Kinoafisha Films Clueless Clueless Movie Quotes

Clueless Movie Quotes

Cher Ooo! Get off of me. As if!
Mel What the hell is that?
Cher A dress.
Mel Says who?
Cher Calvin Klein.
Amber Ms. Stoeger, my plastic surgeon doesn't want me doing any activity where balls fly at my nose.
Dionne Well, there goes your social life.
Mel Hey you, anything happens to my daughter, I got a .45 and a shovel, I doubt anybody would miss you.
[about keeping her virginity]
Cher You see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.
Cher Should all oppressed people be allowed refuge in America? Amber will take the con position. Cher will be pro. Cher, two minutes.
Cher So, okay, like right now, for example, the Hatians need to come to America. But some people are all, "What about the strain on our resources?" Then it's like when I had this garden party for my father's birthday, right? I said R.S.V.P. because it was a sit-down dinner. But people came that like did not R.S.V.P. So, I was like totally buggin'. I had to haul ass to the kitchen, redistribute the food, squish in extra place settings. But, by the end of the day it was, like, the more the merrier. And so if the government could just get to the kitchen, rearrange some things, we could certainly party with the Hatians. And in conclusion may I please remind you it does not say R.S.V.P. on the Statue of Liberty. Thank you very much.
Tai Do you think she's pretty?
Cher No, she's a full-on Monet.
Tai What's a monet?
Cher It's like a painting, see? From far away, it's OK, but up close, it's a big old mess. Let's ask a guy. Christian, what do you think of Amber?
Christian Hagsville.
Cher See?
Cher If it's a concussion, you have to keep her conscious, okay? Ask her questions.
Elton What's seven times seven?
Cher Stuff she knows.
Tai Why should I listen to you, anyway? You're a virgin who can't drive.
Cher That was way harsh, Tai.
Cher Horowitz So okay, I don't want to be a traitor to my generation and all but I don't get how guys dress today. I mean, come on, it looks like they just fell out of bed and put on some baggy pants and take their greasy hair - ew - and cover it up with a backwards cap and like, we're expected to swoon? I don't think so.
Cher Would you call me selfish?
Dionne No, not to your face.
Travis I would like to say this. Tardiness is not something you can do on your own. Many, many people contributed to my tardiness. I would like to thank my parents for never giving me a ride to school, the LA city bus driver who took a chance on an unknown kid and last but not least, the wonderful crew from McDonalds who spend hours making those egg McMuffins without which I might never be tardy.
Murray Your man Christian is a cake boy!
Cher Cher, Dionne: A what?
Murray He's a disco-dancing, Oscar Wilde-reading, Streisand ticket-holding friend of Dorothy, know what I'm saying?
Cher Uh-uh, no way, not even!
Murray Yes, even; he's gay!
Dionne He does like to shop, Cher. And the boy can dress.
Cher Oh, my God, l am totally buggin'. l feel like such a bonehead.
Murray Woman, lend me fi' dollas.
Dionne Murray, I have asked you repeatedly not to call me "woman".
Murray Excuse me, "Ms. Dionne."
Dionne Thank you.
Murray Okay, but, street slang is an increasingly valid form of expression. Most of the feminine pronouns do have mocking, but not necessarily in misogynistic undertones.
Mel You mean to tell me that you argued your way from a C+ to an A-?
Cher Totally based on my powers of persuasion, you proud?
Mel Honey, I couldn't be happier than if they were based on real grades.
Heather It's just like Hamlet said, "To thine own self be true."
Cher Hamlet didn't say that.
Heather I think I remember Hamlet accurately.
Cher Well, I remember Mel Gibson accurately, and he didn't say that. That Polonius guy did.
Cher Isn't my house classic? The columns date all the way back to 1972.
Cher He does dress better than I do, what would I bring to the relationship?
Mel Do you know what time it is?
Cher A watch doesn't really go with this outfit, daddy.
Cher Until mankind is peaceful enough not to have violence on the news, there's no point in taking it out of shows that need it for entertainment value.
Mel Which reminds me, where's your report card?
Cher It's not ready yet.
Mel What do you mean, "it's not ready yet?"
Cher Well, some teachers are trying to low-ball me, Daddy. And I know how you say, "Never accept a first offer", so I figure these grades are just a jumping off point to start negotiations.
Tai Man, l'm freaking. l could really use some sort of an herbal refreshment.
Dionne Oh, well we do lunch in ten minutes. We don't have any tea, but we have Coke and stuff.
Tai No shit. You guys got Coke here?
Dionne Well, yeah.
Cher Yeah, this is America.
Mel [on the phone] Do you know what time it is?
Cher A watch doesn't really go with this outfit, Daddy.
Mel Where are you?
Cher I'm just having a snack at my girlfriend's.
Mel Where, in Kuwait?
Cher Is that in the Valley?
Josh Do you have any idea what you're talking about?
Cher No. Why, does it sound like I do?
Dionne Hello? There was a stop sign.
Cher I totally paused.
Cher I want to do something for humanity.
Josh How about sterilization?
Cher [after she and Josh kiss] Well you can guess what happened next...
[we see a couple about to wed]
Cher AS IF. I am only 16, and this is California, not Kentucky.
Josh Look, I'm just curious. How many hours a day do you spend grooming yourself?
Cher Some people are not lucky enough to be as naturally adorable as you are.
Josh Stop it, you're making me blush.
Cher Oh, my God! l love Josh. l am majorly, totally, butt crazy in love with Josh!
Cher Everything I think and everything I do is wrong. I was wrong about Elton, I was wrong about Christian, and now Josh hated me. It all boiled down to one inevitable conclusion, I was just totally clueless. Oh, and this Josh and Tai thing was wigging me more than anything. I mean, what was my problem? Tai is my pal, I don't begrudge her a boyfriend, I really... Ooh, I wonder if they have that in my size. What does she want with Josh, anyway? He dresses funny, he listens to complaint rock, he's not even cute... in a conventional way. I mean, he's just like this slug who hangs around the house all the time. And he's a hideous dancer, I couldn't take him anywhere. Wait a second, what am I stressing about? This is like, Josh! OK, OK, so he's kind of a baldwin, but what would he want with Tai? She couldn't make him happy. Josh needed someone with imagination, someone to take care of him, someone to laugh at his jokes... in case he ever makes any. Then suddenly...
[driving up to a huge house]
Cher This is where Dionne lives. She's my friend because we both know what it's like for people to be jealous of us.
Cher Lucy, the fire department called again. They said we need to clear out that bush. You said you'd get Jose to do it.
Lucy He your gardener, I don't know why you no tell him.
Cher Lucy, you know I don't speak Mexican.
Lucy I NOT A MEXICAN.
Lucy [storms off]
Cher Great, what was that all about?
Josh Lucy's from El Salvador.
Cher So?
Josh So, it's an entirely different country.
Cher What does that matter?
Josh You get mad if anyone thinks you live below Sunset.
Josh You want to practice parking?
Cher What's the point? Everywhere you go has valet.
Christian Do you like Billie Holiday?
Cher I love him.
Cher Miss Stoeger, I would just like to say that physical education in this school is a disgrace. I mean, standing in line for forty minutes is hardly aerobically effective. I doubt I've worked off the calories in a stick of Carefree gum.
Cher I was surfing the crimson wave. I had to haul ass to the ladies'.
Mel Don't tell me those brain-dead lowlifes are calling me again.
Cher They *are* your parents.
Cher I feel like such a heifer. I had two bowls of Special K, 3 pieces of turkey bacon, a handful of popcorn, 5 peanut butter M&M's and like 3 pieces of licorice.
Josh You look like Pippi Longstocking.
Cher Well you look like Forrest Gump. Who's Pippi Longstocking?
Josh Someone Mel Gibson never played.
Cher Do you prefer "fashion victim" or "ensembly challenged"?
Mel I'd like to see you have a little direction.
Cher I have direction!
Josh Yeah, towards the mall.
Mel What's with you, kid? You think the death of Sammy Davis left an opening in the Rat Pack?
Cher I'm captain of the Pismo Beach disaster relief.
Mel I don't think they need your skis.
Cher Daddy, some people lost all their belongings. Don't you think that includes athletic equipment?
Josh We might get Marky Mark to plant a celebrity tree.
Cher Oh how fabulous. Getting Marky Mark to take time from his busy pants dropping schedule to plant trees. Why don't you just hire a gardener?
Josh You know, maybe Marky Mark wants to use his popularity for a good cause - make a contribution. In case you've never heard of that, a contribution is...
Cher Excuse me, but I have donated many expensive Italian outfits to Lucy, and as soon I get my license, I fully intend to brake for animals, and I have contributed many hours to helping two lonely teachers find romance.
Josh Which I'll bet serves your interests more than theirs. You know, If I ever saw you do anything that wasn't ninety percent selfish, I'd die of shock.
Cher Oh, that'd be reason enough for me.
Cher Anything you can do to draw attention to your mouth is good.
Cher Christian said he'd call the next day, but in boy time that meant Thursday.
Cher Hi, Daddy, this is my friend, Tai.
Mel [shouts] Get out of my chair!
Josh Hey, James Bond, in America we drive on the right side of the road.
Cher I am. You try driving in platforms.
Tai Cher, you're a virgin?
Cher You say that like it's a bad thing.
Dionne Besides, the PC term is "Hymenally challenged".
Mr.Hall [as Travis goes to jump out window] And could the suicide attempts PLEASE be postponed until the next period?
Josh [while watching news about a war in Bosnia] You look confused.
Cher Well, I thought they declared peace in the Middle East.
Cher "Second notice on three outstanding tickets." I don't remember getting a first notice.
Mel The ticket is the first notice! I didn't even know you could get tickets without a license.
Cher Oh, you can get tickets anytime.
Cher You are such a brown-noser.
Josh Oh, and you are such a superficial space cadet. What makes you think you can get teachers to change your grades?
Cher The fact that I've done it every other semester.
Josh I think I'd really like to check out Environmental Law.
Mel Why? You want to have a miserable, frustrating life?
Cher Oh, Josh will have that no matter what he does.
Mel At least he knows what he's doing. And he's in a good college. I'd like to see you have a little bit of direction.
Cher I have direction.
Josh Yeah, towards the mall.
Cher Daddy's a litigator. Those are the scariest kind of lawyer. Even Lucy, our maid, is terrified of him. And daddy's so good he gets $500 an hour to fight with people. But he fights with me for free because I'm his daughter.
Cher Sometimes you have to show a little skin. This reminds boys of being naked, and then they think of sex.
Cher I felt impotent and out of control. Which I really, really hate. I had to find sanctuary in a place where I could gather my thoughts and regain my strength...
[we see a wide shot of the mall]
Mel Josh, are you still growing? You look taller than you did at Easter.
Josh I don't think so.
Mel Doesn't he look bigger?
Cher His head does.
Mel So, what did you do in school today?
Cher Well, I broke in my purple clogs.
Amber Hello, was I the only one listening? I mean, I thought it reeked.
Cher I believe that was your designer imposter perfume.
Dionne You're too good for him.
Tai If I'm too good for him, then how come I'm not with him?
Dionne "Rough winds do shake the darling buds of May, But thy eternal summer shall not fade" Phat! Did you write that?
Cher Duh. It's like a famous quote.
Dionne From where?
Cher Cliffs Notes.
Cher Dionne and I were both named after famous singers of the past, who now do infomercials.
Cher Sporadically. It means once in a while. Try to use it in a sentence.
Josh [later] Be seeing you.
Tai Yeah, I hope not sporadically.
Cher You can't be the absolute and final word on drivers' licenses?
DMV Tester Girlie, as far as you're concerned, I am the messiah of the DMV.
Mel You drink?
Christian No, thanks. I'm cool.
Mel I'm not offering. I'm asking you if you drink. You think I offer alcohol to teenage drivers taking my daughter out?
Christian Hey man, the protective vibe. I dig.
Cher Searching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.
Josh Hey, in some parts of the universe, maybe not in contempo-casual, but in some parts, it's considered cool to know what's going on in the world.
Cher Thank you Josh. I SO need lessons from you on how to be cool. Tell me the part about Kenny G again?
Dionne [about Murray shaving his head] Why do you care what *he* thinks, Murray? I'm the one who has to look at you! What am I gonna do with you now? And right before the yearbook pictures? What am I gonna tell my grandchildren? You know what? That's it...
Murray That's it!
Dionne You wanna play games?
Murray You wanna play games?
Dionne I'm calling your mother!
Murray Wait! Don't call my mom! Don't call my mom...
Murray Woman, why don't you be answerin' any of my pages?
Dionne I hate when you call me woman.
Murray Where you been all weekend? What's up? You been jeepin' behind my back?
Dionne Jeepin'? Jeepin'? No. But, speaking of vehicular sex, perhaps you can explain how this cheap K-Mart hair extension got into the backseat of your car.
Murray I don't know where that came from. That looks like one of your little stringy somethin' or an others you got over here.
Dionne I do not wear polyester hair, okay? Unlike some people I know like Shawana.
Cher Dee, I'm outty.
Dionne Bye.
Murray Why do you got to go there? Why do you gotta go there? Is it that time of the month again?
Cher Are you talking about drugs?
Tai Yeah.
Cher Tai, how old are you?
Tai I'll be 16 in May.
Cher My birthday is in April and as someone older, can I please give you some advice? It is one thing to spark up a doobie and get laced at parties, but it is quite another to be fried all day.
Cher Wasn't my mom a total Betty? She died when I was young. A freak accident during a routine liposuction.
Cher [she side-swipes a parked car] Oh! Should I write them a note?
Cher Okay, so you're probably going, "Is this like a Noxzema commercial or what?" But seriously, I actually have a way normal life for a teenage girl.
Dionne Dude, what's wrong. You suffering from buyers remorse or something?
Cher God no, nothing like that.
Tai Shit, you guys, I have never had straight friends before!
Cher Christian had a thing for Tony Curtis so he brought over "Some Like it Hot" and "Sporadicus".
[after taking her drivers test]
Cher So, how did I do?
DMV Tester How'd you do? Well, let's just see shall we? You can't park, you can't change lanes, you can't make right hand turns, you damaged private property and you almost killed someone. Off hand, I'd say you failed.
Cher That's Ren and Stimpy. They're way existential.
Cher [Referring to Josh] Okay, okay, so he is kind of a Baldwin.
Cher [seeking a match for her teacher] Unfortunately, There was a major babe drought at my school. The evil trolls from the math department were actually married and in the grand tradition of P.E. teachers, Ms. Stoger seemed to be same-sex oriented.
Travis lt's one of my steps. See, l joined this club and they have all these steps. There's like...
Cher Twelve?
Travis Yeah, twelve. How'd you know?
Cher Wild guess.
Travis Wow, that's a good guess.
Dionne Cher's saving herself for Luke Perry.
Josh Wow, you're fillin' out there.
Cher Wow, your face is catching up with your mouth.
Cher Ms. Stoger. That machine is just a lawsuit waiting to happen.
Miss Stoger Thanks for the legal advice.
Cher Oh look, Josh is dancing with Tai, he never dances.
Christian I can see why.
Cher [an attractive male waiter walks past the girls, who check him out] Survey says?
Tai Doable.
Dionne Puny. I like 'em big.
Cher Ew I hate muscles!
Tai You know I don't really mind either way. Just as long as his you-know-what isn't crooked. I really hate that.
Mel I expect you to walk through this door in twenty minutes.
Cher It might take longer than that Dad.
Mel Everywhere in L.A takes twenty minutes.
Cher [Flushed for her date while Dionne is doing her makeup] I'm still all red!
Dionne Well I'm making you as white as I can, Cher!
Josh Hey, just because my mother marries someone else, doesn't mean he's my father.
Cher Actually, Kato, that's exactly what it means.
Tai Ugh, Cher, I don't want to do this anymore, and my buns they don't feel nothing like steel.
Cher Okay, It will get easier. I promise. Just as long as we do it every day, not just sporadically.
Tai How do you know if we're doing it sporadically?
Cher That's another thing Tai we've got to work on your accent and vocabulary. See sporadic means once in a while. Try and use it in a sentence today.
Tai Alright.
Cher From now on, we're alternating 'Cindy Crawford's Aerobicize' and 'Buns Of Steel' and reading one nonschool book a week. My first book is 'Fit Or Fat'.
Tai Mine is 'Men Are From Mars', 'Women Are From Venus'.
Cher Good. That takes care of our minds and bodies, but we should do something good for mankind or the planet for a couple of hours.
Cher [to Josh] Shouldn't you go to school on the East Coast? I hear girls at N.Y.U. aren't at all particular.
Tai Man, this party is ragin'.
Cher Let's do a lap before we commit to a location.
Cher Old people can be so sweet.
Amber She could be a farmer in those clothes.
Cher Dionne and her boyfriend Murray are in this dramatic relationship. I think they've seen that Ike and Tina Turner movie too many times.
Tai Hey, did you see that?
Cher Ugh. Skateboards. That's like so five years ago.
Tai Wow, you guys talk like grown-ups!
Cher Well, this is a really good school.
Cher [about Josh] A licensed driver with nothing to do? Where would I find such a loser?
Cher Would you look at that body language? Legs crossed towards each other. That is an unequivocal sex invite.
Cher Been shopping with Dr. Suess?
Dionne Well at least I wouldn't skin a collie to make my back pack.
Cher It's faux.
Cher Suddenly a dark cloud settled over first period... I got a C in debate?
Mr.Hall So does anyone have any final thoughts on Cher's oration? Elton?
Elton Yeah. I can't find my Cranberries CD. I gotta go to the quad before anyone snags it.
Cher Dee, when your allergies act up, take out your nose ring.
Amber [makes W with her hands] Whatever.
Christian Thanks, man. You got my mark.
Cher [Talking with Dionne while Murray is coaching her on driving] Actually going all the way is like a really big decision... I can't believe i was so capricious about it... Dee, i almost had sex with him!
Murray You almost had sex with who?
Cher Christian.
Murray [laughs]
Dionne What?
Murray Yo, look, are you bitches blind or something?
Cher Looks like we're gonna have to make a cameo at the Val party.
Josh So you don't want to make a night of it with the Ring a Ding Kid?
Cher So, this flannel thing. Is that a nod to the crispy Seattle weather, or are you just trying to stay warm in front of the refrigerator?
Christian Nice stems.
Cher [wondering why she's feels so horrible because of Tai and Josh; looks in a store window] Ooh! I wonder if they have that in my size.
Cher It's like that book I read in the 9th grade that said "'tis a far far better thing doing stuff for other people."
Tai You think I'm a mentally challenged airhead?
Cher I never said that, I just think you two wouldn't mesh.
Christian Oh honey, you baked.
Cher I tried.
Dionne So check it.
Mel We're going to have a NICE FAMILY MEAL.
Cher I don't rely on mirrors so I always take Polaroids.
Cher Daddy!
Mel Cher, please don't start with the juice again
Cher Daddy you need your vitamin C
Mel What the hell is that?
Cher A dress.
Mel Says who?
Cher Calvin Klein.
Mel It looks like underwear. Go upstairs and put something over it.
Cher Duh, I was just going to.
Travis Okay. Like, the way l feel about the Rolling Stones is the way *my* kids are gonna feel about Nine Inch Nails. So, l really shouldn't torment my mom anymore, huh?
Dionne ls Josh giving you shit 'cause he's going through his post-adolescent idealistic phase?
Josh You've never had a mother, so you're acting out on that poor girl like she was your Barbie doll.
Cher Oh, my God, do you see how boys are responding? My heart is totally bursting.
Dionne l know. l'm kvelling!
Cher What do you think?
Josh I'm amazed.
Cher That l am devoting myself so generously to someone else?
Josh No. That you found someone even more clueless than you are to worship you.
Cher l am rescuing her from teenage hell!
Summer Hey, everyone. Let's play Suck and Blow.
Cher [Travis accidentally spills beer on Cher's satin shoes] This is so not fixable.
Travis It's a small price to pay to the party gods. Look, look. I'll make amends. How about some chronic shit?
Cher Well, it's the least you can do.
Tai Let's spark it.
Cher Listen, Tai, when we get there, make sure Elton sees you but don't say hi first. Look like you're having fun and you're really popular. Talk to someone in his eye line, preferably a guy. Make him come to you. And - find an excuse to leave while he's still into the conversation. The key is always have him wanting more.
Cher Doesn't she look classic?
Elton Yeah, she's beautiful.
Cher She looks like one of those Botticelli chicks.
Cher [entering a party] Let's do a lap before we commit to a location.
Cher I'm having a Twin Peaks experience.
Cher My life is turning into a bigger disaster than Malibu. I didn't know what I was going to say to Tai. I felt really nervous. And even Fabianne, my masseuse, said I had a lot of tension in my back.
Tai [crying] It's my hips, isn't it.
Christian These guys right here got the skinny on the happening after-hours.
Dionne My man is satisfied. He's got no cause for complaints. But technically, l am a virgin. You know what l mean.
Cher l have got an idea. Let's blow off seventh and eighth, go to the mall, have a calorie fest, and see the new Christian Slater.
Mr.Hall Cher?
Cher Present.
Mr.Hall l guess we established that during attendance. lt's time for your oral.
Cher Excuse me?
Mr.Hall Your original oral.
Amber Hello! Was l the only one listening? l mean, l thought it reeked.
Cher l believe that was your designer impostor perfume.
Cher It was really decent of you to dance with Tai tonight.
Josh My pleasure.
Cher Did you notice any positive changes in her?
Josh Yeah. Under your tutelage, she's exploring the challenging world of bare midriffs.
Cher Do you want something to drink? You know, l could get you some wine.
Christian No. You notice how wine makes people want to feel, like sexy?
Cher That's okay.
Cher l am so glad l never did it with someone l had lukewarm feelings for 'cause Christian is brutally hot. And l am gonna remember tonight forever.
Cher I know it sounds mental but sometimes I have more fun vegging out than when I go partying. Maybe because my party clothes are so binding.
Josh l can't believe l'm taking advice from someone who watches cartoons.
Josh What's with you?
Cher What do you mean?
Josh You're so quiet. You haven't made me watch "The Real World".
Cher What was happening? Dionne asking Tai for sex advice? Tai being the most popular girl in school? It was like some sort of alternate universe.
Cher I had an overwhelming sense of ickiness. Even though I apologized to Lucy, something was still plaguing me. Like Josh thinking I was mean was making me postal.
Josh You don't need to be doing this. Go out and have fun. Go shopping.
Cher You think that's all l do? l'm just a ditz with a credit card?
Tai l like him.
Cher Do you think that he likes you?
Tai Yeah.
Cher How do you know?
Tai Like - little things, you know? He always - he finds some sort of way to touch me or tickle me. Do you remember the time at the frat when l was totally depressed and he asked me to dance with him and he was really flirty?
[last lines]
Cher I got it!
[first lines]
Cher Okay, you're probably going, "Is this a Noxzema commercial or what?" But seriously, I actually have a way normal life for a teenage girl. I mean, I get up, I brush my teeth, and I pick out my school clothes.
Cher That's it! We've got to figure out a way to make Mr. Hall sublimely happy.
Cher [Cher almost runs into a biker while taking her drivers test] Oops! My bad!
Cher D, my mission is clear. Would you look at that girl? She is so adorably clueless. We have got to adopt her.
Dionne Cher, she is tore up. Our stock would plummet.
Cher D, don't you want to use your popularity for a good cause?
Cher God, Elton, can't you suck?
Cher [sees a hot male waiter] Look at him.
Tai Oooh, baby, break me off a piece of that.
Josh [singing] Rollin' with the homies.
Tai [repeating, also singing] Rollin' with the homies.
Cher What do you say we go bump into people?
Tai Yeah, I'm cool with that.
Tai See that - almost destroyed my buzz.
Cher I'm still baked.
Cher Hey, granola breath, you got something on your chin.
Josh l'm growing a goatee.
Cher Well, that's good. You don't wanna be the last one at the coffee house without chin pubes.
Cher Do you drink coffee?
Mr.Hall Not from this cafeteria. But, yes, under normal circumstances.
Cher Well, I am such a retard. When l was packing Daddy's lunch this morning, l gave him my lemon Snapple and l took his sucky ltalian roast. Do you want it?
Dionne Cher's main thrill in life is a makeover, okay? It gives her a sense of control in a world full of chaos.
Cher Don't sell yourself short now. You've got something going that no one in this school has.
Tai Oh, I'm not a virgin.
Cher l mean mystery.
Cher Pretty groovy, huh?
Cher Mr. Hall: he's single, he's 47, and he earns minor ducats at a thankless job. But what that man needs is a good, healthy *boink* fest. Unfortunately, there was a major babe drought in my school.
Mel Josh is in town, he's coming for dinner.
Cher Why?
Mel He's your stepbrother.
Cher But, you were hardly even married to his mother and that was five years ago. Why do l have to see Josh?
Mel You divorce wives, not children.
Tai [pointing at Amber] Cher, ain't that the same dress that you was wearing yesterday?
Cher Say, Ambular.
Amber Hi!
Cher Was that you going through my laundry?
Amber As if! Like I would really wear something from Judy's.
