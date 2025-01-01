Menu
[last lines]
Bruce
[voice over]
You know, they say that every guilty person is his own hangman. They also say that tomorrow will be a better day. And you know what I say? Goddamn, it's freezing.
Bruce
[Leaving his snowplow]
Au revoir, fucker!
Paul
I was the top IT consultant in town. World wide web, e-mails, 2.0. I can do anything.
Thomas Haden Church
Marc Labrèche
