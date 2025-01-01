Komarovski
Lara, I am determined to save you from a dreadful error. There are two kinds of men, and only two, and that young man is one kind. He is high-minded. He is pure. He is the kind of man that the world pretends to look up to and in fact despises. He is the kind of man who breeds unhappiness; particularly in women. Now, do you understand?
Komarovski
I think you do. There's another kind. Not high-minded. Not pure. But alive. Now that your taste at this time should incline towards the juvenile is understandable. But for you to marry that boy would be a disaster. Because there's two kinds of women...
[Lara covers her ears, he forces her arms down]
Komarovski
There are two kinds of women and you - as we well know - are not the first kind.
[Lara slaps him, he slaps her back]
Komarovski
You, my dear, are a slut.
Komarovski
We'll see.