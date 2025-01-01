Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Cooties Cooties Movie Quotes

Cooties Movie Quotes

Clint You know what? You carry on with your symphony of death. I'll sneak around the school where there aren't any kids.
Wade Oh, you'll sneak around, huh? Sneak around like a little Hobbit. No way! I'm taking the fight to them like a fuckin' Orc!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Oh look, carnage!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug I learned all about the brain when I had a 6 inch spike lodged in my skull as a child. Which is the reason why you may have noticed that sometimes when I'm talking I use the wrong rowboat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy If I want to go in the fucking air conditioning duct, I'll go. I'm just going to die anyway just like the rest of you assholes, so maybe I'm going to try to do something brave as a final pointless gesture of kindness in this cruel shitty world that likes taking gestures of kindness and shitting and peeing on them. You know what else? Since you're all going to be dead soon anyway, I should tell you. I hate every single one of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade [as several cootie kids struggle to escape] Nap time, motherfuckers.
[ignites the fuel setting said kids zone ablaze]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clint ...you parked so close, I-I couldn't get out of my...
Wade My truck's got a dual reeow weeow.
Clint I'm sorry?
Wade Dual reeow weeow. Dual weeow, dual weeow, dual reeow weeow. Dual weeow, dual real wheel. Dual. Real. Reow reow. Got a dual reeow weeow. Dual weeow, dual weeow, dual weeow.
Clint I don't understand
Wade It's got two extra wheels on the back part of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Could everybody please listen up?
[they gather around to listen]
Doug Guys don't make me ask again. Quiet, quiet please.
[no one is speaking]
Doug Please be quiet!
Rebekkah None of us are talking?
Doug Rebekkah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tamra Circle, circle, dot, dot. Now you have a cooties shot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug [Kid explain the kids might have cooties] He might be right, If you'll follow me
[no one follows as he continues to explain to himself]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug [everyone is losing it and confused about what is going on] I blame rap music.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug I'm going in!
Wade Doug, don't! Eh, I don't care.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebekkah There's still so much I haven't done, like, like I've always wanted to fire an uzi . I don't know.
Tracy I wanted a bunny. I always wanted a bunny growing up and... never got one.
Wade You know what I want? I want to know why my brother in law makes ten times what I do. You know what he does for a living? He makes giant foam fingers for football games. Like you tell people you're a teacher and they look at you like oh you must have wanted to do something else and you couldn't get anything going its like fuck you man. I'm raising your kids. I love my job. And teachers deserve respect!
Doug Yeah.
Wade And I'm sorry that it took me till today to realize this but... I really actually like you guys.
Doug I always wanted to have sex with a prostitute who was nonwhite.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucy Uh, Wade? Have you met Clint?
Wade I have not.
[Shaking Clint's hand]
Wade Pleased to meet you with meat to please you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade I'm giving you kids an F, for FUCK YOU!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebekkah Maybe we were created by an all-knowing God, who sent down his only son to die for us. Or maybe we were monkey people who sat around crapping in each other's mouths until one day we were like, "I don't like all this hair; just on my head and crotch, please!" Who can say? I can't, because the state of Illinois doesn't allow me to, Hank.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Clint Why is Sex Ed Always taught by the creepiest teachers?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Nugget out of here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebekkah Once again, how do you know all this?
Doug I learned all about the brain when I had a six inch spike lodged in my brain as a child. Which is why, you may have noticed, sometimes when I'm talking, I use the wrong rowboat.
Lucy Word.
Doug [arms crossed, fingers splayed, street style] Word!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebekkah Well I'd feel worse if all these dead people weren't from fucking Danville.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade All right, ladies, here's the plan. We get down on that ledge, jump to the ground, hightail it like linebackers to our cars, boom.
Clint I thought you tried to outrun them. You said they were too fast for you.
Wade Yeah, but that was before I had a weapon.
Clint A violin?
Wade Not just a violin. It's an instrument of death. I propose we create a symphony of death. Everyone grab an instrument. Here. You take this
[hands Clint a tambourine]
Wade .
Clint Oh, yeah, that'll be real effective.
Wade I'm offering leadership. What are you offering, besides throwing hot pots of coffee at people, or writing a stupid book no one wants to read about some guy who wants to fuck a boat?
Clint It's not about a guy who wants to fuck a boat. It's a book about obsession and possession...
Wade He wants to fuck the boat, and you know it.
Clint Listen...
Wade Listen, little Stevie King...
Clint There's an invention called a cell phone that your stupid school confiscated. We need to get to the principal's office, grab our phones and call someone who can help quarantine these kids.
Wade We're in a total lockdown in case you haven't noticed. We have been breached and there are little cootie kids right out there in the hallway who willingly will fucking rip your face off with their little teeth...
Clint Well, shit...
Wade With their little baby teeth, their big teeth haven't even come in yet.
Clint You know what, you carry on with your symphony of death. I'll sneak around the school where there aren't any kids.
Wade Oh, you sneak around, huh? Sneak around like a little hobbit. No way, I'm taking the fight to them like a fucking orc. And that is the difference between you and me. I don't wanna scurry. I don't wanna scurry around the hallway like a common squirrel.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rebekkah Buddy, I don't know what that bitch drinks out of. Here's what I do know; I know that this is a rape button. It emits a shit-crazy alarm that will inform local police who will arrive in two minutes, should you decide to get touchy and/or feely. You wanna know why I have a rape button? Don't answer, I want to tell you. Because the government of the state of Illinois doesn't trust the citizenry enough to pass safe, sensible conceal and carry laws.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dink Hey, you bit my friend's face. What are you sick or something?
[pauses, but Shelly doesn't answer]
Dink Hey you bitch!
[Shelly scratches his face]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Mr. Hatachi ...And the frog fucked the caterpillar... HA
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Calvin [from trailer] They've got cooties
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug I always wanted to have sex with a prostitute who was non-white.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade Nap time, motherfuckers!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Wade I always know where my Dual reeow weeow. Dual weeow, dual weeow, dual reeow weeow. Dual weeow, dual real wheel. Dual. Real. Reow reow. Got a dual reeow weeow. Dual weeow, dual weeow, dual weeow
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dink [Clint writes his name on the board]
[confused]
Dink Is That Cunt?
Clint [a loss for words] It's Clint
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patriot You are so ugly. If my butthole had a butthole, that's what you'd look like.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade I played dodgeball a million times with these little shits. Go for the face. It's the weak spot.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Patriot Fuck You
Patriot's Mom Fuck You Too
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Rhonda What are you doing to your little brother?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Moon Watch it!
Clint Sorry. Didn't see you there.
Moon Well, maybe you should take in your surroundings more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug I'm going to extract the brain.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wade I thought today was gonna go way different than this. You have no idea. I thought you were radiant today, Lucy. And then I walk in, see you laughing, smiling at that little asshole. You know what I thought? I thought, wow! She looks so pretty when she smiles. How come she never smiles at me like that? Talk to ya later, Lucy. And go fuck yourself!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more