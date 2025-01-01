Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Bermuda Triangle
The Bermuda Triangle Movie Quotes
The Bermuda Triangle Movie Quotes
Simon, the cook
[hands Dave a glass of milk]
You're as white as that milk.
Edward
[is shown a doll washed up at sea]
Some little girl must be very unhappy at this moment. Let me see her.
[examines the doll]
Edward
I've never seen a doll like this before. It's, uh, very strange.
Capt. Mark Briggs
[points at the location on the map]
And this is the place you wanted to explore.
Peter
Ed, do you have an extra set of diving equipment?
Edward
Peter, are you coming down with us?
Sybil
Peter, diving? Are you kidding? If he swallowed some water without whiskey he would definitely die.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
John Huston
Hugo Stiglitz
Claudine Auger
