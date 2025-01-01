Menu
Wetlands Movie Quotes
Wetlands Movie Quotes
Helen Memel
I often mix up reality, lies and dreams.
Helens Mother
Trust no one. Not even your parents. It's better to have a scratched knee now, than to have a broken heart later on.
Helen Memel
How can one be so stupid, as to cut oneself in the ass?
Carla Juri
Meret Becker
