Banshee Chapter Movie Quotes

Banshee Chapter Movie Quotes

Thomas Blackburn People are afraid of death just because death is so fucking ordinary. It happens all the time.
Thomas Blackburn Every now and then you run up into a night that's a stone-ass bummer from start to finish. On nights like those, if you know what's good for you, you hunker down and you hide.
[laughs]
Thomas Blackburn This is not one of those nights.
