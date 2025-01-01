Reno Hightower I was never great. I was pretty good. I was great for around here. Every year I got better. The people remember me in my prime. The kids always ask me about the 6 touchdown passes against Porterville. Hell, I only threw 3 touchdowns.

Jack Dundee It was 7.

Reno Hightower I'm not going to argue. I like the idea of 7 better. In a couple more years it'll be 8. I get better with age. My knees are killing me. I'm slow.

Jack Dundee That's why you didn't want to play the game.