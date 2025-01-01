Ronald MillerYou broke your arm once before, remember? You fell out of our tree house. Kenneth picked you up and we carried you 12 blocks to the hospital.
Kenneth WurmanYeah, you cried all the way.
Ronald MillerWe were all friends then, remember? And now you want to end his life because he's talking to Patty on your side of the cafeteria. Oh man, that's stupid. I know cuz that's where I wanted to be. On your side, with your crowd. But I messed up. See, I tried to buy my way in. But Kenneth, he's not trying to buy anybody. He's just trying to make friends *being* *himself*. Cools, Nerds, your side, my side, man it's all bullshit. It's just tough enough to be yourself.
[Talking to Cindy outside her house]
Ronald MillerI need to talk to you. Every time I call you're either taking a bath, washing your hair or you're out of the country. That was a good one, by the way.
[the girls are in Cindy's car]
BarbaraWhy wouldn't we go out with Ronald. I mean he's cute and sweet...
PattyAnd good...
[Cindy and Barbara stares at her]
PattyCome on, a lady never talks.
Cindy ManciniWell I'll have to remember that the next time I see one.
[Quint walking into the New Year's party]
QuintQuinton is in! Let the fun begin!
Cindy ManciniThe moon looks different now, it's not as mysterious or romantic as before.
Cindy ManciniYou! Even Bobby thinks we went out. Great, huh? Ha! All of you thought we were a couple. What a joke!... Ronald Miller paid me 1,000 bucks to pretend I liked him. What a deal, huh? $1,000 to go out with him for a month. This guy. Oh, God. He bought me. And he bought all of you. He was sick and tired of being a nobody. Yeah, and he said that all of you guys would worship him if we went out. And I didn't believe that. I was, like, no way! And he was right! No, leave me alone. He was right. Our little plan worked, didn't it, Ronald? The dance. That stupid dance! What a bunch of followers you guys are. I mean, at least I got... At least I got paid.
Mrs. ManciniFirst he's a geek, and then you start going out with him. Then he's a geek again. Honey, I don't know what a geek is.
Cindy ManciniI guess, at the present time, a geek is Ronald Miller.
Mrs. ManciniWho says?
Cindy ManciniIris? Oh yeah, she's a big conquest. She's given more rides than Greyhound!
Ronald Miller[Ronald reading Cindy's poetry]"Someday my wish is for him to hold me in his arms, in a sea of deep blue, together at last, together as two", ohhh that's beautiful, I didn't know you were a poet.
PattyI mean, he went from totally geek, to totally chic!
[Ronald walks the cool hallway for the first time and begin to talk to the girls]
PattyDidn't you like, used to mow our lawn?
Ronald MillerYes, and you have the nicest pair of rhododendrons in town!
QuintI've learned to appreciate the finer things in life. I even travel with my own wine. You never know the quality you may encounter at a soiree.
Fran[smells the wine and coughs]Very classy.
Quint[takes a swig out of the wine bottle]Mm-hmm. I'm into class. It's my new thing.
Ronald MillerWe do have a lot of great memories but be honest... wouldn't you like to be popular?
Kenneth WurmanAnd have to be in a clique... no.
Ronald MillerWhat happened to us? We were all friends in elementary.
Kenneth WurmanThat's because we were all forced to be in the same room together. But, hey, Junior high, high school. Forget it. Jocks became Jocks. Cheerleaders became cheerleaders. We became us. I like us.
Ronald MillerOh! You-- You demolished me New Year's Eve. But see-- I realize you did me a favor. You brought me back to reality. All I ever wanted to do was get close to you. And then, when I finally got there, it wasn't me anymore.
PattyCool outfit!
BarbaraWhat a severe suede!
Cindy ManciniYou guys, it's no big deal. Bobby sent it to me from Iowa. You know they have fine leathers down there.
PattyOh, yeah. The best leathers come from Rome, Paris, and Des Moines!
JockLook - it's a nerd herd!
Kenneth WurmanWhy would you be thinking about them? They're certainly not conscious of us.
Big JohnHey, nerd alert, man. He's in our quadrant, too.
Quint[to Ronald as he's sitting in the popular section of the cafeteria]. Aren't you in the wrong section? *Losers* are to the left!
Cindy ManciniThen, I guess you'll be making a right.
[Quint gives her a look]
Cindy ManciniThat's the *asshole* section!
BarbaraIt's the nerd-mobile.
Kenneth WurmanYou got a crush on Cindy? Well, most living organisms do, but she's way out of our league.
Ronald MillerThis is supposed to be the biggest year of our lives. The Prom, the parties, Homecoming... We're supposed to have memories.
Kenneth WurmanMemories? We're allowed plenty of memories. Yearbook committee, video parlour, card games on Saturday nights...