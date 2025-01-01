Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Burying the Ex Burying the Ex Movie Quotes

Burying the Ex Movie Quotes

Olivia So I took off all of my clothes, and I stood right in front of him, and I said, "you either pick Jesus, or you pick me." He picked Jesus.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evelyn Can't we just go back to the way things were?
Max You're dead to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evelyn Werewolves and vampires and zombies, they're figments, Max. They're not real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max What did I say about using my place for sex?
Travis I don't know.
Max I said: use your own place.
Travis And risk having these chicks know where I live?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Max, Evelyn: We will always be together... always and forever
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Travis Hey baby, you ever bang a zombie? Once you go undead, it's never been better in bed. Just sayin'...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evelyn You broke my heart!
Max I know, but it's not beating any more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max She's back, she's dead, and she thinks we're still dating!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max You ate Travis. You ate my brother.
Evelyn Half brother, Max.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Olivia Green, eco-friendly zone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Travis I think this is expired.
Max Twinkies don't expire.
Travis Yeah they do. Every 4 weeks.
Max Really?
Travis Then they get good again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Evelyn If I kill you, then we can live happily ever after.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max I'll let Evelyn eat me, turn me into one of the living dead, and we can rot unhappily ever after.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Olivia [repeatedly hitting her] Stay - dead - you - stupid - zombie - bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Face your inner monster, have courage to conquer it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more