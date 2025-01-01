Tammy [angrily] I do blame you. I blame you for shoving me out of a hotel room last night and letting me sleep outside like a dog. I blame you 'cause you're already on your second bloody Mary. It's not even 10:00 A.M.

Pearl This is vegetables.

Tammy [voice breaks] I blame you for packing up your shit and making me come home from school when I was ten years old and finding an empty fucking room. That's what I blame you for. You know how shitty that was for a little kid? You left me all alone.

Pearl Well, you weren't alone. Your parents were there.