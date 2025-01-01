Bradley Fine [has gun pointed at Tihomir] Tell me where the bomb is. Ten seconds or you're dead.

Tihomir Boyanov Interesting. You see, when my men and I hid it, I made sure to erase any witnesses. And then I erased the erasers. Which means, I'm now the only one who knows just where that dangerously compact and transportable nuke is. So... I'd say I have more than ten seconds.

Bradley Fine Well then in that case, I'd say you'd better st-

[sneezes and accidentally shoots Tihomir in the head]

Susan Cooper [on earpiece] Oh my God, why did you do that?