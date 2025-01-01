Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Movie Quotes

Department Q: The Keeper of Lost Causes Movie Quotes

Børge Bak Do me a favour... if I get murdered... don't investigate my case
Børge Bak Fuck You
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Assad [Holding up a file] This man swears Merete entered the men's room.
Carl Mørck His statemen't useless.
Assad Why?
Carl Mørck Because he was drunk.
Assad A pretty girl enters while you're holding your dick: you remember that drunk or not.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Assad [sarcastically/defiantly] Sorry... my Danish isn't so good
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carl Mørck [to Assad] Let me do the talking... she's only seen your kind on TV
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Assad [showing Uffe photographs] I know it's not as interesting as watching TV
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lasse [repeated shouted lines] CLEAN THE SCREEN WINDOW MERETE
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more