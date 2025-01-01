Menu
Kinoafisha Films Tammy Tammy Movie Quotes

Keith Morgan Tammy, do you know how I got to where I am?
Tammy Sucking dick and kissing ass?
Tammy That's not chicken. I don't know what it is, but it's not bird.
Keith Morgan I can promise you that's 110% bird.
Tammy Bird doesn't come out of a squeezy tube!
Pearl Muscle shirts are for muscles!
Pearl I watched Neil Armstrong walk on the moon.
Tammy On his bike?
Pearl That's Lance.
Tammy It's - I don't care which brother it is.
Tammy What's Brookview?
Pearl An old folks home; like a prison for old people.
Tammy Hey, don't swear in front of my grandma, you piece of shit!
Tammy [angrily] I do blame you. I blame you for shoving me out of a hotel room last night and letting me sleep outside like a dog. I blame you 'cause you're already on your second bloody Mary. It's not even 10:00 A.M.
Pearl This is vegetables.
Tammy [voice breaks] I blame you for packing up your shit and making me come home from school when I was ten years old and finding an empty fucking room. That's what I blame you for. You know how shitty that was for a little kid? You left me all alone.
Pearl Well, you weren't alone. Your parents were there.
Tammy It's not the same thing. You were my best friend and you just left me. I'm probably gonna need a tetanus shot 'cause I got nipped by a raccoon last night.
Tammy And I'm suing you, bitch!
Missi For what?
Tammy You... for being an asshole! That's what I'm suing you for.
Tammy Once I got fingered by Boz Scaggs.
Pearl Oh, Tammy.
Tammy No, it's okay. It turns out it wasn't Boz Scaggs.
