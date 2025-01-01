Menu
Kinoafisha Films Shoot to Kill Shoot to Kill Movie Quotes

[Stantin has just scared a grizzly bear away]
Jonathan Knox I've never seen a grizzly just turn and run like that.
Warren Stantin Everybody else up here acts like they've never seen a black man before. Why should the bear be different?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Stantin is made to step into a freezing cold stream]
Warren Stantin Son of a bitch!
Jonathan Knox What did you say?
Warren Stantin I said I hate the damn woods!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve [holding Sarah at gunpoint on ferry] Come on, Stantin, we've both been here before. You tried to play games last time and got a woman killed, remember? This time you do exactly what I say, or I'm gonna have to kill another one. Now go over the side!
Warren Stantin [aiming gun at Steve] You shoot her, your dead half a second later!
Steve Stantin, I'm serious!
Warren Stantin So am I! You want to die, go ahead and shoot!
Steve [hesitates; shouts] I'll do it!
Warren Stantin Let her go or die! That's the only deal you're gonna make!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[as Knox prepares to cross a gorge]
Warren Stantin What are you doing?
Jonathan Knox I'm going to get the basket.
Warren Stantin Oooh, shit!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Knox dives into the ocean to pull out Stantin, who has just been shot several times, and nearly drowned in pursuit of his suspect]
Jonathan Knox You FBI guys do this kind of shit a lot?
Warren Stantin [smiling] Every damn day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warren Stantin [after he has dragged Knox up a cliff with a rope] Do you mountainmen do this kind of shit a lot?
Jonathan Knox Every damn day!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve [on the phone] I'm sending the maid out with a message
[the maid exits the house and only gets a few feet before being cut down in a hail of bullets]
Steve [back on the phone] Stantin... did you get the message?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after spending a night in a cabin, Warren Stantin opens the cabin door to find a moose standing in the doorway, looking at him. Stantin closes the door, thinks about this a moment. He smiles, shakes his head, mouths "Naah! Couldn't be!" He opens the door, and the moose is gone. Then Jonathan Knox walks into the cabin]
Jonathan Knox [casually, as if nothing's wrong] Did you see the moose?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonathan Knox You dumb bastard, you could die up there! And if not that, you'd slow me down so much that Sarah'd get killed. So you got one choice, and that's to stay here.
Warren Stantin [pulls gun] You go with me or you don't go at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warren Stantin [Out of breath] You need some more rest.
Jonathan Knox No, I don't!
Warren Stantin [Knox is getting up, ready to keep hiking and Stantin pulls him back down] *I* need some more rest!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve [after Warren deliberately tosses the diamonds a few feet] JESUS CHRIST! Is that the best you can throw?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Warren Stantin [to his colleagues] I'm Telling You... This Guy Has Killed Before
[looks back at a photograph of the maid being shot]
Warren Stantin [beat] It Was Too Easy For Him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jonathan Knox [when Stantin complains over the differences between the country and the city] Tell me something; What would you miss, beside telephones?
Warren Stantin Everything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
