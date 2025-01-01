ReporterWhat exactly do you call your style of music?
James BrownI call it James Brown music because it's so far ahead of its time
James BrownMr. President, I want to go to Vietnam. We've got to bring the super heavy funk to the cats over there... Are they shooting at us? They trying to kill James Brown today. You want to go down in history as the man who killed the funk?
Bobby ByrdHe's a show-stopper. It's a miracle!
Sarah ByrdReally? Maybe me and you could work on a little harmony together.
Mrs. ByrdSarah, get down here!
Bobby ByrdShe coming, mama. She coming.
Little RichardI play a show in Lafayette last week twenty thirty girls pass clean out. Need oxygen. I'm killing 'em James. They should lock me away. I cut loose it's like a spaceship land. Did I say I got a record out? They drop it five times a day on WIBB. Five times a day. And I'm flippin' burgers. You know why? Cause WIBB antenna reach 60 mile. 60 mile. This country is 5000 miles top to toe and 7000 coast to coast. You catch the wind, get a hit, a real hit, every inch of that is yours.
Ben BartYou're entering a game here where the rules are already set up.
James BrownI'm just a street kid from Augusta, Georgia. Now, tell me what you see.
Bobby ByrdLook at these people, James. When is it going to be when we up there?