Films
No Clue
No Clue Movie Quotes
No Clue Movie Quotes
Leo Falloon
Whoa. Whoa. Where is everybody getting guns? This is Canada!
Kyra
We talk about this. We are not going to call the police.
Leo Falloon
We don't have to go to them. We just call them, and they go. They have they own cars.
Ernie
Time to call the cops, Leo.
Leo Falloon
It's not that simple. I made a promise. And when I make a promise to a strange woman wearing a bathrobe in a sleazy motel, I keep it!
Leo Falloon
She's a stone cold gorgeous dish full of fox meat who was set under a hottie lamp until it was smokin'
