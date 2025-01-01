Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Banshee Chapter
Banshee Chapter Movie Quotes
Banshee Chapter Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Thomas Blackburn
People are afraid of death just because death is so fucking ordinary. It happens all the time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas Blackburn
Every now and then you run up into a night that's a stone-ass bummer from start to finish. On nights like those, if you know what's good for you, you hunker down and you hide.
[laughs]
Thomas Blackburn
This is not one of those nights.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ted Levine
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree