Pretty in Pink Movie Quotes

Pretty in Pink Movie Quotes

Blane You couldn't buy her, though, that's what's killing you, isn't it? Stef? That's it, Stef. She thinks you're shit. And deep down, you know she's right.
Duckie We don't have none of this stuff in the boy's room! Wait a minute! We don't got none of this... we don't got doors on the stalls in the boy's room, we don't have, what is this? What's this? We don't have a candy machine in the boy's room!
Duckie Well, that's very nice. I'm glad. Well here's... here's the point, Andie. I'm not particularly concerned with whether or not you like me, because I live to like you and... and I can't like you anymore. So... so when you're feeling real low and... and dirty, and your heart is splattered all over hell, don't look to me to pump you back up 'cause... 'cause... 'cause maybe for the first time in your life I WON'T BE THERE!
Andie I can't believe you're saying this.
Andie You know you're talking like that just because I'm going out with Blane
Duckie His name is Blane? Oh! That's a major appliance, that's not a name!
Duckie It's called a sense of humor - you should get one - they're nice.
Andie I'm just gonna go in, walk in, walk out and come home.
Jack You sure?
Andie I just wanna let them know that they didn't break me.
Duckie You know what an older women does for me?
Iona Changes your diapers?
Duckie Touché.
Steff I want to know when it is that you and I are gonna get together and do something?
Andie Try never.
Steff Well, I'm talking about more than just sex here.
Andie No you're not.
Steff You know, I've liked you for four years and you treat me like shit, you know. I don't understand that? What's the problem?
Andie Can you get oof of my car?
Steff You know, I've been out with a lot of girls at this school. I don't see what makes you so different.
Andie I have taste.
Steff [puts cigarette in mouth] You're a bitch.
Iona Does he have - strong lips?
Andie How can you tell?
Iona Do you feel it in your knees?
Andie I felt it everywhere.
Iona Strong lips.
[laughs]
Iona Talk about lips. I mean, I'm old enough to be his mother, but when the Duck laid that kiss on me last night, I swear to God, my thighs just went up in flames! He must practice on melons or something.
Blane You said you couldn't be with someone who didn't believe in you. Well, I believed in you. I just didn't believe in me. I love you... always.
Blane How are you doing?
Andie Why haven't you called me?
Blane Oh, I got nailed for the stable thing. I guess the groom saw us. It's against the rules.
Andie I called you three times and i left messages.
Blane Yeah? Well I didn't get them. My family... they're irresponsible about that stuff, you know?
Andie I waited for you this morning.
Blane Yeah? Where?
Andie Parking lot. I saw you and I thought you saw me.
Blane No.
Andie What about prom, Blane?
Blane Andie, I'm having a bad day. Can we talk later?
Andie No. What about prom?
Blane Why don't we meet after school?
Andie No! What abot prom?
Blane Andie, come on.
Andie Just say it.
Blane What?
Andie Just say it. I wanna hear you say it.
Blane Andie, please, all right?
Andie I wanna hear you say it.
Blane A month ago, I asked somebody else and I forgot.
[Andie pushes him against a locker]
Andie You're a liar! You're a filthy, fucking, no-good liar. You don't have the guts to tell me the truth. Just say it!
Blane I'm not lying.
Andie Tell me!
Duckie I'm off like a dirty shirt.
Principal If you give off signals that you don't want to belong, people will make sure that you don't.
Andie May I admire you?
Duckie If you wish!
Duckie This is an incredibly romantic moment, and you're ruining it for me!
Duckie [as he is leaving Andie's room with a juice box in hand] Drinking and driving don't mix.
Duckie That's why I ride a bike.
Steff Why are you doing this? Why don't you just... nail her, and get it over with? Why are you getting involved?
Blane Is there something wrong with that?
Steff I just think it's stupid, you know. It's pointless. I mean, your parents.
[sarcastic]
Steff I think they'll be thrilled.
Blane [defensively] They have nothing to do with it.
Steff Oh, really? I've seen your mother go to work on you, Blane. It's vicious. When Bill and Joyce are through with you, you won't know whether to shit or go sailing... Listen, I'm getting really bored with this conversation, all right, Blane? If you want your piece of low-grade ass, fine. Take it, you know. But if you do, you're not going to have a friend.
Blane Is that right?
Steff [shakes his head in disgust] Yeah, that's right. I mean, if you wanna make the choice, go ahead. Make it.
Andie Were you here long?
Duckie No, no! Three, four... hours.
Duckie God, Andie, Id've died for you!
Duckie This is a really volcanic ensemble you're wearing, it's really marvelous!
Andie I'm really sorry for bumming out the night for you.
Blane [laughs] You didn't bum out anything. I had a great time.
Andie [accusing] Liar.
Blane [looking her in the eye] I was with you. I had a great time. If I was in a Turkish prison, I'd have a great time with you.
Andie I don't know... it's just too weird for me, you know? Maybe it shouldn't happen.
Blane What? You and me?
[pauses]
Blane Well. You know, maybe it doesn't happen all the time, but that doesn't mean it isn't right. Doesn't mean you can't try.
Duckie Now, what now?
Andie Bed.
Duckie Yours or mine? Ours?
Andie Nice try.
Blane What do you want to hear?
Andie Tell me!
Blane What?
Andie You're ashamed to be seen with me.
Blane No, I am not!
Andie You're ashamed to go out with me. You're terrified that you're goddamn rich friends won't approve.
[Andie hits Blane]
Andie Just say it!
[Andie hits him again]
Andie Just tell me the truth!
Blane You don't understand that it has nothing at all do with you.
[Andie runs away]
Blane [wipes a tear] Andie!
Bouncer at CATS Love's a bitch, Duck. Love's a bitch.
Andie If somebody doesn't believe in me, I can't believe in them.
Duckie Good Morning! Welcome to another day of higher education!
Steff Look, that was very uncool of you last night, Blane.
Blane What?
Steff [mockingly] What?
Blane You mean Andie?
Steff Yeah, I mean Andie.
Blane What's the big deal? I like her. Matter of fact, I was pissed off at you guys for being so nasty to her.
Steff It was way out of order for you to force her on the party.
Blane [disbelievingly] Steff, do you hear yourself? Do you hear the same asshole shit I hear?
Steff What, do I have to spell it out for you?
Blane [pissed off] I guess so.
Steff Nobody appreciates your sense of humor, you know. As a matter of fact, everyone's just about to puke from you. If you've got a hard-on for trash, don't take care of it around us.
Duckie May I admire you again today?
Steff Money really means nothing to me. Do you think I'd treat my parents' house this way if it did?
Andie I don't know what I'm doing!
Iona Wishful make-upping!
Steff Any girl that did that to me, I would not be too jazzed to hold on to, Blane. It's not worth it. I told you it wasn't gonna work. The girl was, is, and will always be, nada.
Iona Andie, hon. Listen, it's after 7:00. Don't waste good lip gloss.
Andie What are you doing?
Duckie I had to use the powder room, so I figured I'd come in the back.
Andie I'm sure there are bathrooms all over the place!
Duckie I'm not nine, Andie, I know that.
Duckie Yo man! Next time, I kick your ass! That'll be that!
Andie So what do you want to drink?
Duckie Oh you know, beer, scotch, juice box... whatever.
Steff Why don't you go to take a shower, you look like shit.
Steff [arguing With Blane] What's her name... Eddie?
Andie Okay. Make my day. I want all the gory details. The mingling breath, the pounding heart, the steamy windows. I want the whole scoop.
Iona Well, I hate to disappoint you, but nothing happened.
Iona Nothing?
Andie Well, not nothing. I mean, I kissed him.
Iona Anywhere interesting?
Andie Oh, please.
Duckie It's the end of the month, they're out of toilet seat covers!
Andie You know, it's so insane that someone you've never met, never talked to can be your enemy.
Andie Are you going to class today?
Duckie I don't know if I'm emotionally ready.
Duckie Ah, ladies. Ladies. I may be able to work out a deal where either one of you or the both of you could be pregnant by the holidays. What do you say?
Jack You can love Andie, but that doesn't mean she'll love you back. It doesn't mean she won't, but - what I'm trying to say is you can't make it happen. It either will or it won't. It's all in the heart.
Iona [finishes stapling records to the window display] Applause, applause, APPLAUSE.
Iona Oh, why can't we start old and get younger? I envy you. I really *envy* you!
Andie Iona, you're gonna OD on nostalgia.
Blane Asshole.
Duckie Blow me, butt wad!
Jack God, it reminds me so much of your mom. She always wore pink. And she looked so beautiful in it.
Iona You wanna try it on? I bet it'd look great on you! I mean, your butt is 15 years younger than mine. I mean, I used to have a great butt. I did, I loved my butt! I wish I had photographs of it. You wanna try this on?
Benny Hanson I know you. You're in my calculus class.
Andie Gym.
Benny Hanson Your name's Jim?
Duckie Whether or not you face the future, it happens, right?
Iona I'm good in bed. Should I be a whore?
Jack When was the last time I told you how beautiful you are?
Andie About yesterday.
Steff Andie, you're a bitch.
Duckie My girlfriend is in there and I'm out here. Well, she's a girl and she's my friend, so she's a girl friend. But, she's in there and I'm out here! I mean, you're a sensitive, sexually potent guy. You gotta know how that hurts!
Blane How you doin'?
Duckie This is a really volcanic ensemble you're wearing. It's really marvelous.
Andie Volcanic?
Duckie Well, you know, hot, dangerous.
Jack Turning the old life around.
Duckie Oh, well, hey, more power to ya. If Tina Turner can do it, Jack Walsh can do it too.
Steff Are we gonna shoot some trap or what? Cause, I mean if we're gonna shoot, we gotta shake it.
Blane Hey, let's go upstairs, huh? Come on.
Andie Look, I didn't come here to get you off. Okay? That was not my idea.
Blane Shut up, Benny.
Benny Hanson You're a faggot, Blane.
Andie I can't believe I actually felt bad for you tonight, retarded little dwarf!
Jack A good kiss can scramble anybody's brain.
Duckie I remain now, and will always be, a Duck Man.
Terrence She's in the bedroom getting ready. You might wanna go and tell her to shake her tail feather. We're late.
Iona He's a yuppie; but, he's *so* nice. He's employed. He's heterosexual. I swear to God, I'm so far ahead of the game, next time you see me, I'll probably be picking out my china patterns.
Iona Love is awful, isn't it?
Jack Since when is a daughter supposed to know more than her father? I've just been a blind fool.
Iona Oh, Shit! why can't i do this?
Andie You have to hit the subtotal button I keep telling you that.
Jack What would I do without you nagging me all the time?
Andie You really want me to answer that?
Jack Is school good?
Andie No. But, it never is.
