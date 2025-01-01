Menu
Good Advice Movie Quotes

Good Advice Movie Quotes

Ryan I'd kill myself right now, but I'd probably end up in Hell, and that would be redundant.
Barry Well, at least you'd be among friends.
Ryan [writing as Cindy] The best way to get over a man is to get under a new one.
Iris I'm a wonderful housekeeper. I got divorced three times, and I kept all the houses.
[When answering a letter from a woman about facial hair]
Ryan Dear 'Adolf', if a guy wants to munch hair, he'll know where to find it.
Donald Simpson When I want something, Miss Henson, I usually get it.
Page Hensen Well, you'll have to get it somewhere else. If you'll excuse me.
[Page starts to exit the office]
Donald Simpson You never wrestle with pigs, Miss Henson. You'll both get dirty. Only the pig likes it.
Page Hensen Well, at least I know what species I'm dealing with. Good day, Mr. Simpson.
Cindy Styne Have you ever been to Brazil? Don't bother. There is no air-conditioning, there are mosquitoes the size of unborn babies, and *nobody* speaks a decent language!
Ryan Is she available?
Iris Business or Pleasure?
Ryan Business.
Iris Serious- or Monkey-?
Ryan None of your-.
[Barry and Cathy are making love; Barry hums]
Cathy Sherman [checks the thermometer, then rushes through] Hurry!
Barry Hurry? You never wanted me to hurry before.
Cathy Sherman [grunting] Before my temperature goes down. Stop complaining! You always wanted a "nooner".
Barry Well yeah, but the what's the rush to have children?
Cathy Sherman [moans] Cindy's having one, so...
[kisses Barry]
Cathy Sherman it got me thinking.
Barry [under his breath] Cindy's in Brazil.
[Cathy stops him abruptly]
Cathy Sherman Cindy's in Brazil?
Barry What? No, I mean, "Cindy's bra is chilled". Let's make babies.
Cathy Sherman Okay.
[Cathy turns Barry on his back for the Woman-on-top position...]
Barry [intrigued] Oooh.
[... but then begins to torture him for information]
Barry OWW! What are you doing?
Cathy Sherman It's the yoga. It familiarizes me with muscles I never even knew I had.
Barry I-I can't move the-Oh my God! My...
Cathy Sherman Exactly. Now tell me what's going on.
Barry [defiant] I don't know anything! I swear!
Cathy Sherman Okay...
[grunts]
Cathy Sherman TALK!
[Barry screams helplessly]
Cathy Sherman Feel the love!
Barry Okay, okay! I'll talk! I'LL TALK!
Cindy Styne If God had meant me to marry a poor man, he would have made me homely.
Barry That Cindy's got balls.
Ryan She does now.
Cindy Styne You used to do me, now you ARE me?
Iris Don't be a man. Be human.
Barry [after getting yelled at by his wife while holding the phone] Yes, "legs welded shut".... And an eggroll, please.
