Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Voices The Voices Movie Quotes

The Voices Movie Quotes

Bosco Hey Jerry?
Jerry Hickfang Yeah?
Bosco You remember last week when you said that there was an invisible line that separates good from evil and you'd thought you crossed it and I said no no no you're a good boy?
Jerry Hickfang Yeah I remember, so what?
Bosco I've changed my opinion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Hickfang The fourth angel was Lucifer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fiona Friday I had a pretty cushy gig. Had lots of friends, I was the office hottie... now I'm a severed head in a fridge. Sucks to be me, Jerry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Hickfang Hey, Fish.
Fish Hey Jerry, how you doin', man?
Jerry Hickfang Well, I'm a little bit bummed.
Fish No duh, she stood you up!
Jerry Hickfang I'm sure there's a reason.
Fish I sure hope so. Wish I could help you Jerry... uuh, but I'm just a fish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Warren Being alone in the world is the root of all suffering.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Warren [from trailer]
Jerry Hickfang [Jerry places the lifeless head of Fiona on the table]
Dr. Warren AAAAH!
Fiona AAAAH!
Mr Whiskers AAAAH!
Jerry Hickfang [they keep screaming until Jerry gets annoyed] Mr. Whiskers, Dr. Warren, Fiona, CUT IT OUT!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bosco What's the matter, buddy?
Jerry Hickfang What am I supposed to do?
Bosco I do not know.
Mr. Whiskers The same as always, pretend everything's fine.
Jerry Hickfang Really?
Mr. Whiskers Well, it got you this far, didn't it?
Jerry Hickfang I guess so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Dennis Kowalski Hey, Jerry.
Jerry Hickfang Hey, Mr. Kowalski.
Dennis Kowalski Call me Dennis. It's okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jerry Hickfang [after spending a romantic evening with Lisa, and having sex he arrives home the next morning] Who is a good boy? Who is a good boy?
Bosco I want to smell her crotch, Jer.
Jerry Hickfang Come, here. Hey, sit!
Mr Whiskers Where the fuck's my food, fuck-face?
Jerry Hickfang [Jerry is hugging Bosco and kissing his head] That was the best night of my whole life. Who's a good boy? Yeah.
Mr Whiskers Food.
Jerry Hickfang [Jerry slightly looks at Mr. Whiskers] Yeah hey, Mr. Whiskers.
Mr Whiskers Food. Now! I left you a little gift on the sofa. A reminder why you can't leave us alone without food.
[There is a small excrement lying on the sofa]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more