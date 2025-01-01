MelHey you, anything happens to my daughter, I got a .45 and a shovel, I doubt anybody would miss you.
[about keeping her virginity]
CherYou see how picky I am about my shoes and they only go on my feet.
CherShould all oppressed people be allowed refuge in America? Amber will take the con position. Cher will be pro. Cher, two minutes.
CherSo, okay, like right now, for example, the Hatians need to come to America. But some people are all, "What about the strain on our resources?" Then it's like when I had this garden party for my father's birthday, right? I said R.S.V.P. because it was a sit-down dinner. But people came that like did not R.S.V.P. So, I was like totally buggin'. I had to haul ass to the kitchen, redistribute the food, squish in extra place settings. But, by the end of the day it was, like, the more the merrier. And so if the government could just get to the kitchen, rearrange some things, we could certainly party with the Hatians. And in conclusion may I please remind you it does not say R.S.V.P. on the Statue of Liberty. Thank you very much.
Cher HorowitzSo okay, I don't want to be a traitor to my generation and all but I don't get how guys dress today. I mean, come on, it looks like they just fell out of bed and put on some baggy pants and take their greasy hair - ew - and cover it up with a backwards cap and like, we're expected to swoon? I don't think so.
TravisI would like to say this. Tardiness is not something you can do on your own. Many, many people contributed to my tardiness. I would like to thank my parents for never giving me a ride to school, the LA city bus driver who took a chance on an unknown kid and last but not least, the wonderful crew from McDonalds who spend hours making those egg McMuffins without which I might never be tardy.
CherOh, my God! l love Josh. l am majorly, totally, butt crazy in love with Josh!
CherEverything I think and everything I do is wrong. I was wrong about Elton, I was wrong about Christian, and now Josh hated me. It all boiled down to one inevitable conclusion, I was just totally clueless. Oh, and this Josh and Tai thing was wigging me more than anything. I mean, what was my problem? Tai is my pal, I don't begrudge her a boyfriend, I really... Ooh, I wonder if they have that in my size. What does she want with Josh, anyway? He dresses funny, he listens to complaint rock, he's not even cute... in a conventional way. I mean, he's just like this slug who hangs around the house all the time. And he's a hideous dancer, I couldn't take him anywhere. Wait a second, what am I stressing about? This is like, Josh! OK, OK, so he's kind of a baldwin, but what would he want with Tai? She couldn't make him happy. Josh needed someone with imagination, someone to take care of him, someone to laugh at his jokes... in case he ever makes any. Then suddenly...
[driving up to a huge house]
CherThis is where Dionne lives. She's my friend because we both know what it's like for people to be jealous of us.
CherLucy, the fire department called again. They said we need to clear out that bush. You said you'd get Jose to do it.
LucyHe your gardener, I don't know why you no tell him.
CherMiss Stoeger, I would just like to say that physical education in this school is a disgrace. I mean, standing in line for forty minutes is hardly aerobically effective. I doubt I've worked off the calories in a stick of Carefree gum.
CherI was surfing the crimson wave. I had to haul ass to the ladies'.
MelDon't tell me those brain-dead lowlifes are calling me again.
CherDaddy, some people lost all their belongings. Don't you think that includes athletic equipment?
JoshWe might get Marky Mark to plant a celebrity tree.
CherOh how fabulous. Getting Marky Mark to take time from his busy pants dropping schedule to plant trees. Why don't you just hire a gardener?
JoshYou know, maybe Marky Mark wants to use his popularity for a good cause - make a contribution. In case you've never heard of that, a contribution is...
CherExcuse me, but I have donated many expensive Italian outfits to Lucy, and as soon I get my license, I fully intend to brake for animals, and I have contributed many hours to helping two lonely teachers find romance.
JoshWhich I'll bet serves your interests more than theirs. You know, If I ever saw you do anything that wasn't ninety percent selfish, I'd die of shock.
CherDaddy's a litigator. Those are the scariest kind of lawyer. Even Lucy, our maid, is terrified of him. And daddy's so good he gets $500 an hour to fight with people. But he fights with me for free because I'm his daughter.
CherSometimes you have to show a little skin. This reminds boys of being naked, and then they think of sex.
CherI felt impotent and out of control. Which I really, really hate. I had to find sanctuary in a place where I could gather my thoughts and regain my strength...
[we see a wide shot of the mall]
MelJosh, are you still growing? You look taller than you did at Easter.
MelI'm not offering. I'm asking you if you drink. You think I offer alcohol to teenage drivers taking my daughter out?
ChristianHey man, the protective vibe. I dig.
CherSearching for a boy in high school is as useless as searching for meaning in a Pauly Shore movie.
JoshHey, in some parts of the universe, maybe not in contempo-casual, but in some parts, it's considered cool to know what's going on in the world.
CherThank you Josh. I SO need lessons from you on how to be cool. Tell me the part about Kenny G again?
Dionne[about Murray shaving his head]Why do you care what *he* thinks, Murray? I'm the one who has to look at you! What am I gonna do with you now? And right before the yearbook pictures? What am I gonna tell my grandchildren? You know what? That's it...
DMV TesterHow'd you do? Well, let's just see shall we? You can't park, you can't change lanes, you can't make right hand turns, you damaged private property and you almost killed someone. Off hand, I'd say you failed.
CherThat's Ren and Stimpy. They're way existential.
Cher[Referring to Josh]Okay, okay, so he is kind of a Baldwin.
Cher[seeking a match for her teacher]Unfortunately, There was a major babe drought at my school. The evil trolls from the math department were actually married and in the grand tradition of P.E. teachers, Ms. Stoger seemed to be same-sex oriented.
Travislt's one of my steps. See, l joined this club and they have all these steps. There's like...
Cher[Talking with Dionne while Murray is coaching her on driving]Actually going all the way is like a really big decision... I can't believe i was so capricious about it... Dee, i almost had sex with him!
CherListen, Tai, when we get there, make sure Elton sees you but don't say hi first. Look like you're having fun and you're really popular. Talk to someone in his eye line, preferably a guy. Make him come to you. And - find an excuse to leave while he's still into the conversation. The key is always have him wanting more.
TaiLike - little things, you know? He always - he finds some sort of way to touch me or tickle me. Do you remember the time at the frat when l was totally depressed and he asked me to dance with him and he was really flirty?
CherOkay, you're probably going, "Is this a Noxzema commercial or what?" But seriously, I actually have a way normal life for a teenage girl. I mean, I get up, I brush my teeth, and I pick out my school clothes.
CherThat's it! We've got to figure out a way to make Mr. Hall sublimely happy.
Cher[Cher almost runs into a biker while taking her drivers test]Oops! My bad!
CherD, my mission is clear. Would you look at that girl? She is so adorably clueless. We have got to adopt her.
DionneCher, she is tore up. Our stock would plummet.
CherD, don't you want to use your popularity for a good cause?