The Missing Picture Movie Quotes

[It's not a picture of loved ones i seek, i want to touch them, their voices are missing, so i wont tell. I want to leave it all, leave my language, my country in vain and my childhood returns. Now it's the boy who seeks me out, i see him, he wants to speak to me but words are hard to find]
[from trailer]
Narrator For many years, I have been looking for the missing picture: a photograph taken between 1975 and 1979 by the Khmer Rouge when they ruled over Cambodia... On its own, of course, an image cannot prove mass murder, but it gives us cause for thought, prompts us to meditate, to record History. I searched for it vainly in the archives, in old papers, in the country villages of Cambodia. Today I know: this image must be missing. I was not really looking for it; would it not be obscene and insignificant? So I created it. What I give you today is neither the picture nor the search for a unique image, but the picture of a quest: the quest that cinema allows.
Narrator When men will be so free and equal, will they still be men?
Narrator Sometimes I have the feeling people walked on them so I pass my way. There are still souls which are wandering, seeking a place, a sweet and noble thought. Many people resisted, many of them... silently, with a word, with a smile. Sometimes a single gesture is enough to say no. I think about my father who told his choice to us. Sometime a silence worth a shout
