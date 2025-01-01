Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Get on Up Get on Up Movie Quotes

Get on Up Movie Quotes

Aunt Honey You special. You mama's a no account fool, your daddy too, but you ain't going to be. You gonna be okay. One day, everybody going to know your name.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Brown What's wrong, Maceo?
Maceo Parker We can't play that like you told us. It doesn't work musically.
James Brown Does it sound good?
Maceo Parker Yeah
James Brown Does it feel good?
Maceo Parker Yeah
James Brown If it sound good and it feel good, then it's musical.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Susie Brown My baby playing at the Apollo.
James Brown I ain't your baby, not then, not now. I look after James Brown. You want to know me, I'll tell you. My daddy in the army. My mamma left. No one else helped me. No one else.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Brown Are we done, Mr. Byrd?
Bobby Byrd I'm afraid not, Mr. Brown.
James Brown I say, are we done?
Bobby Byrd I think we got more funk in the trunk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reporter What exactly do you call your style of music?
James Brown I call it James Brown music because it's so far ahead of its time
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Brown Mr. President, I want to go to Vietnam. We've got to bring the super heavy funk to the cats over there... Are they shooting at us? They trying to kill James Brown today. You want to go down in history as the man who killed the funk?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Byrd He's a show-stopper. It's a miracle!
Sarah Byrd Really? Maybe me and you could work on a little harmony together.
Mrs. Byrd Sarah, get down here!
Bobby Byrd She coming, mama. She coming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Little Richard I play a show in Lafayette last week twenty thirty girls pass clean out. Need oxygen. I'm killing 'em James. They should lock me away. I cut loose it's like a spaceship land. Did I say I got a record out? They drop it five times a day on WIBB. Five times a day. And I'm flippin' burgers. You know why? Cause WIBB antenna reach 60 mile. 60 mile. This country is 5000 miles top to toe and 7000 coast to coast. You catch the wind, get a hit, a real hit, every inch of that is yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Bart You're entering a game here where the rules are already set up.
James Brown I'm just a street kid from Augusta, Georgia. Now, tell me what you see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bobby Byrd Look at these people, James. When is it going to be when we up there?
James Brown Right now!
Bobby Byrd What?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Brown When I hit the stage, people better be ready, especially the white folk
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more