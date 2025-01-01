Rick FordYou really think you're ready for the field? I once used defibrillators on myself. I put shards of glass in my fuckin' eye. I've jumped from a high-rise building using only a raincoat as a parachute and broke both legs upon landing; I still had to pretend I was in a fucking Cirque du Soleil show! I've swallowed enough microchips and shit them back out again to make a computer. This arm has been ripped off completely and re-attached with *this* fuckin' arm.
Susan CooperI don't know that that's possible... I mean medically...
Rick FordDuring the threat of an assassination attempt, I appeared convincingly in front of congress as Barack Obama.
Susan CooperAnd fuck you for saying I look anything like that fucking beast... No wonder your dad never had the son he wanted; you fuck that monster once, and you just drop the fucking mic and walk out.
Susan CooperI got that a lot in high school. And there was, "give up on your dreams, Susan." She used to write that in my lunchbox.
AldoHow do you like my English accent? I learned it from the Downton Abbey!
Bradley Fine[has gun pointed at Tihomir]Tell me where the bomb is. Ten seconds or you're dead.
Tihomir BoyanovInteresting. You see, when my men and I hid it, I made sure to erase any witnesses. And then I erased the erasers. Which means, I'm now the only one who knows just where that dangerously compact and transportable nuke is. So... I'd say I have more than ten seconds.
Bradley FineWell then in that case, I'd say you'd better st-
[sneezes and accidentally shoots Tihomir in the head]
Susan Cooper[holds up her fists]You want me to have Cagney and fucking Lacey explain it to you? Cagney's coming down your fucking throat. Lacey, she's gonna come up your ass. I'm gonna meet them in the fucking middle and play your heart like a *fucking* accordion. I'm gonna pump that shit until it pops, you Swedish bitch!
Rayna BoyanovYou're my body guard, not my business partner, so just focus on guarding my body.
Susan CooperSo not knowing who we're meeting tonight is gonna make me extra effective. That's okay, I get it. I got shit to do. You'll probably be fine. why don't I go get you a nice dress to be buried in? Dumb ass.
Rayna Boyanov[disgusted]Oh, God! One of these dead fuckers just shit his pants.
Susan Cooper[Susan commandeers a covered scooter; top-heavy, it falls over as she tries to drive it]Who puts a roof on a scooter? What are you, the Pope?
Susan CooperHere's to you. You may never be as wise as an owl, but you'll always be a hoot to me!
Rick FordYou look like a flute player in a wedding band