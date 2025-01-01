Ralph Mowry Got a new Callahan story for you.

Sonny Weaver Jr. Not sure I want to hear it. You know, you hung me out to dry pretty good with the last one.

Ralph Mowry Just talked to Jack Tate in Washington. He said when they found out they had the number five pick, first thing they did was send a copy of their playbook to all the guys they were interested in.

Sonny Weaver Jr. Right. We do the same thing.

Ralph Mowry No, no, they put a little special twist on it. They tape a $100 bill to the last page.

Ralph Mowry So, when they're interviewin' the guys, and they ask 'em if they'd read the whole playbook, of course all of 'em are gonna say yes. 'Bout half of 'em, they mention the money. But the other half don't. So when they tell 'em about the $100 bill, most of the guys get embarrassed. They get flustered. They fess up that they didn't read the whole thing. But ask me what your boy Bo Callahan did.

Sonny Weaver Jr. You know, I really hate playing this game with you.

Ralph Mowry Ask.

Sonny Weaver Jr. All right. What did Bo Callahan do?

Ralph Mowry Neither. He said that he'd read it, and then he didn't say anything.

Ralph Mowry He didn't know about the $100 bill, Sonny. He lied. He never read the whole playbook.

Sonny Weaver Jr. So? A lot of guys don't.

Ralph Mowry Yes. But when they confront him about it and they tell him about the money, he lied again. He said something like "Oh-oh, yeah. Now I remember. Good one. Good one, guys." Jack said he is the only guy to tell the lie and then to have the balls to stand and stick up for the lie. Said it was the second-strangest response he had seen to the $100 bill thing. Wanna know what the first was?

Sonny Weaver Jr. God damn it, Ralph, just tell me.

Ralph Mowry A kid mailed the $100 bill back to them. That kid put it in a card, and he wrote on the card "Save this for when I win you the Super Bowl."

Ralph Mowry Don't you wanna know who that kid was?