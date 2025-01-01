Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Hey, Patton, pass the ball! What are you, the black hole of basketball? Come on!

Joe Sparks (to Stacy) You going to let her call you a black ho?

Darren Taylor Man, a HOLE.

Stacy Patton What's a black hole?

Polynice, Olden A black hole is a theoretical object in space. It is so dense that matter collapses... and light itself cannot escape. (shoots his free throw)