Million Dollar Arm
Million Dollar Arm Movie Quotes
JB
[on phone]
How fast do they pitch in cricket?
[pause]
JB
Fine, bowl. How fast do they bowl in cricket?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aash
My wife loves it when I have to take a cab home because I'm too intoxicated to drive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JB
[referring to Brenda]
She's not my type.
Aash
Why, because she's not a model?
JB
Yeah, she's not a model.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom House
[Seeing Dinesh's "flamingo" pitching stance]
We might have to tweak that a little.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JB
[referring to Cricket]
It looks like an insane asylum opened up and all the inmates were allowed to play.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JB
Are they all here for us?
Vivek
Yes, JB.
JB
This is awesome!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jon Hamm
Aasif Mandvi
Bill Paxton
Darshan Jariwala
