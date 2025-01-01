Kara VarneyAre you trying to say that my son is some kind of uni-shitter?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug VarneyI really shouldn't be saying anything, because you look like you're going to be very good for business, but the pills in those orange bottles aren't always the solution to people's problems, ya know?
Elizabeth RobertsWell, when you find that solution you let me know what it is, all right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug VarneyThis will be hard on Ethan, and that breaks my heart. But in the long run, it's better to be raised by two happy parents apart, than miserable ones together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Doug VarneyHe forgot the first rule of the drug game. Don't get high on your own supply.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elizabeth RobertsSwallow something the size of a breadcrumb, and farewell to depression, anxiety, insomnia - mmm - it's incredible. You'll be swept away into an artificial bliss, made more assertive, docile, erect... You never get high on your own supply?