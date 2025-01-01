Menu
Reno Hightower She's gonna leave me as soon as I fix her car.
Jack Dundee you gonna fix it?
Reno Hightower Hell no! I love her.
Jack Dundee You better watch it, Dr. Death! I'm pretty damn fast for a Caucasian.
Jack Dundee I will not even dignify that with a reply. I've never paid for it in my life.
Jack Dundee Come and get me sucka!
Reno Hightower I was never great. I was pretty good. I was great for around here. Every year I got better. The people remember me in my prime. The kids always ask me about the 6 touchdown passes against Porterville. Hell, I only threw 3 touchdowns.
Jack Dundee It was 7.
Reno Hightower I'm not going to argue. I like the idea of 7 better. In a couple more years it'll be 8. I get better with age. My knees are killing me. I'm slow.
Jack Dundee That's why you didn't want to play the game.
Reno Hightower No. I just... I didn't want to destroy the only thing I've got left, those stories about how great I was.
Jack Dundee Elly, I have a new move for you.
Elly Dundee Oh? Show me.
Jack Dundee It's part Smokey Robinson, Part Gladys Knight, but it's all me.
[Spins while undressing]
Jack Dundee Jack....Aquarius...gotta gotta gotta gotta, satisfy.
Elly Dundee Sort of a white 'Pip', I love it.
Charlie All those that think Jack's proposition is sprinkled with horseshit, signify by saying "aye."
All Caribou Aye!
Charlie Opposed?
Reno Hightower No.
Charlie The ayes are above the nos.
Jack Dundee That's fine Elly. But this town is still headed right into the bowels of hell. And only a great victory can act as an enema for its soul.
Jaki Eww! That is gross, dad.
Jack Dundee Sorry.
Jack Dundee Mr. Weasel's here.
Luther Jackson Uh, two minutes left to kick-off. Time for my last smoke.
Reno Hightower You lazy jive-ass! You're soft, you're slow and your hands are for shit!
Luther Jackson Hey, who woke you up?
Reno Hightower Get on the field and shut up, Luther!
Luther Jackson Reno, you're a prick, and you always were a prick.
Reno Hightower Great, great. Now get your ass on the field. NOW!
Reno Hightower Okay Jack, you tell the Caribou whatever you want, but I'm gonna tell you something. You're a low-life, black mailing, chicken-shit squid.
Jack Dundee Low-life, black mailing, chicken-shit squid? Welcome aboard Reno.
