Steve[holding Sarah at gunpoint on ferry]Come on, Stantin, we've both been here before. You tried to play games last time and got a woman killed, remember? This time you do exactly what I say, or I'm gonna have to kill another one. Now go over the side!
Warren Stantin[aiming gun at Steve]You shoot her, your dead half a second later!
Steve[on the phone]I'm sending the maid out with a message
[the maid exits the house and only gets a few feet before being cut down in a hail of bullets]
Steve[back on the phone]Stantin... did you get the message?
[after spending a night in a cabin, Warren Stantin opens the cabin door to find a moose standing in the doorway, looking at him. Stantin closes the door, thinks about this a moment. He smiles, shakes his head, mouths "Naah! Couldn't be!" He opens the door, and the moose is gone. Then Jonathan Knox walks into the cabin]
Jonathan Knox[casually, as if nothing's wrong]Did you see the moose?
Jonathan KnoxYou dumb bastard, you could die up there! And if not that, you'd slow me down so much that Sarah'd get killed. So you got one choice, and that's to stay here.