Magician's Assistant
God, it was cold out there! My feet are numb.
The Magician
I told you to stay in the car.
Magician's Assistant
Well, they made me get off. I mean, they had to search here. I'm sorry, is something missing?
[the Magician does not reply]
Magician's Assistant
Geez, I was scared out there. I couldn't find you and thinking that this wacko is going to jump out at me any minute.
[picks up one of the Magician's swords]
Magician's Assistant
Hey, I could use one of these. Yeah, this is certainly worth a diamond. What do you think?