PearlAn old folks home; like a prison for old people.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
TammyHey, don't swear in front of my grandma, you piece of shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tammy[angrily]I do blame you. I blame you for shoving me out of a hotel room last night and letting me sleep outside like a dog. I blame you 'cause you're already on your second bloody Mary. It's not even 10:00 A.M.
Tammy[voice breaks]I blame you for packing up your shit and making me come home from school when I was ten years old and finding an empty fucking room. That's what I blame you for. You know how shitty that was for a little kid? You left me all alone.
PearlWell, you weren't alone. Your parents were there.
TammyIt's not the same thing. You were my best friend and you just left me. I'm probably gonna need a tetanus shot 'cause I got nipped by a raccoon last night.