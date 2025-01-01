Menu
Olivia
So I took off all of my clothes, and I stood right in front of him, and I said, "you either pick Jesus, or you pick me." He picked Jesus.
Evelyn
Can't we just go back to the way things were?
Max
You're dead to me.
Evelyn
Werewolves and vampires and zombies, they're figments, Max. They're not real.
Max
What did I say about using my place for sex?
Travis
I don't know.
Max
I said: use your own place.
Travis
And risk having these chicks know where I live?
Max
Max, Evelyn: We will always be together... always and forever
[last lines]
Travis
Hey baby, you ever bang a zombie? Once you go undead, it's never been better in bed. Just sayin'...
Evelyn
You broke my heart!
Max
I know, but it's not beating any more.
Max
She's back, she's dead, and she thinks we're still dating!
Max
You ate Travis. You ate my brother.
Evelyn
Half brother, Max.
Olivia
Green, eco-friendly zone.
Travis
I think this is expired.
Max
Twinkies don't expire.
Travis
Yeah they do. Every 4 weeks.
Max
Really?
Travis
Then they get good again.
Evelyn
If I kill you, then we can live happily ever after.
Max
I'll let Evelyn eat me, turn me into one of the living dead, and we can rot unhappily ever after.
Olivia
[repeatedly hitting her]
Stay - dead - you - stupid - zombie - bitch!
Max
Face your inner monster, have courage to conquer it.
Now Playing
New Releases
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
