Kinoafisha
Films
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Movie Quotes
Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Movie Quotes
Børge Bak
Do me a favour... if I get murdered... don't investigate my case
Børge Bak
Fuck You
Assad
[Holding up a file]
This man swears Merete entered the men's room.
Carl Mørck
His statemen't useless.
Assad
Why?
Carl Mørck
Because he was drunk.
Assad
A pretty girl enters while you're holding your dick: you remember that drunk or not.
Assad
[sarcastically/defiantly]
Sorry... my Danish isn't so good
Carl Mørck
[to Assad]
Let me do the talking... she's only seen your kind on TV
Assad
[showing Uffe photographs]
I know it's not as interesting as watching TV
Lasse
[repeated shouted lines]
CLEAN THE SCREEN WINDOW MERETE
Michael Brostrup
Fares Fares
Nikolaj Lie Kaas
Peter Plaugborg
