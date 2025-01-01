Coach John Bailey
[during the pre-game pep talk] Let's remember we got a game to win! Where's Taylor?
[Taylor joins the huddle]
Coach John Bailey
Come on, guys, let's go! Hastings! Hastings! Wake up! If you're open, take the jumper, if not, look down low for Ivan!
Ivan Radovadovitch
I-van.
Ivan Radovadovitch
Ivan make basket.
Stacy Patton
Whoa, whoa, whoa, if Stacey Patton don't shoot, Stacey Patton don't play.
Nate Wilson
Man, quit referring to yourself in the third person and pay attention, asshole.
Darren Taylor
Hey, man, watch the language!
Stacy Patton
Back off, pal!
Ivan Radovadovitch
Ivan make basket!
Terry Hastings
Nate, she used my tickets on her divorce lawyer.
Referee
Hey, let's play ball.