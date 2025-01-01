Menu
Eddie Movie Quotes

Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Bailey! Bailey! Bailey, you gonna try something new tonight, like trying to coach? It's the NBA, buddy - no buttheads allowed, but you keep coming back. I don't understand it.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Hey, Patton, pass the ball! What are you, the black hole of basketball? Come on!
Joe Sparks (to Stacy) You going to let her call you a black ho?
Darren Taylor Man, a HOLE.
Stacy Patton What's a black hole?
Polynice, Olden A black hole is a theoretical object in space. It is so dense that matter collapses... and light itself cannot escape. (shoots his free throw)
Terry Hastings I knew that.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Was that your mistake, Mr. Rodman? I think so.
Dennis Rodman Your team don't know how to play. Bad shots... bad coach...
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Bad hair.
Dennis Rodman At least I look good.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin For the moment. Get your earrings, baby. You look naked.
Joe Sparks (to Stacy) I don't get it, man. Is she "The Gipper" or not?
Stacy Patton Man, you sure are white!
Coach John Bailey (now as coach of the Charlotte Hornets) Hey, Zimmer, where's your coach - still in the ladies' room?
Carl Zimmer I don't know where she is.
Coach John Bailey Well, if she doesn't show up here pretty quick, you're going to have awfully big shoes to fill, even if they are high heels.
Carl Zimmer Uh, John, I've been around for a lot of years. I learned from the best.
Coach John Bailey Well, thanks, Carl. I appreciate that, really. Thank you.
Carl Zimmer I wasn't talking about you.
Coach John Bailey Chump.
[after live fireworks set fire to Walt Frazier's retired jersey in the rafters of Madison Square Gardens]
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin That was Walt Frazier's jersey!
Fair Weather Fan That's Walt Frazier's jersey!
Walt Frazier Hey, yo, that's my jersey!
"Wild Bill" Burgess And that's just the beginning, folks. We got more surprises for you. And don't forget the honorary coach contest at halftime. Let's play some basketball.
Marv Albert Say goodbye to tradition. "Wild Bill" Burgess has just torched Walt Frazier's jersey.
Coach John Bailey A freak show. He's going to turn it into a freak show.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin You realize your son got a D in English?
Rae Jones What's that got to do with him playing ball?
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin A lot, but your first question should have been, "Why did he get a D in English?" You need to start paying attention to him in school or you're going to be watching him in court instead of on the court.
Al Trautwig Do you think she can get the team out of the basement?
Rudolph Giuliani She can't do any worse.
Edward Koch The Knicks were winning when I was mayor.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin I thought this was a professional basketball team. Obviously, I'm out of my mind. I'm in here with rap artists and pitchmen, line-slingers, and ho-mongers, and ASSHOLES.
Darren Taylor Eddie, please!
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin No! Knicks, please, Preacher! Do you remember that people pay to come and see you guys? People spent $2,000 on season tickets up in the nosebleed sections because they think you guys are worthwhile. And what about the little kids? Oh, forget about them, huh? The little kids who actually think you guys are heroes - stupid them!
Darren Taylor Two thousand dollars for season tickets- that makes you think.
Stacy Patton Yeah, homegirl had some shitty seats.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Excuse me! Lawyers, agents, models, pseudo-models, rappers, people with bad rugs - if you're not wearing a jersey that says New York Knicks, get up and get out right now.
MSG Announcer At forward, 6'9", Anthony "Pig" Miller!
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Boo!
Claudine Why do they call him "Pig"?
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin 'Cause he's not kosher.
ESPN Radio Announcer ESPN.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Yeah, put me on with this clown.
ESPN Radio Announcer (to Chris Berman) We've got a hot one on Line 4 - Eddie from Manhattan.
Himself Eddie from Manhattan, you're on live with "Wild Bill" Burgess.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Billy, you really want a mascot, baby? You need to put a saddle on Bailey and ride his behind around Central Park all night. That's what you need.
"Wild Bill" Burgess Ha ha. Well, you know, if that would sell tickets, I might consider it, hon.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Ha ha. Yeah, right, and don't call me "hon". (Eddie then realizes that "Wild Bill" is in her limousine.)
MSG Announcer Standing tall at 7 feet, from the Republic of Georgia- and I don't mean Atlanta- Ivan Radovadovitch!
Referee That's no basket! Charge! Knicks win!
Ivan Radovadovitch Ivan take charge!
Coach John Bailey (to referee) You cost us the game. You stink.
Coach John Bailey [during the pre-game pep talk] Let's remember we got a game to win! Where's Taylor?
Carl Zimmer He's praying.
Coach John Bailey Well, tell him to pray over here!
Carl Zimmer Darren!
[Taylor joins the huddle]
Coach John Bailey Come on, guys, let's go! Hastings! Hastings! Wake up! If you're open, take the jumper, if not, look down low for Ivan!
Ivan Radovadovitch I-van.
Coach John Bailey Whatever.
Ivan Radovadovitch Ivan make basket.
Stacy Patton Whoa, whoa, whoa, if Stacey Patton don't shoot, Stacey Patton don't play.
Nate Wilson Man, quit referring to yourself in the third person and pay attention, asshole.
Darren Taylor Hey, man, watch the language!
Stacy Patton Back off, pal!
Coach John Bailey Hey, hey, hey, Patton, I'm not warning you again, okay?
Ivan Radovadovitch Ivan make basket!
Carl Zimmer Excusee me, Coach, I'd look for Jamal.
Coach John Bailey Right, right. Hey, Logo-head, what are you looking at?
Terry Hastings Nate, she used my tickets on her divorce lawyer.
Coach John Bailey Excuse me, would you mind getting in the game here?
Referee Hey, let's play ball.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin You see the sign back there? It says John 3:16. That is not a biblical quote, baby. You know what that is? That's your sorry road record 'cause you're the anti-coach!
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin You know
["Wild Bill"]
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin takes a chance every time he comes riding out on that dumb old horse, not realizing that eventually somebody's going to hit him upside the head with a hot dog.
Ivan Radovadovitch Ivan make basket.
"Wild Bill" Burgess Well, then, Ivan make money.
David Letterman And the number one reason Eddie Franklin has the Knicks playing so well... co-ed showers!
Avery Johnson This is just a publicity stunt for you. You are not a coach!
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin You're not a player, looking like a little roach.
Vlade Divac [In Serbian, during pregame warmups] How did you do last game?
Ivan Radovadovitch [In Russian] Ivan make basket.
Ivan Radovadovitch [Ivan is doing a commercial] Ivan learn important English words like "renegotiate," "eliminate salary cap," and "union lockout."
[the respective words appear on screen]
Ivan Radovadovitch That is why I am Hooked on Phonics.
[Ivan turns to the camera holds up a box saying "Hooked on Phonics" as the phone number appears on screen]
Trautwig, Al To me, it looks like two of New York's most respected retailers love Eddie.
Rahman, Mujibur Eddie is the best thing to happen to New York...
Islam, Sirajul Since David Letterman.
Mujibur and Sirajul She's very nice.
Trautwig, Al How much is the T-shirt?
Trautwig, Al 18 bucks.
Rahman, Mujibur (gives the Bengali word for "ripoff")
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Do you have 666 on your head?
Coach John Bailey Yeah, yeah, yeah. Bye-bye! Bye-bye! Say, Eddie, come back again when you can afford the seats back here.
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Soon as you start winning, I'll be back.
Coach John Bailey So long!
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin Hey, Zimmer, get a life, get a face, get a new coat, buddy!
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin (to a referee while honorary coach) Hey, you with the $1.99 rug on your head! Would you get out of my way, please?
Patton's Mama My baby is not gonnna go to St. Louis. Howdy, Bill!
"Wild Bill" Hastings Why, howdy, ma'am.
Patton's Mama (while hitting "Wild Bill") Game over! How dare you try to take my son away!
Himself (to Eddie) What's the matter, Coach? Cat got your tongue?
Edwina "Eddie" Franklin (to Carl) Just think, I used to like him.
