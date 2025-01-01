Stacey You get lonely?

Cheryl Honestly? I'm lonelier in my real life than I am out here. I miss my friends, of course, but it's not as if I have anybody waiting for me at home. How about you?

[pause]

Cheryl Why are you here?

Stacey I don't know. I just need to find something in myself, you know? I think the trail was good for that. I mean, look.

[They look up at the sunset]

Stacey This has the power to fill you up again, if you'll let it.

Cheryl My mother used to say something that drove me nuts. There is a sunrise and a sunset every day and you can choose to be there for it. You can put yourself in the way of beauty.