Kinoafisha Films Can't Buy Me Love Can't Buy Me Love Movie Quotes

Can't Buy Me Love Movie Quotes

Ronald Miller Nerds, jocks. My side, your side. It's all bullshit. Its hard enough just trying to be yourself.
[Cindy to Ronald after their fake break-up]
Cindy Mancini Whatever happens to your popularity, stay yourself, don't change to please others.
Ronald Miller Me change? Never.
[Ronald washes Cindy's car]
Ronald Miller You can do anything you want, anything you put your heart and mind into!
Quint [to Ronald] Oh, Return of the Living Dred.
Ronald Miller [walks over with a bat] Why don't you lay off?
Quint Why don't you go back where you belong, hose head.
Ronald Miller Take your hands off Kenneth or I'll break your arm. Your pitching arm.
Quint Oh yeah? Don't make me laugh, lawn boy.
Ronald Miller Let go. NOW!
[slams the table with the bat]
Quint [Let's Kenneth go]
Ronald Miller You broke your arm once before, remember? You fell out of our tree house. Kenneth picked you up and we carried you 12 blocks to the hospital.
Kenneth Wurman Yeah, you cried all the way.
Ronald Miller We were all friends then, remember? And now you want to end his life because he's talking to Patty on your side of the cafeteria. Oh man, that's stupid. I know cuz that's where I wanted to be. On your side, with your crowd. But I messed up. See, I tried to buy my way in. But Kenneth, he's not trying to buy anybody. He's just trying to make friends *being* *himself*. Cools, Nerds, your side, my side, man it's all bullshit. It's just tough enough to be yourself.
[Talking to Cindy outside her house]
Ronald Miller I need to talk to you. Every time I call you're either taking a bath, washing your hair or you're out of the country. That was a good one, by the way.
[the girls are in Cindy's car]
Barbara Why wouldn't we go out with Ronald. I mean he's cute and sweet...
Patty And good...
[Cindy and Barbara stares at her]
Patty Come on, a lady never talks.
Cindy Mancini Well I'll have to remember that the next time I see one.
[Quint walking into the New Year's party]
Quint Quinton is in! Let the fun begin!
Cindy Mancini The moon looks different now, it's not as mysterious or romantic as before.
Ronald Miller I'm sorry I ruined it for you.
Cindy Mancini You didn't ruin it, you just changed it I guess.
Transfer Girl Didn't you take economics? You could have had me for $49.95.
Ronald Miller I'm going to a party. John Richmond's, with Cindi Mancini.
Chuckie Miller Cindi Mancini? Senior, captain of the cheerleaders, most beautiful girl in the history of this county?
Ronald Miller That's her. Well, I'm late, gotta bolt.
Chuckie Miller Bolt? Something stinks in suburbia.
Chuckie Miller You nuked my brother.
Cindy Mancini What?
Chuckie Miller You took him from "geek" status to "king" status to no status.
Cindy Mancini Chuckie Miller, right? He resorted to sending his messenger boy?
Chuckie Miller Boy? I see no boy here.
[Cindy puts powder on his face]
Chuckie Miller You think you shut me up?
Cindy Mancini I didn't? Well, let me try again.
[attempts to put lipstick on Chuckie]
Chuckie Miller [leaves]
[says to his friends]
Chuckie Miller Babe said it was good for my complexion.
Ronald Miller I just think it would be more fun to party with those guys our senior year... go to the games...
Kenneth Wurman We go to ALL the games.
Ronald Miller We sit in the visiting section Kenneth... at our own school.
Patty [after taking off her top] I bet you've never seen two like these before.
Ronald Miller Well, my parents do have cable.
Cindy Mancini You! Even Bobby thinks we went out. Great, huh? Ha! All of you thought we were a couple. What a joke!... Ronald Miller paid me 1,000 bucks to pretend I liked him. What a deal, huh? $1,000 to go out with him for a month. This guy. Oh, God. He bought me. And he bought all of you. He was sick and tired of being a nobody. Yeah, and he said that all of you guys would worship him if we went out. And I didn't believe that. I was, like, no way! And he was right! No, leave me alone. He was right. Our little plan worked, didn't it, Ronald? The dance. That stupid dance! What a bunch of followers you guys are. I mean, at least I got... At least I got paid.
Mrs. Mancini First he's a geek, and then you start going out with him. Then he's a geek again. Honey, I don't know what a geek is.
Cindy Mancini I guess, at the present time, a geek is Ronald Miller.
Mrs. Mancini Who says?
Cindy Mancini Iris? Oh yeah, she's a big conquest. She's given more rides than Greyhound!
Ronald Miller [Ronald reading Cindy's poetry] "Someday my wish is for him to hold me in his arms, in a sea of deep blue, together at last, together as two", ohhh that's beautiful, I didn't know you were a poet.
Patty I mean, he went from totally geek, to totally chic!
[Ronald walks the cool hallway for the first time and begin to talk to the girls]
Patty Didn't you like, used to mow our lawn?
Ronald Miller Yes, and you have the nicest pair of rhododendrons in town!
Patty Rhodo-who's?
Cindy Mancini Guys, I'll meet you at home.
Barbara What did he say?
Patty I don't care! I dig his shirt...
[Patty seducing Ronald in the car]
Patty Are you into long distance relationships?
Ronald Miller No.
Patty Now, then why don't you reach out and touch someone?
[puts his hands on her breasts]
Kenneth Wurman Look, It's the African ant eater ritual!
[Chucky about Ronald's card nights]
Chuckie Miller Cards with the tards. Who could beat a night of cards, chips, dips and dorks?
[Dinner conversation at the Millers on report card day]
Ronald Miller Here is the primate example. You raise a doll-chopping homicidal maniac, and what do you do every time you see him? You give him money. Great!
Chuckie Miller Chillin!
Rons Dad Shut up, Chuck!
Chuckie Miller I was talking to Ma!
Rons Mom Shut up, Chuck!
Cindy Mancini Are you high?
Ronald Miller I want to rent you.
Cindy Mancini You want to rent me?
Ronald Miller Yeah. You pretend you like me and we go out for a few weeks... and that will make me popular.
Cindy Mancini Just going out with me is not gonna make you popular.
Ronald Miller Well I have a thousand dollars that says it will.
Cindy Mancini I think you've mowed one too many lawns!
Chuckie Miller What we have here is something I Just learned called the law of supply and demand. I shall supply you this remote control, but I'm going to demand, say, uh, two bucks.
Ronald Miller Wrong! That is not how the economic theory works.
Chuckie Miller Look, I learned it in seventh grade, not Harvard.
Ronald Miller Okay, let me give you the theory of relativity. Either you put on Bandstand now, or I have one less relative.
Chuckie Miller I'll put on Bandstand Just for you
Patty Like we're not supposed to know he's SPYING on us in his SPAZ-mobile.
Ronald Miller What's his name, Biff?
Cindy Mancini Don't give me that! His name happens to be Brent!
Ronald Miller Is there a difference?
Rons Dad [speaking to Ronald] I'm proud of you son. You worked, you earned, you saved...
Chuckie Miller You Ask! Hey big Dave, how about spottin' me a twenty to purchase some necessities!
Cindy Mancini Guys, take a look at forehead... do you see a sign that says information?
Ronald Miller You ignored the Donald Miller geek for seventeen years, now you want to ride the Ronnie Miller express!
Barbara You guys are so into bodily functions!
Patty I mean, it's not like that takes any skill.
Ronald Miller Oh, I don't know. For him, it's like an art form.
Quint I've learned to appreciate the finer things in life. I even travel with my own wine. You never know the quality you may encounter at a soiree.
Fran [smells the wine and coughs] Very classy.
Quint [takes a swig out of the wine bottle] Mm-hmm. I'm into class. It's my new thing.
Ronald Miller We do have a lot of great memories but be honest... wouldn't you like to be popular?
Kenneth Wurman And have to be in a clique... no.
Ronald Miller What happened to us? We were all friends in elementary.
Kenneth Wurman That's because we were all forced to be in the same room together. But, hey, Junior high, high school. Forget it. Jocks became Jocks. Cheerleaders became cheerleaders. We became us. I like us.
Ronald Miller Oh! You-- You demolished me New Year's Eve. But see-- I realize you did me a favor. You brought me back to reality. All I ever wanted to do was get close to you. And then, when I finally got there, it wasn't me anymore.
Patty Cool outfit!
Barbara What a severe suede!
Cindy Mancini You guys, it's no big deal. Bobby sent it to me from Iowa. You know they have fine leathers down there.
Patty Oh, yeah. The best leathers come from Rome, Paris, and Des Moines!
Jock Look - it's a nerd herd!
Kenneth Wurman Why would you be thinking about them? They're certainly not conscious of us.
Big John Hey, nerd alert, man. He's in our quadrant, too.
Quint [to Ronald as he's sitting in the popular section of the cafeteria] . Aren't you in the wrong section? *Losers* are to the left!
Cindy Mancini Then, I guess you'll be making a right.
[Quint gives her a look]
Cindy Mancini That's the *asshole* section!
Barbara It's the nerd-mobile.
Kenneth Wurman You got a crush on Cindy? Well, most living organisms do, but she's way out of our league.
Ronald Miller This is supposed to be the biggest year of our lives. The Prom, the parties, Homecoming... We're supposed to have memories.
Kenneth Wurman Memories? We're allowed plenty of memories. Yearbook committee, video parlour, card games on Saturday nights...
Ronald Miller Cards are for retards.
Chuckie Miller [about Ronald] It's like the dude's not weird anymore.
Patty Whoa, wait a minute! First of all, if I recall correctly... you still have Bobby. Secondly, you quit Ronnie, so that makes him public property.
Quint Ronald Miller? He couldn't get nailed in wood shop.
Kenneth Wurman [pointing to Ronald] Hey, it could be worse. We could be alone like that poor guy.
Fran My Mom won't let me *near* suede. Too hard to clean.
Cindy Mancini I know. My Mom feels the same way.
Cindy Mancini [to nosy classmates who want to know why she's dating Ronald] Guys, take a look at my forehead. Do you see a sign that says "Information"?
