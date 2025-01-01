Menu
Pan Movie Quotes

Blackbeard Well, well, well. The princess, I presume.
Hook Oh, well, actually I'm just a miner. But I appreciate the compliment.
[from trailer]
Peter Pan If I'm going to trust you, I need to know your name!
Hook It's Hook! The name's James Hook!
Peter Pan Who the bloody hell am I?
Hook You can go feeling sorry for yourself as long as you want, kid. But knowing where you're from, that's half of knowing who you are - that's more than what most of us here will ever know! At least you know where you've come from. Born to a warrior, heir to a prince, does that mean you're the One? I don't know. I don't know if there is a One. I do know that if you aren't the guy, and you're just you, maybe that's enough.
[from trailer]
Blackbeard Have you come to kill me, Peter?
Peter Pan I don't believe in bedtime stories.
[last lines]
Peter Pan We'll always be friends, Hook. Won't we?
Hook Always. What could possibly go wrong?
[from trailer]
Blackbeard Welcome to NEVERLAND!
[from trailer]
Tiger Lily If you don't believe, Peter, then neither will they.
Peter Pan But you said... that your mother left you.
Hook Yeah. I lied. I do that sometimes. It's called being a grown-up!
Blackbeard Beyond that wall there are savage people. They have an ancient prophecy from when the fairy kingdoms reigned on this island. The prophecy tells of a boy, born of the love between a fairy prince and a human girl. A boy would be disappeared from this world, until he was old enough to return and lead an uprising against me. A boy, so says the prophecy, who could fly.
Peter Pan Why would you want to leave a place like this? Where will you go?
Hook I don't know. somewhere i'm a litle higher up on the food chain, for starters.
Peter Pan [something ominous passes] What was that?
Hook Something a little higher up on the food chain.
[from trailer]
Blackbeard Now kneel!
Peter Pan I will never bow to you!
Tiger Lily You're going to run like a coward?
Hook Well, I never really thought of it in those exact terms, but, generally speaking, yes.
Tiger Lily And where will you go?
Hook Home. It's, you know, where I come from.
Tiger Lily Home's not where you come from. It's where you make it.
Hook So help me do that...
Peter Pan [to Blackbeard] Think a happy thought!
Peter Pan [arriving in Neverland] Is this Canada?
[from trailer]
Hook So pirates are afraid of Mermaid Lagoon?
Tiger Lily Because of crocodiles.
[Hook quickly sticks his hand out of the water]
Tiger Lily Afraid?
[a large crocodile comes out of the water and jumps over the boat]
Peter Pan Holy pootie!
[from trailer]
Peter Pan Do you know how to work a ship?
Hook How hard can it be?
[Hook struggles to get control of the Jolly Roger]
Hook This is a lot harder than it looks!... We're sailing now!
[first lines]
Peter Pan [narrating] I am going to tell you a story about a boy who would never grow up. About the pirate who wished to kill him. About the island where fairies roamed. But this isn't the story you've heard before, because sometimes friends begin as enemies, and enemies begin as friends. Sometimes to truly understand how things end, we must first know how they begin.
[from trailer]
The Chief The little one, he wears the pan.
Tiger Lily The pan is our tribe's bravest warrior.
Peter Pan Which way should we go?
Peter Pan Peter Pan, Hook: [simultaneously] Set a course!
Peter Pan Hey! Who's in charge here?
Hook Well, I'm the captain.
Peter Pan And I'm the chosen one.
Hook We'll have plenty of time to argue about that later, flyboy.
Peter Pan Suit yourself, Captain Hook.
Hook Set a course! Second to the right, and straight on till morning.
The Boys [cheering and hooting] Neverland!
[from trailer]
Blackbeard Be brave, Peter.
Peter Pan I tried to be.
Nibs [Reading Mary's note to Peter] My dearest Peter, everything I have done, I've done because I love you... and I hope that a day, I can come back for you and explain everything, don't doubt me but most importantly don't doubt yourself... you are extraordinary,
[Mary voiceover]
Nibs more than you can imagine, I promise that you will see me again in this world or another.
Tiger Lily You don't want to go home?
Hook I already am.
The Chief Prove yourself to be Mary's son, you must fly!
Blackbeard Rule number one, "Those who work with bright, honest vigor will be rewarded with prizes and trophies and confectionery!" Rule number two, "Those who fail to work hard, those who skive or malinger, will hereby know the brooding majesty of my disapproval." Mark me well. I know no pity. No second chances. I don't do mercy. But remember, don't forget to help yourselves to lots and lots of jolly old fun! Hey kiddiewinks, welcome to Neverland!
Peter Real, actual fairies
Hook Hey, new kid, you just got here on a flying pirate ship. "Real" should be a very fluid concept for you right now.
Blackbeard Where is your sense of honor, boy?
Blackbeard Now! kneel.
Blackbeard I said kneel!
Peter Pan I am the son of a warrior and a prince.
Peter Pan I will never bow to you.
Peter Pan If you're going to kill me then get on with it.
[last lines]
Bishop [confronting James] CAPTAIN
Bishop [after Blackbeard sweeps everything off a table] Oh I Worked Really Hard Setting Up That Table!
Nibs [as all said orphans are hoisted into the air... looks to Peter confused] But Peter... You Don't Have A Rope?
Blackbeard [on James Hook]
[frustratingly]
Blackbeard Why Is It ALWAYS HIM?
Blackbeard No Don't Beg Peter... No It's Bad Form To Beg... Where is your sense of honor, boy?
Bishop Sir You Can't Really Believe This Pipsqueak Is The One? He Hardly Seems Capable
Blackbeard His Mother Hardly Seem Capable Either And Yet Here We Are
Blackbeard So The Boy Is Lost?
Bishop Yes Sir He Is A Lost Boy But Our Best Men Are Searching For Him Now
