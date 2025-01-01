Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Million Dollar Arm Million Dollar Arm Movie Quotes

Million Dollar Arm Movie Quotes

JB [on phone] How fast do they pitch in cricket?
[pause]
JB Fine, bowl. How fast do they bowl in cricket?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aash My wife loves it when I have to take a cab home because I'm too intoxicated to drive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JB [referring to Brenda] She's not my type.
Aash Why, because she's not a model?
JB Yeah, she's not a model.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom House [Seeing Dinesh's "flamingo" pitching stance] We might have to tweak that a little.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JB [referring to Cricket] It looks like an insane asylum opened up and all the inmates were allowed to play.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JB Are they all here for us?
Vivek Yes, JB.
JB This is awesome!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more