Kinoafisha Films Nymphomaniac: Vol. II Nymphomaniac: Vol. II Movie Quotes

Nymphomaniac: Vol. II Movie Quotes

Joe Nobody knew his secret. Most probably not even himself. He sat there with his shame. I suppose I sucked him off, is a kind of apology.
Seligman That's unbelievable!
Joe Listen to me. This is a man who had succeeded in repressing his own desire, who had never before given into it right up until I forced it out. He had lived a life full of denial and had never hurt a soul. I think that's laudable.
Seligman No matter how much I try, I can't find anything laudable in pedophilia.
Joe That's because you think about the, perhaps 5% who actually hurt children. The remaining 95% never live out their fantasies. Think about their suffering. Sexuality is the strongest force in human beings. To be born with a forbidden sexuality must be agonizing. The pedophile who manages to get through life with the shame of his desire, while never acting on it, deserves a bloody medal.
Joe We elevate those who say right but mean wrong, and mock those who say wrong but mean right.
Joe The human qualities can be expressed in one word: hypocrisy.
Joe Dear everyone, don't think it's been easy, but I understand now that we're not and never will be alike.
[to Tania]
Joe I'm not like you, who fucks to be validated and might just as well give up putting cocks inside of you. You already got your bloody kick a long time ago when it turned out that someone was even bothered to fuck you.
[to Brunhelda]
Joe And I'm not like you. Eat yourself to death if you want. I have no pity for you. All you want is to be filled up and whether it's by a man or by tons of disgusting slop makes no difference because it's all just a pathetic attempt at filling out your own resounding emptiness and hiding your ridiculous egocentric self-loathing.
[to the Therapist]
Joe And I'm definitely not like you. That empathy you claim is a lie because all you are is society's morality police whose duty is to erase my obscenity from the surface of the Earth so that the bourgeoisie won't feel sick.
[to the entire group]
Joe I'm not like you. I am a nymphomaniac and I love myself for being one, but above all, I love my cunt and my filthy, dirty lust.
[last lines]
Seligman But you... you've fucked thousands of men.
Joe The secret ingredient for sex is love.
Joe Each time a word becomes prohibited, you remove a stone from the Democratic foundation. Society demonstrates its impotence in the face of a concrete problem by removing words from the language. And I say that society is as cowardly as the people in it, who in my opinion are also too stupid for democracy.
[Joe screams as K is about to beat her]
K That's not how this goes. Most people don't scream until I hit them.
Joe's Father It's actually
[pauses]
Joe's Father the souls of the trees that we see in the winter.
Young Joe I think they look like human souls.
Joe's Father You're right. They do look like human souls. Twisted souls. Regular Souls. Crazy souls. All depending on the kind of lives human beings lead.
Joe The human qualities can be expressed in one word: Hypocrisy. We elevate those who say "right" but mean "wrong" and mock those who say "wrong" but mean "right." By the way, I can assure you that women who claim that negros don't turn them on, they're lying.
Joe Even though only one in a million, as my dubious therapist said, succeed in mentally, bodily, and in her heart ridding herself of her sexuality, this is now my goal.
Seligman But is that a life worth living?
Joe It's the only way I can live it. I will stand up against all odds, just like a deformed tree on a hill. I will muster all my stubbornness, my strength, my masculine aggression.
[after getting beat up]
Joe Fill all my holes, please.
Joe I think this was one of your weakest digressions.
Joe's Father I've found my tree. My soul tree. And no, it's not that one, okay, 'cause then I would be dead.
[shows Joe a large oak tree]
Joe's Father This is my tree.
Joe - 10 Years It's not an ash tree.
Joe's Father No, it's an oak tree.
Joe - 10 Years It has two trunks.
Joe's Father Yeah, isn't it great? It shows itself to both sides, the lake and the forest.
Joe - 10 Years But, dad, how does a tree get two trunks?
Joe's Father The most common reason is that the top broke when it was very young.
Joe - 10 Years That means that you've been broken once. Have you, dad?
Joe's Father [long pause] It seems that it can be rather revealing... to find your soul tree.
Joe It's said to be difficult to take someone's life. I would've said that it's more difficult not to. For a human being, killing is the most natural thing in the world. We're created for it.
Joe How do you keep a wave upon the sand?
Joe [to the Debtor Gentleman as she is about to fellate him] I'm going to tell you a few stories. All you have to do is listen.
Seligman [about to be shot by Joe after he attempts to rape her] But you fucked thousands of men!
[opening narration for "The Gun"]
Joe Whether I left society or it left me, I cannot say. I suppose you can make an argument for both sides. I was on my way to the shady side of the debt collecting business, which, among other things, involved stuff like burning people's cars.
Joe By the way, I can assure you that women who claim that negroes don't turn them on, are lying.
Seligman So do they satisfy you, those negroes?
Joe No, but they showed me there was a world far from mine I had to explore. And there perhaps on the other side get my life back.
Seligman Freud says the opposite. He talks about the polymorphic perversion of a child. Meaning that in a child, all kinds of perversions exist. And then we use the childhood to diminish or remove some of them. Basically a child is sexually polymorphic and everything is sexuality in an infant.
Joe I seem to remember that the systematic approach to the crucifixion is of a violent and not to say sadistic nature.
Seligman Oh yes, the passion of Christ is full of systematic violence... The Via Dolorosa, the nine stations of the cross and the 39 lashes.
Joe I believe I possess some qualifications in that I'm rather unscrupulous.
L I know all about your qualifications and they're excellent.
Joe Who perhaps is happy when all is said and done.
Seligman You shouldn't use that word. It's not what you call politically correct. Negro.
Joe Well, excuse me, but in my circles, it's always been a mark of honor to call a spade a spade.
