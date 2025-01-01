Wade All right, ladies, here's the plan. We get down on that ledge, jump to the ground, hightail it like linebackers to our cars, boom.

Clint I thought you tried to outrun them. You said they were too fast for you.

Wade Yeah, but that was before I had a weapon.

Clint A violin?

Wade Not just a violin. It's an instrument of death. I propose we create a symphony of death. Everyone grab an instrument. Here. You take this

[hands Clint a tambourine]

Clint Oh, yeah, that'll be real effective.

Wade I'm offering leadership. What are you offering, besides throwing hot pots of coffee at people, or writing a stupid book no one wants to read about some guy who wants to fuck a boat?

Clint It's not about a guy who wants to fuck a boat. It's a book about obsession and possession...

Wade He wants to fuck the boat, and you know it.

Wade Listen, little Stevie King...

Clint There's an invention called a cell phone that your stupid school confiscated. We need to get to the principal's office, grab our phones and call someone who can help quarantine these kids.

Wade We're in a total lockdown in case you haven't noticed. We have been breached and there are little cootie kids right out there in the hallway who willingly will fucking rip your face off with their little teeth...

Wade With their little baby teeth, their big teeth haven't even come in yet.

Clint You know what, you carry on with your symphony of death. I'll sneak around the school where there aren't any kids.