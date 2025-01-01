HookYou can go feeling sorry for yourself as long as you want, kid. But knowing where you're from, that's half of knowing who you are - that's more than what most of us here will ever know! At least you know where you've come from. Born to a warrior, heir to a prince, does that mean you're the One? I don't know. I don't know if there is a One. I do know that if you aren't the guy, and you're just you, maybe that's enough.
Tiger LilyIf you don't believe, Peter, then neither will they.
Peter PanBut you said... that your mother left you.
HookYeah. I lied. I do that sometimes. It's called being a grown-up!
BlackbeardBeyond that wall there are savage people. They have an ancient prophecy from when the fairy kingdoms reigned on this island. The prophecy tells of a boy, born of the love between a fairy prince and a human girl. A boy would be disappeared from this world, until he was old enough to return and lead an uprising against me. A boy, so says the prophecy, who could fly.
Peter PanWhy would you want to leave a place like this? Where will you go?
HookI don't know. somewhere i'm a litle higher up on the food chain, for starters.
[Hook struggles to get control of the Jolly Roger]
HookThis is a lot harder than it looks!... We're sailing now!
[first lines]
Peter Pan[narrating]I am going to tell you a story about a boy who would never grow up. About the pirate who wished to kill him. About the island where fairies roamed. But this isn't the story you've heard before, because sometimes friends begin as enemies, and enemies begin as friends. Sometimes to truly understand how things end, we must first know how they begin.
Nibs[Reading Mary's note to Peter]My dearest Peter, everything I have done, I've done because I love you... and I hope that a day, I can come back for you and explain everything, don't doubt me but most importantly don't doubt yourself... you are extraordinary,
[Mary voiceover]
Nibsmore than you can imagine, I promise that you will see me again in this world or another.
The ChiefProve yourself to be Mary's son, you must fly!
BlackbeardRule number one, "Those who work with bright, honest vigor will be rewarded with prizes and trophies and confectionery!" Rule number two, "Those who fail to work hard, those who skive or malinger, will hereby know the brooding majesty of my disapproval." Mark me well. I know no pity. No second chances. I don't do mercy. But remember, don't forget to help yourselves to lots and lots of jolly old fun! Hey kiddiewinks, welcome to Neverland!