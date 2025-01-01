Menu
Kinoafisha Films Terror Train Terror Train Movie Quotes

Alana Maxwell [Referring to the killer] Jesus, I don't know who it is anymore!
Alana Maxwell I never knew you liked magic.
Kenny Hampson I watched you tonight.
[Referring to the magician]
Kenny Hampson You liked him.
Alana Maxwell No. Kenny, you're better than he is. I'm sure you're better than he is.
Kenny Hampson I am. He didn't know how to cut a woman into pieces.
Carne Have you ever shoveled any coal?
Ed [dressed as Groucho Marx, talking to a blow-up doll] Come on, baby. Open your eyes. Come on. Look at me. Just my luck, she's a lesbian!
[first lines]
Doc Hey, there she is now. Would you tell me what she sees in you, please? Can you figure this one out, Ed? I mean, now this guy's got some luck, huh?
Ed [German accent] Woman are very strange, doctor, very strange!
Doc [magician is being covered with a sheet during his show] Hey, why don't you stay under there?
The Magician Can anybody make HIM disappear?
Ed Anybody seen my girlfriend? She's the one with the big caboose!
Mitchy Well, you know what they say: cold hands, warm heart.
The Magician It's a rotten crowd. Listen to them.
Magician's Assistant Well, it beats a six-year-old's birthday party.
The Magician I have to have it quiet when I do my illusions.
Magician's Assistant It pays better too. Besides, I though you played frat parties before.
The Magician They're not gonna watch.
Magician's Assistant Oh, they'll watch. Why don't you go on out there? Do some close up magic? Warm them up?
The Magician I'm not ready.
Magician's Assistant God, it was cold out there! My feet are numb.
The Magician I told you to stay in the car.
Magician's Assistant Well, they made me get off. I mean, they had to search here. I'm sorry, is something missing?
[the Magician does not reply]
Magician's Assistant Geez, I was scared out there. I couldn't find you and thinking that this wacko is going to jump out at me any minute.
[picks up one of the Magician's swords]
Magician's Assistant Hey, I could use one of these. Yeah, this is certainly worth a diamond. What do you think?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jamie Lee Curtis
Jamie Lee Curtis
Derek McKinnon
Ben Johnson
Hart Bochner
David Copperfield
Sendi Karri
