Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Better Living Through Chemistry Better Living Through Chemistry Movie Quotes

Better Living Through Chemistry Movie Quotes

Doug Varney Most girls don't always go for honest and sweet.
Elizabeth Roberts Girls don't, but women do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Jane Fonda [narrating] You can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone. And sometimes that someone is yourself. Doug Varney wasn't used to winning, but he was beginning to enjoy how it felt.
Janet Consult!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Varney What was that?
Elizabeth Roberts You mean reverse cowgirl?
Doug Varney Yeah, that was amazing! I've never seen that before.
Elizabeth Roberts Yeah, you don't watch a lot of porn, do you, Doug?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter Bishop What the fuck is a ninja?
Officer Willits It's an ancient Japanese warrior cloaked in black, often with mystical powers.
Doug Varney Sounds pretty serious, Walt.
Walter Bishop Wait a minute! Why would an ancient Japanese warrior destroy a fucking pharmacy sign in fucking Woodbury?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Varney Ma'am, are you finding everything all right?
Jane Fonda Yes. Yes I am. And may I say, this pharmacy has the most impressive collection of douches I have ever seen.
Doug Varney Well, thank you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Walter Bishop [seeing his old store remodeled] You know, it's funny, I don't hate it nearly as much as I thought I would.
Doug Varney That's funny, I don't really give a shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kara Varney Are you trying to say that my son is some kind of uni-shitter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Varney I really shouldn't be saying anything, because you look like you're going to be very good for business, but the pills in those orange bottles aren't always the solution to people's problems, ya know?
Elizabeth Roberts Well, when you find that solution you let me know what it is, all right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Varney This will be hard on Ethan, and that breaks my heart. But in the long run, it's better to be raised by two happy parents apart, than miserable ones together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug Varney He forgot the first rule of the drug game. Don't get high on your own supply.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth Roberts Swallow something the size of a breadcrumb, and farewell to depression, anxiety, insomnia - mmm - it's incredible. You'll be swept away into an artificial bliss, made more assertive, docile, erect... You never get high on your own supply?
Doug Varney That's illegal.
Elizabeth Roberts 'Course it is. It must be hard working in a candy shop all day long, knowing that any of your problems could be solved by one of your little apothecaries?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Jane Fonda [narrating] Ya can't help everyone, but everyone can help someone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Never Let Go
Never Let Go
2024, USA, Horror, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more