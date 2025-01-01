Joe Dear everyone, don't think it's been easy, but I understand now that we're not and never will be alike.

[to Tania]

Joe I'm not like you, who fucks to be validated and might just as well give up putting cocks inside of you. You already got your bloody kick a long time ago when it turned out that someone was even bothered to fuck you.

[to Brunhelda]

Joe And I'm not like you. Eat yourself to death if you want. I have no pity for you. All you want is to be filled up and whether it's by a man or by tons of disgusting slop makes no difference because it's all just a pathetic attempt at filling out your own resounding emptiness and hiding your ridiculous egocentric self-loathing.

[to the Therapist]

Joe And I'm definitely not like you. That empathy you claim is a lie because all you are is society's morality police whose duty is to erase my obscenity from the surface of the Earth so that the bourgeoisie won't feel sick.

[to the entire group]