickfang
What am I supposed to do?
Bosco
I do not know.
Mr. Whiskers
The same as always, pretend everything's fine.
Jerry Hickfang
Really?
Mr. Whiskers
Well, it got you this far, didn't it?
Jerry Hickfang
I guess so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Dennis Kowalski
Hey, Jerry.
Jerry Hickfang
Hey, Mr. Kowalski.
Dennis Kowalski
Call me Dennis. It's okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Hickfang
[after spending a romantic evening with Lisa, and having sex he arrives home the next morning]
Who is a good boy? Who is a good boy?
Bosco
I want to smell her crotch, Jer.
Jerry Hickfang
Come, here. Hey, sit!
Mr Whiskers
Where the fuck's my food, fuck-face?
Jerry Hickfang
[Jerry is hugging Bosco and kissing his head]
That was the best night of my whole life. Who's a good boy? Yeah.
Mr Whiskers
Food.
Jerry Hickfang
[Jerry slightly looks at Mr. Whiskers]
Yeah hey, Mr. Whiskers.
Mr Whiskers
Food. Now! I left you a little gift on the sofa. A reminder why you can't leave us alone without food.
[There is a small excrement lying on the sofa]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
