Dan TrunkmanSomething I learned on my trip. It means, "You have to fight like hell... but don't forget to catch your breath now and then... and realize that everything's gonna be all right." Or it means "Turn left," probably.
[Dan intrudes a northern European Shvitz in a business suit to find and conduct business with Helen. Northern European Spas are traditionally co-ed and nude, fully exposed and open. Members are unashamed and comfortable naked]
HelenYou can bring your numbers here... but please don't bring your American prudishness. It makes me uncomfortable.
[Helen sits fully exposed as Dan completely undresses]