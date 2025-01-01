Menu
Kinoafisha Films Spy Spy Movie Quotes

Rick Ford You really think you're ready for the field? I once used defibrillators on myself. I put shards of glass in my fuckin' eye. I've jumped from a high-rise building using only a raincoat as a parachute and broke both legs upon landing; I still had to pretend I was in a fucking Cirque du Soleil show! I've swallowed enough microchips and shit them back out again to make a computer. This arm has been ripped off completely and re-attached with *this* fuckin' arm.
Susan Cooper I don't know that that's possible... I mean medically...
Rick Ford During the threat of an assassination attempt, I appeared convincingly in front of congress as Barack Obama.
Susan Cooper In black-face? That's not appropriate.
Rick Ford I watched the woman I love get tossed from a plane and hit by another plane mid-air. I drove a car off a freeway on top of a train while it was on fire. Not the car, *I* was on fire.
Susan Cooper Jesus, you're intense.
Rick Ford Nothing kills me. I'm immune to 179 different types of poison. I know because I ingested them all at once when I was deep undercover in an underground poison-ingesting crime ring.
Susan Cooper Where'd you get a suit?
Rick Ford I fucking made it, didn't I?
Rick Ford We have to stop the sale of a nuclear bomb. They send in someone who looks like Santa Claus' fucking wife!
Susan Cooper Uh, did you forget? I am undercover because you are not supposed to be here!
Rick Ford Well I make a habit out of doing things that people say I can't do: Walk through fire, waterski blindfolded, take up piano at a late age.
Susan Cooper I look like someone's homophobic aunt!
Aldo One day, lady superspy Susan Cooper, I will fuck you.
Susan Cooper Well, here's to your mom.
Rayna Boyanov To my mother. And to you.
Susan Cooper And here's to you. I mean you may never be as wise as an owl but you'll always be a hoot to me! Haha.
Rayna Boyanov What a stupid fucking retarded toast. You're delightful.
Susan Cooper As are you.
[they clink their glasses]
Rayna Boyanov My father used to bring people like you here.
Susan Cooper Did he also make you dress like a slutty dolphin trainer?
Rick Ford You're going to ruin this mission.
Susan Cooper No, *you're* going to ruin this mission.
Rick Ford No, you are.
Susan Cooper No, you're going to!
Rick Ford You... times infinity!
Susan Cooper And fuck you for saying I look anything like that fucking beast... No wonder your dad never had the son he wanted; you fuck that monster once, and you just drop the fucking mic and walk out.
[last lines]
Susan Cooper [wakes up next to Ford] Aaaaah!
Rick Ford Oh, stop screaming, you loved it!
[hugs her]
Susan Cooper Ugh, God.
Susan Cooper [rides a moped up a ramp] I AM SO BADASS!
[lands in wet cement]
Elaine Crocker Susan, I read your assessment report on Rayna Boyanov. I know you're probably feeling a lot of emotion right now, but please refrain from using the term "thundercunt."
Nancy B. Artingstall Do you know what? You play it too safe.
Susan Cooper Oh maybe you're right. I just... I still, you know, hear my mom's voice... "well-behaved women often make history."
Nancy B. Artingstall Yes you do know the phrase is, "well-behaved women *seldom* make history."
Susan Cooper Yeah that's never how she said it.
Nancy B. Artingstall What were her others, uh...
Susan Cooper Oh, "just blend in, let somebody else win."
Nancy B. Artingstall Classic.
Susan Cooper I got that a lot in high school. And there was, "give up on your dreams, Susan." She used to write that in my lunchbox.
Aldo How do you like my English accent? I learned it from the Downton Abbey!
Bradley Fine [has gun pointed at Tihomir] Tell me where the bomb is. Ten seconds or you're dead.
Tihomir Boyanov Interesting. You see, when my men and I hid it, I made sure to erase any witnesses. And then I erased the erasers. Which means, I'm now the only one who knows just where that dangerously compact and transportable nuke is. So... I'd say I have more than ten seconds.
Bradley Fine Well then in that case, I'd say you'd better st-
[sneezes and accidentally shoots Tihomir in the head]
Bradley Fine Oh, fuck...
Susan Cooper [on earpiece] Oh my God, why did you do that?
Bradley Fine I didn't do it on purpose; there's like a ton of pollen in here!
Susan Cooper My real name is... Amber Valentine.
Rayna Boyanov What are you, a porn star?
Rick Ford I told you to send me in there instead of Fine, and you didn't. And now Fine's *dead*. I'm going the fuck in.
Elaine Crocker You can't. We need someone to follow De Luca without being detected... And that will hopefully take us to Rayna, but it can't be any of you.
Rick Ford Here's what we do... I go into the Face/Off machine, get a whole new face. I turn up, they never know it's me.
Elaine Crocker Do you have quarters? Because it costs 50 cents.
Rick Ford What, I gotta pay?
Elaine Crocker *No*, because it doesn't exist
Rick Ford Yes, it does! I heard Cress and Wright talking about it in the shitter.
[Points to Cress and Wright as they look down, hiding there laughter]
Elaine Crocker I'm sure they were pulling your leg.
Rick Ford You pair of fucking vaginas!
[Cress and Wright burst out laughing]
Elaine Crocker Seriously? You've got to cut that out.
Rayna Boyanov Fuck! People are trying to kill me and all that's left of my security guard is you two and you look like someone's demented aunts on vacation! You!
[Points at Susan]
Rayna Boyanov Don't you have someone in your team other than this asthmatic big bird?
Nancy B. Artingstall I'm very non-physically resourceful. I read a lot of intelligence, I read a lot of poems, and I've read all of the 'Hunger Games'.
Rayna Boyanov How is that helpful?
Rick Ford Cooper, is this a fucking LAKE?
Anton You're both named Amber?
Susan Cooper Whoa, what did I tell you about talking to me?
Anton Nothing. You said nothing about talking.
Susan Cooper [holds up her fists] You want me to have Cagney and fucking Lacey explain it to you? Cagney's coming down your fucking throat. Lacey, she's gonna come up your ass. I'm gonna meet them in the fucking middle and play your heart like a *fucking* accordion. I'm gonna pump that shit until it pops, you Swedish bitch!
Anton You wouldn't dare!
Susan Cooper You gonna cry, you little Swiss fucking pussy?
Anton I'm not gonna cry.
Susan Cooper You're crying now!
Anton [voice cracks] I'm not! It's so fucking hot.
Susan Cooper And by the way, I can see your gun, unless you're SO extreme that you have a second dick coming out of your hip!
Susan Cooper Give me your fuckin' coat.
Anton This is a man's coat.
Susan Cooper Yeah, but I don't see a man, do I? I see a reject from The Sound of Music.
Bradley Fine Who's the finest of them all?
Susan Cooper You are! Oh Bradley you so fine, you so fine you blow my mind, hey Bradley!
[clap, clap]
Susan Cooper [from trailer]
[due to her weight, Susan's bike topples]
Susan Cooper Goddamnit!
Bradley Fine [Points at Aldo] Is he dangerous?
Susan Cooper Only if you have boobs.
[Susan orders drones to blow up enemies and allows Fine to escape]
Bradley Fine Haha, close one! Nice drone work, Coop. I could kiss you!
Susan Cooper Oh, haha, well I would accept that with an open mouth.
Rayna Boyanov Whatever, fuck you.
Susan Cooper I knew you liked me!
Susan Cooper Hey! Fuck you too.
Susan Cooper Nice copter! Where'd you get it?
Nancy B. Artingstall It's 50 Cent's! I had to deputize him to let us use it. He is so afraid of me!
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson I'm a motherfucking spy. Let's go shoot somebody else!
Nancy B. Artingstall Simmer down, 50 Cent or I'll mount you again!
Curtis '50 Cent' Jackson This day is just getting better and better!
Nancy B. Artingstall He wants me!
Rick Ford [holding onto Susan's legs, the two of them dangling from the landing skid of DeLuca's helicopter] I can't get a grip. Your pants are too slippery! You should've worn coarser pants!
Susan Cooper Oh, I'm sorry I didn't wear my fucking sandpaper pants!
Elaine Crocker [referring to Susan's disastrous training video] I must have watched this fifteen times now because what the fuck? I almost put it up on YouTube.
Susan Cooper You're a loud kisser.
Rayna Boyanov Excuse me?
Susan Cooper You're a loud kisser, and it's gross and unappealing. You look like some old toothless woman suckin' the jelly out of a donut.
Aldo [Yelling] Hey, heroic lady! In my country there is a saying about women like you, "Hot as fuck!",
Susan Cooper Oh God. Not now, Aldo!
Susan Cooper How long was I out?
Rayna Boyanov You fainted just long enough for us to laugh at you.
Susan Cooper What happened?
Rayna Boyanov It was all a dream... I'm just kidding. A man's throat dissolved.
Susan Cooper Get your hands off my boobs!
Rick Ford I'm saving you!
Susan Cooper You motherfucker, I'm gonna report you to HR!
Susan Cooper Oh my God, Rayna. Thank God your hair broke your fall.
Susan Cooper [commenting on Rick's clumsy rescue entrance] He means well.
Nancy B. Artingstall I don't condone this sexy yet reckless behavior, Susan Cooper!
Susan Cooper I pulled up my file.
[puts file near the keyboard]
Elaine Crocker Jesus, not my keyboard with your pinkeye infected fingers! Why don't you just cry directly into my mouth while you're at it?
Patrick [Shows Susan a bottle of Stool Softener pills] If you ever feel like you have been poisoned, chew one of these.
Susan Cooper Have I done something to you to upset you?
Sergio De Luca What's going on at the CIA? Drones taking all the cool assignments?
Aldo Hello, captured lady.
Susan Cooper [having stabbed her opponent] Oh, that's clean through.
Lia Thanks for your weapon.
Susan Cooper Well, you know, it's been inside you, so I don't think it should go inside me...
Susan Cooper So, you need me De Luca, and I'm not gonna help you unless you keep Fine alive.
Sergio De Luca Now, let me get this straight, you work for the CIA, yet your're willing to help me sell a nuclear bomb in order to save this man's life. Why would I believe that?
Rayna Boyanov Because she's in love with him.
Susan Cooper Yeah, so what? This idiot doesn't even know it. Too dumb to know I'd do anything for him.
Susan Cooper It's got a Martha Stewart had a breakdown feel.
Nancy B. Artingstall This is just like when I watched myself in a sex tape. There was just a lot of floundering and laughable moments.
Rick Ford Oh, fuck my ass!
Susan Cooper I'm taking that fucking coat!
[first lines]
Bradley Fine Baccarat. Exquisite.
[throws his champagne flute to the floor]
Susan Cooper [referring to Anton] Does he not look like a bag o' dicks?
Susan Cooper I need you to untie me now.
[Aldo motions to untie her]
Susan Cooper That's my ass!
Aldo It is very difficult to see or gauge my position.
Susan Cooper You're just simply grabbing my ass.
Aldo Oh, I am sorry.
Susan Cooper Aw, come on!
Aldo You, in this outfit... Magnifico!
[Susan slams door shut on Aldo]
Susan Cooper Jiminy Christmas!
Rayna Boyanov The moment I saw you standing there in that abortion of a dress...
Susan Cooper Ah... Come on.
Rayna Boyanov It was as if to say "This is what I've got, world. It's hideous, but it's mine."
Susan Cooper So, what's the plan, who are we meeting?
Rayna Boyanov You're my body guard, not my business partner, so just focus on guarding my body.
Susan Cooper So not knowing who we're meeting tonight is gonna make me extra effective. That's okay, I get it. I got shit to do. You'll probably be fine. why don't I go get you a nice dress to be buried in? Dumb ass.
Rayna Boyanov [disgusted] Oh, God! One of these dead fuckers just shit his pants.
Susan Cooper [Susan commandeers a covered scooter; top-heavy, it falls over as she tries to drive it] Who puts a roof on a scooter? What are you, the Pope?
Susan Cooper Here's to you. You may never be as wise as an owl, but you'll always be a hoot to me!
Rick Ford You look like a flute player in a wedding band
Rayna Boyanov Who paid you off, Colin?
Frederick! Colin hasn't worked here for, like, eight months. I'm Frederick.
Rayna Boyanov Is that why you're doing this? Because I don't remember your fucking name?
Frederick! Let's just say there's some people who really want what you're selling.
Rayna Boyanov You don't have to do this. I can give you a very comfortable life, Col... Um..
Frederick! You forgot my name again, didn't you?
Rayna Boyanov No, I didn't. Yeah. It's...
Frederick! Don't say fucking Colin.
Rayna Boyanov Fuck! I don't give a shit what your name is. You're the fucking help!
Pilot Nice try, Colin... but Stan and I already sold it to...
Frederick! [shooting the pilot and the crew] It's Frederick! Frederick!
[Wakes up, sees Ford sleeping next to her and screams]
Rick Ford Oh, stop screaming, you loved it.
Susan Cooper Oh God!
