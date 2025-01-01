Menu
No Clue Movie Quotes

No Clue Movie Quotes

Leo Falloon Whoa. Whoa. Where is everybody getting guns? This is Canada!
Kyra We talk about this. We are not going to call the police.
Leo Falloon We don't have to go to them. We just call them, and they go. They have they own cars.
Ernie Time to call the cops, Leo.
Leo Falloon It's not that simple. I made a promise. And when I make a promise to a strange woman wearing a bathrobe in a sleazy motel, I keep it!
Leo Falloon She's a stone cold gorgeous dish full of fox meat who was set under a hottie lamp until it was smokin'
