JoeListen to me. This is a man who had succeeded in repressing his own desire, who had never before given into it right up until I forced it out. He had lived a life full of denial and had never hurt a soul. I think that's laudable.
SeligmanNo matter how much I try, I can't find anything laudable in pedophilia.
JoeThat's because you think about the, perhaps 5% who actually hurt children. The remaining 95% never live out their fantasies. Think about their suffering. Sexuality is the strongest force in human beings. To be born with a forbidden sexuality must be agonizing. The pedophile who manages to get through life with the shame of his desire, while never acting on it, deserves a bloody medal.
JoeWe elevate those who say right but mean wrong, and mock those who say wrong but mean right.
JoeThe human qualities can be expressed in one word: hypocrisy.
JoeDear everyone, don't think it's been easy, but I understand now that we're not and never will be alike.
[to Tania]
JoeI'm not like you, who fucks to be validated and might just as well give up putting cocks inside of you. You already got your bloody kick a long time ago when it turned out that someone was even bothered to fuck you.
[to Brunhelda]
JoeAnd I'm not like you. Eat yourself to death if you want. I have no pity for you. All you want is to be filled up and whether it's by a man or by tons of disgusting slop makes no difference because it's all just a pathetic attempt at filling out your own resounding emptiness and hiding your ridiculous egocentric self-loathing.
[to the Therapist]
JoeAnd I'm definitely not like you. That empathy you claim is a lie because all you are is society's morality police whose duty is to erase my obscenity from the surface of the Earth so that the bourgeoisie won't feel sick.
[to the entire group]
JoeI'm not like you. I am a nymphomaniac and I love myself for being one, but above all, I love my cunt and my filthy, dirty lust.
[last lines]
SeligmanBut you... you've fucked thousands of men.
JoeEach time a word becomes prohibited, you remove a stone from the Democratic foundation. Society demonstrates its impotence in the face of a concrete problem by removing words from the language. And I say that society is as cowardly as the people in it, who in my opinion are also too stupid for democracy.
[Joe screams as K is about to beat her]
KThat's not how this goes. Most people don't scream until I hit them.
Joe's FatherYou're right. They do look like human souls. Twisted souls. Regular Souls. Crazy souls. All depending on the kind of lives human beings lead.
JoeThe human qualities can be expressed in one word: Hypocrisy. We elevate those who say "right" but mean "wrong" and mock those who say "wrong" but mean "right." By the way, I can assure you that women who claim that negros don't turn them on, they're lying.
JoeEven though only one in a million, as my dubious therapist said, succeed in mentally, bodily, and in her heart ridding herself of her sexuality, this is now my goal.
Joe[to the Debtor Gentleman as she is about to fellate him]I'm going to tell you a few stories. All you have to do is listen.
Seligman[about to be shot by Joe after he attempts to rape her]But you fucked thousands of men!
[opening narration for "The Gun"]
JoeWhether I left society or it left me, I cannot say. I suppose you can make an argument for both sides. I was on my way to the shady side of the debt collecting business, which, among other things, involved stuff like burning people's cars.
JoeBy the way, I can assure you that women who claim that negroes don't turn them on, are lying.
JoeNo, but they showed me there was a world far from mine I had to explore. And there perhaps on the other side get my life back.
SeligmanFreud says the opposite. He talks about the polymorphic perversion of a child. Meaning that in a child, all kinds of perversions exist. And then we use the childhood to diminish or remove some of them. Basically a child is sexually polymorphic and everything is sexuality in an infant.
JoeI seem to remember that the systematic approach to the crucifixion is of a violent and not to say sadistic nature.
SeligmanOh yes, the passion of Christ is full of systematic violence... The Via Dolorosa, the nine stations of the cross and the 39 lashes.
JoeI believe I possess some qualifications in that I'm rather unscrupulous.
LI know all about your qualifications and they're excellent.
JoeWho perhaps is happy when all is said and done.
SeligmanYou shouldn't use that word. It's not what you call politically correct. Negro.
JoeWell, excuse me, but in my circles, it's always been a mark of honor to call a spade a spade.