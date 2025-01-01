Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Pretty One
The Pretty One Movie Quotes
The Pretty One Movie Quotes
[Laurel looking at next door neighbors]
Basel
They're so perfect they seem fake. It's like they're in technicolor or something. I don't know their names so I just call them the Browns.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laurel
I just don't want to be a virgin anymore, waiting for some fairy tale guy who doesn't exist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Laurel
Why did I want you to leave?
Basel
So your sister could move in.
Laurel
That was nice of me.
Basel
Yes, it was until you called me a creepy man-child and tried to kick me out. That was less nice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Basel
What do you think, if you show me how you feel, I'm not gonna like you?
Laurel
Yeah, maybe.
Basel
Really? This isn't gonna last if it's like that. If this is real, we gotta tell each other the bad stuff. And if this isn't real, if this is just my kind of imagination... then I wanna know now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jake Johnson
Zoe Kazan
