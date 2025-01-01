Menu
Reno Hightower
She's gonna leave me as soon as I fix her car.
Jack Dundee
you gonna fix it?
Reno Hightower
Hell no! I love her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Dundee
You better watch it, Dr. Death! I'm pretty damn fast for a Caucasian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Dundee
I will not even dignify that with a reply. I've never paid for it in my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Dundee
Come and get me sucka!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reno Hightower
I was never great. I was pretty good. I was great for around here. Every year I got better. The people remember me in my prime. The kids always ask me about the 6 touchdown passes against Porterville. Hell, I only threw 3 touchdowns.
Jack Dundee
It was 7.
Reno Hightower
I'm not going to argue. I like the idea of 7 better. In a couple more years it'll be 8. I get better with age. My knees are killing me. I'm slow.
Jack Dundee
That's why you didn't want to play the game.
Reno Hightower
No. I just... I didn't want to destroy the only thing I've got left, those stories about how great I was.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Dundee
Elly, I have a new move for you.
Elly Dundee
Oh? Show me.
Jack Dundee
It's part Smokey Robinson, Part Gladys Knight, but it's all me.
[Spins while undressing]
Jack Dundee
Jack....Aquarius...gotta gotta gotta gotta, satisfy.
Elly Dundee
Sort of a white 'Pip', I love it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie
All those that think Jack's proposition is sprinkled with horseshit, signify by saying "aye."
All Caribou
Aye!
Charlie
Opposed?
Reno Hightower
No.
Charlie
The ayes are above the nos.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Dundee
That's fine Elly. But this town is still headed right into the bowels of hell. And only a great victory can act as an enema for its soul.
Jaki
Eww! That is gross, dad.
Jack Dundee
Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Dundee
Mr. Weasel's here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luther Jackson
Uh, two minutes left to kick-off. Time for my last smoke.
Reno Hightower
You lazy jive-ass! You're soft, you're slow and your hands are for shit!
Luther Jackson
Hey, who woke you up?
Reno Hightower
Get on the field and shut up, Luther!
Luther Jackson
Reno, you're a prick, and you always were a prick.
Reno Hightower
Great, great. Now get your ass on the field. NOW!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Reno Hightower
Okay Jack, you tell the Caribou whatever you want, but I'm gonna tell you something. You're a low-life, black mailing, chicken-shit squid.
Jack Dundee
Low-life, black mailing, chicken-shit squid? Welcome aboard Reno.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
