Kinoafisha Films The Pretty One The Pretty One Movie Quotes

The Pretty One Movie Quotes

[Laurel looking at next door neighbors]
Basel They're so perfect they seem fake. It's like they're in technicolor or something. I don't know their names so I just call them the Browns.
Laurel I just don't want to be a virgin anymore, waiting for some fairy tale guy who doesn't exist.
Laurel Why did I want you to leave?
Basel So your sister could move in.
Laurel That was nice of me.
Basel Yes, it was until you called me a creepy man-child and tried to kick me out. That was less nice.
Basel What do you think, if you show me how you feel, I'm not gonna like you?
Laurel Yeah, maybe.
Basel Really? This isn't gonna last if it's like that. If this is real, we gotta tell each other the bad stuff. And if this isn't real, if this is just my kind of imagination... then I wanna know now.
