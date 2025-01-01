BlaneYou couldn't buy her, though, that's what's killing you, isn't it? Stef? That's it, Stef. She thinks you're shit. And deep down, you know she's right.
DuckieWe don't have none of this stuff in the boy's room! Wait a minute! We don't got none of this... we don't got doors on the stalls in the boy's room, we don't have, what is this? What's this? We don't have a candy machine in the boy's room!
DuckieWell, that's very nice. I'm glad. Well here's... here's the point, Andie. I'm not particularly concerned with whether or not you like me, because I live to like you and... and I can't like you anymore. So... so when you're feeling real low and... and dirty, and your heart is splattered all over hell, don't look to me to pump you back up 'cause... 'cause... 'cause maybe for the first time in your life I WON'T BE THERE!
IonaTalk about lips. I mean, I'm old enough to be his mother, but when the Duck laid that kiss on me last night, I swear to God, my thighs just went up in flames! He must practice on melons or something.
BlaneYou said you couldn't be with someone who didn't believe in you. Well, I believed in you. I just didn't believe in me. I love you... always.
Blane[defensively]They have nothing to do with it.
SteffOh, really? I've seen your mother go to work on you, Blane. It's vicious. When Bill and Joyce are through with you, you won't know whether to shit or go sailing... Listen, I'm getting really bored with this conversation, all right, Blane? If you want your piece of low-grade ass, fine. Take it, you know. But if you do, you're not going to have a friend.
DuckieAh, ladies. Ladies. I may be able to work out a deal where either one of you or the both of you could be pregnant by the holidays. What do you say?
JackYou can love Andie, but that doesn't mean she'll love you back. It doesn't mean she won't, but - what I'm trying to say is you can't make it happen. It either will or it won't. It's all in the heart.
Iona[finishes stapling records to the window display]Applause, applause, APPLAUSE.
IonaOh, why can't we start old and get younger? I envy you. I really *envy* you!
JackGod, it reminds me so much of your mom. She always wore pink. And she looked so beautiful in it.
IonaYou wanna try it on? I bet it'd look great on you! I mean, your butt is 15 years younger than mine. I mean, I used to have a great butt. I did, I loved my butt! I wish I had photographs of it. You wanna try this on?
Benny HansonI know you. You're in my calculus class.
DuckieMy girlfriend is in there and I'm out here. Well, she's a girl and she's my friend, so she's a girl friend. But, she's in there and I'm out here! I mean, you're a sensitive, sexually potent guy. You gotta know how that hurts!