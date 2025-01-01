Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Gone Girl Gone Girl Movie Quotes

Gone Girl Movie Quotes

Nick Dunne You fucking cunt!
Amy Dunne I'm the cunt you married. The only time you liked yourself was when you were trying to be someone this cunt might like. I'm not a quitter, I'm that cunt. I killed for you; who else can say that? You think you'd be happy with a nice Midwestern girl? No way, baby! I'm it.
Nick Dunne Fuck. You're delusional. I mean, you're insane, why would you even want this? Yes, I loved you and then all we did was resent each other, try to control each other. We caused each other pain.
Amy Dunne That's marriage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Nick Dunne What are you thinking? How are you feeling? What have we done to each other? What will we do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanner Bolt I swear, you two are the most fucked up people I've ever known and I specialize in fucked up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne I'm so much happier now that I'm dead. Technically missing. Soon to be presumed dead. Gone. And my lazy lying shitting oblivious husband will go to prison for my murder. Nick Dunne took my pride and my dignity and my hope and my money. He took and took from me until I no longer existed. That's murder. Let the punishment fit the crime. To fake a convincing murder you have to have discipline. You befriend a local idiot. Harvest the details of her hundrum life and cram her with stories about your husband's violent temper. Secretly create some money troubles: credit cards, perhaps online gambling. With the help of the unwitting, bump up your life insurance. Purchase getaway car. Craigslist. Generic. Cheap. Pay cash. You need to package yourself so that people will truly mourn your loss. And America loves pregnant women. As if it's so hard to spread your legs. You know what's hard? Faking a pregnancy. First, drain your toilet. Invite pregnant idiot into your home and ply her with lemonade. Steal pregnant idiot's urine. Voilà! A pregnany is now part of your legal medical record. Happy Aniversary. Wait for your clueless husband to start his day. Off he goes... and the clock is ticking. Meticulously stage your crime scene with just enough mistakes to raise the specter of doubt. You need to bleed. A lot. A lot, a lot. The head wound kind of bleed. A crime scene kind of bleed. You need to clean; poorly, like he would. Clean and bleed, bleed and clean. And leave a Little something behind: a fire in July? And because you're you, you don't stop there. You need a diary. Mínimum three hundred entries on the Nick and Amy story. Start with the fairy-tale early days: those are true, and they're crucial. You want Nick and Amy to be likable. After that, you invent. The spending, the abuse, the fear, the threat of violence. And Nick thought he was the writer... burn it, just the right amount. Make sure the cops will find it. Finally, honor tradition with a very special treasure hunt. And if I get everything right, the world will hate Nick for killing his beautiful, pregnant wife. And after all the outrage, when I'm ready, I'll go out on the water with a handful of pills and a pocket full of stones. And when they find my body, they'll know: Nick Dunne dumped his beloved like garbage, and she floated past all the other abused, unwanted, inconvenient women. Then Nick will die too. Nick and Amy will be gone, but then we never really existed. Nick loved a girl I was pretending to be. "Cool girl". Men always use that, don't they? As their defining compliment: "She's a cool girl". Cool girl is hot. Cool girl is game. Cool girl is fun. Cool girl never gets angry at her man. She only smiles in a chagrined, loving manner. And then presents her mouth for fucking. She likes what he likes, so evidently he's a vinyl hipster who loves fetish Manga. If he likes girls gone wild, she's a mall babe who talks for football and endures buffalo wings at Hooters. When I met Nick Dunne I knew he wanted "Cool girl". And for him, I'll admit: I was willing to try. I wax-strippe my pussy raw. I drank canned beer watching Adam Sandler movies. I ate cold pizza and remained a size two. I blew him, semi-regularly. I lived in the moment. I was fucking game. I can't say I didn't enjoy some of it. Nick teased out in me things I didn't know existed. A lightness, a humor, an ease. But I made him smarter. Sharper. I inspired him to rise to my level. I forged the man of my dreams. We were happy pretending to be other people. We were the happiest couple we knew. And what's the point of being together if you're not the happiest? But Nick got lazy. He became someone I did not agree to marry. He actually expected me to love him unconditionally. Then he dragged me, penniless, to the navel of this great country and found himself a newer, younger, bouncier cool girl. You think I'd let him destroy me and end up happier than ever? No fucking way. He doesn't get to win. My cute, charming, salt-of-the-earth Missouri guy. He needed to learn. Grown-ups work for things. Grown-ups pay. Grown-ups suffer consequences.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Nick Dunne When I think of my wife, I always think of the back of her head. I picture cracking her lovely skull, unspooling her brain, trying to get answers. The primal questions of a marriage: What are you thinking? How are you feeling? What have we done to each other? What will we do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne What's the laptop for?
Nick Dunne Laptopping!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo Dunne [discussing what kind of wood item Nick is going to give to Amy for their 5th wedding anniversary, the "wood" anniversary] So what are you going to give her?
Nick Dunne I don't know, there's nothing good for wood.
Margo Dunne I know what you can do. You go home and fuck her brains out. Then you take your penis and smack her in the face with it, and you say, "There's some wood, bitch!"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne [to Amy] You. Fucking. Bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne We're so cute. I wanna punch us in the face.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo Dunne Everyone knows that 'complicated' is a code word for bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne When two people love each other and they can't make that work, that's the real tragedy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Officer Jim Gilpin You ever hear the expression the simplest answer is often the correct one?
Detective Rhonda Boney Actually, I have never found that to be true.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo Dunne Whoever took her is bound to bring her back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne I've killed for you. Who else can say that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne Nick dunne took my pride and my dignity and my hope and my money. He took and took from me until I no longer existed. That's murder.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne I will practice believing my husband loves me but I could be wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne Amazing fucking Amy is getting fucking married!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne Go, you're my voice of reason. I need you with me on this.
Margo Dunne Of course I'm with you. I was with you before we were even born.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne You fucking cunt!
Amy Dunne I'm the cunt you married! The only time you liked yourself was when you were trying to be someone this cunt might like. I'm not a quitter... I'm that cunt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne [after seeing positive pregnancy test] I didn't touch you!
Amy Dunne You didn't need to.
Nick Dunne Bullshit! That notice of disposal, I have that. You threw it out.
Amy Dunne The notice? Yes.
[rubs stomach]
Nick Dunne I want a blood test! I want a paternity test!
Amy Dunne I love tests.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne The girl with the giant cum-on-me tits.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne Want to test your marriage for weak spots? Add one recession, subtract two jobs. It's surprisingly effective.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanner Bolt Whatever they found, I think it's safe to assume that it is very bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne I'm so much happier now that I'm dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne Come home, Amy. I dare you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne Your parents literally plagiarized your childhood?
Amy Dunne No, they improved upon it, and then peddled it to the masses.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Desi Collings Octopus and Scrabble?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne [in her diary] I will practice believing my husband loves me, and will love this baby. That this child might really save our marriage. But I could be wrong. Because sometimes, the way he looks at me, I think, man of my dreams, father of my child, this man of mine may kill me. He may truly kill me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo Dunne [after seeing how Nick cheated on his wife] You fucking idiot...!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Margo Dunne Boo hoo, I got laid off. Guess I'll fuck a teenager.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne You think you'd be happy with a nice Midwestern girl? No way, baby! I'm it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne All I'm trying to do is being nice to the people who are volunteering to help find Amy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sharon Schieber Nick Dunne. You're probably the most hated man in America right now. Did you kill your wife, Nick?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne Life. I don't remember the point.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne [writes a diary entry in February 14, 2012] For Valentine's Day, I thought I'd buy a gun.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellen Abbott I so appreciate you giving us this time, Nick.
Nick Dunne You went on national television and told people that I murdered my wife.
Ellen Abbott Well, I go where the story goes.
Nick Dunne You implied that I had carnal relations with my sister.
Ellen Abbott I didn't use the "I" word. I said you two were extremely close.
Nick Dunne You had a pile of nitwits diagnose me as a sociopath.
Ellen Abbott Icebreaker.
Ellen Abbott [shows him a robot cat toy] To go with your robot dog.
Nick Dunne I'll go find Amy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tanner Bolt I will drill you as if you were doing a deposition. What to say, what not to say.
Margo Dunne A trained monkey?
Tanner Bolt A monkey who doesn't get the lethal injection.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne When I think of my wife, I always think of her head. The shape of it, to begin with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne Do you really want to be the couple that has a baby to save their marriage?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne I hope you don't mind me coming by, I got your address from this letter you wrote to my wife.
Desi Collings Amy and I believe in the lost art of letter writing.
Nick Dunne I always wondered why you kept in touch, after everything. You were together for two years in boarding school, right?
Desi Collings She was my first serious girlfriend.
Nick Dunne Why did you break up?
Desi Collings That's a strange question.
Nick Dunne Did you treat her bad? Did you cheat on her?
Desi Collings That's a RUDE question.
Nick Dunne Let me tell you what Amy told me. She dumped you, you completely unravelled. You stalked her, you threatened her, you attempted suicide in her bed and were institutionalised.
Desi Collings Your wife is missing, and you came all this way to tell me this?
Nick Dunne Well I thought there might be another side to this story.
[Desi closes the door]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Detective Rhonda Boney Well, we have our first clue.
[holds an envelope that reads Clue One]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne You know, we have a pretty serious homeless problem in our neighborhood. You maybe could should check that out.
Officer Jim Gilpin We'll look into that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marybeth Elliott [Walking around North Carthage with Nick] My God, this place literally smells like feces.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy Dunne [V.O] What scared me wasn't that he'd pushed me. What scared me was how much he wanted to hurt me more. What scared me was that I'd finally realized... I am frightened of my own husband.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nick Dunne His majesty prefers not to be moistened.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more