Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Doctor Zhivago Doctor Zhivago Movie Quotes

Doctor Zhivago Movie Quotes

Komarovski Lara, I am determined to save you from a dreadful error. There are two kinds of men, and only two, and that young man is one kind. He is high-minded. He is pure. He is the kind of man that the world pretends to look up to and in fact despises. He is the kind of man who breeds unhappiness; particularly in women. Now, do you understand?
Lara No.
Komarovski I think you do. There's another kind. Not high-minded. Not pure. But alive. Now that your taste at this time should incline towards the juvenile is understandable. But for you to marry that boy would be a disaster. Because there's two kinds of women...
[Lara covers her ears, he forces her arms down]
Komarovski There are two kinds of women and you - as we well know - are not the first kind.
[Lara slaps him, he slaps her back]
Komarovski You, my dear, are a slut.
Lara I am not!
Komarovski We'll see.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lara Wouldn't it have been lovely if we'd met before?
Zhivago Before we did? Yes.
Lara We'd have got married, had a house and children. If we'd had children, Yuri, would you like a boy or girl?
Zhivago I think we may go mad if we think about all that.
Lara I shall always think about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tonya Yuri, there's an extraordinary girl at this party.
Zhivago I know. I'm dancing with her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Tonya! Can you play the balalaika?
David Can she play? She's an artist!
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Who taught you?
David Nobody taught her!
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Ah... then it's a gift.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gromeko [Aghast while reading newspaper] They've shot the Czar. And all his family.
[crumples newspaper]
Gromeko Oh, that's a savage deed. What's it for?
Zhivago It's to show there's no going back.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Engineer If they were to give me two more excavators, I'd be a year ahead of the plan by now.
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago You're an impatient generation.
Engineer Weren't you?
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Yes, we were, very. Oh, don't be so impatient, Comrade Engineer. We've come very far, very fast.
Engineer Yes, I know that, Comrade General.
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Yes, but do you know what it cost? There were children in those days who lived off human flesh. Did you know that?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pasha I used to admire your poetry.
Zhivago Thank you.
Pasha I shouldn't admire it now. I should find it absurdly personal. Don't you agree? Feelings, insights, affections... it's suddenly trivial now. You don't agree; you're wrong. The personal life is dead in Russia. History has killed it. I can see why you might hate me.
Zhivago I hate everything you say, but not enough to kill you for it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski [Contemptuously] Who are you to refuse my sugar? Who are you to refuse me anything?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago I told myself it was beneath my dignity to arrest a man for pilfering firewood. But nothing ordered by the party is beneath the dignity of any man, and the party was right: One man desperate for a bit of fuel is pathetic. Five million people desperate for fuel will destroy a city. That was the first time I ever saw my brother. But I knew him. And I knew that I would disobey the party. Perhaps it was the tie of blood between us, but I doubt it. We were only half tied anyway, and brothers will betray a brother. Indeed, as a policeman, I would say, get hold of a man's brother and you're halfway home. Nor was it admiration for a better man than me. I did admire him, but I didn't think he was a better man. Besides, I've executed better men than me with a small pistol.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pasha They rode them down, Lara. Women and children, begging for bread. There will be no more 'peaceful' demonstrations.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anna But, Boris, this is genius.
Medical Professor Really? I thought it was Rachmaninoff. I'm going for a smoke.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pasha The private life is dead - for a man with any manhood.
Zhivago I saw some of your 'manhood' on the way at a place called Minsk.
Pasha They were selling horses to the Whites.
Zhivago It seems you've burnt the wrong village.
Pasha They always say that, and what does it matter? A village betrays us, a village is burned. The point's made.
Zhivago Your point - their village.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zhivago What happens to a girl like that, when a man like you is finished with her?
Komarovski You interested?
Zhivago You shouldn't smoke. You've had a shock.
[he pulls the cigar from Viktor's mouth, tosses it into the toilet]
Komarovski I give her to you, Yuri Andreevich. Wedding present.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zhivago [to Yevgraf] You lay life on a table and cut out all the tumors of injustice. Marvelous. Ah, but cutting out the tumours of injustice, that's a deep operation. Someone must keep life alive while you do it. By living. Isn't that right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liberius Comrade Doctor, I need a medical officer.
Zhivago I'm sorry, I have a wife and child in Varykino.
Razin, Liberius' Lieutenant ...and a mistress in Yuriatin.
Liberius [laughs] Comrade Medical Officer, we are Red partisans, and we SHOOT deserters!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gromeko Good marriages are made in heaven... or some such place.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago [narrating; on World War I] By the second winter, the boots had worn out... but the line still held. Even Comrade Lenin underestimated both the anguish of that 900-mile long front... as well our own cursed capacity for suffering. Half the men went into action without any arms... irregular rations... led by officers they didn't trust.
Officer [to soldiers] Come on, you bastards!
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago And those they did trust...
Pasha [leaps out of the trench and begins leading his men in a charge] Come on, Comrades! Forward, comrades! Earth-shakers!
[an artillery shell explodes in front of him; he falls to the ground, and the soldiers retreat to their trench]
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Finally, when they could stand it no longer, they began doing what every army dreams of doing...
[the soldiers begin to leave their trenches]
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago They began to go home. That was the beginning of the Revolution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski [to Lara] And don't delude yourself that this was rape! That would flatter us both!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Pasha [to Yuri] The personal life is dead in Russia. History has killed it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago [narrating over a military parade in Moscow] In bourgeois terms, it was a war between the Allies and Germany. In Bolshevik terms, it was a war between the Allied and German upper classes - and which of them won was of total indifference. My task was to organize defeat, so as to hasten the onset of revolution. I enlisted under the name of Petrov. The party looked to the peasant conscript soldiers - many of whom were wearing their first real pair of boots. When the boots had worn out, they'd be ready to listen. When the time came, I was able to take three whole battalions out of the front lines with me - the best day's work I ever did. But for now, there was nothing to be done. There were too many volunteers. Most of it was mere hysteria.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski [drunk] We're all made of the same clay, you know! Clay! Claaaaay!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago How did you come to be lost?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gromeko What I want to know is how we're going to stay alive this winter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski Yuri Andreiivich, you've changed. Larisa - remarkably the same.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kostoyed Amourski I'm a FREE man.
[He rattles the chains that mark him as slave labor]
Kostoyed Amourski . I am the only free man on this train! The rest of you are CATTLE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liberius [looking at the bodies of slain White soldiers, whom he was found to be teenagers] St. Michael's Military School?
[finds their instructor's body]
Liberius You old bastard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Razin, Liberius' Lieutenant [Zhivago is trying to aide a wounded White soldier] It does not matter!
Zhivago Have you ever loved a woman, Razin?
Razin, Liberius' Lieutenant I once had a wife and four children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Liberius [Liberius and Razin are debating whether or not to allow Zhivago's release] I command this unit!
Razin, Liberius' Lieutenant We command jointly! The Party Bulletin expressly states...
Liberius Bah!
[knocks bulletin out of Razin's hands]
Liberius I could have you taken out and shot!
Razin, Liberius' Lieutenant And could you have The Party taken out and shot? Understand this: as the military struggle draws to a close, the political struggle intensifies. In the hour of victory, the military will have served its purpose - and all men will be judged POLITICALLY - regardless of their military record! Meanwhile, there are still White units in this area - the Doctor stays.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zhivago [to the local commissar after examining an old sickly man] It isn't typhus. It's another disease we don't have in Moscow... starvation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski No doubt they'll sing in tune after the revolution.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Engineer We admire your brother very much.
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Yes. Everybody seems to, now.
Engineer Well, we couldn't admire him when we weren't allowed to read him...
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago No.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago But if people love poetry, they love poets. And nobody loves poetry like a Russian.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago [on Lara's last years] She'd come to Moscow to look for her child. I helped her as best I could, but I knew it was hopeless. I think I was a little in love with her. One day she went away and didn't come back. She died or vanished somewhere, in one of the labor camps. A nameless number on a list that was afterwards mislaid. That was quite common in those days.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago This man was your father. Why won't you believe it? Don't you want to believe it?
The Girl Not if it isn't true.
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago That's inherited.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zhivago You have no right whatever on me from work.
Delegate As a soviet deputy I...
Zhivago That gives you the power, not the right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski Pavel Pavlovich. My chief impression - and I mean no offence - is that you're very young.
Pasha Monsieur Komarovsky. I hope I don't offend you. Do people improve with age?
Komarovski They grow a little more tolerant.
Pasha Because they have more to tolerate in themselves. If people don't marry young, what do they bring to their marriage?
Komarovski A little experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Zhivago It's the tsar.
Katya The tsar was an enemy of the people.
Zhivago Well, he didn't know he was an enemy of the people, you know.
Lara Well, he should have known, shouldn't he?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Girl I'm not your niece, Comrade General.
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago Well, I'm nobody's idea of an uncle. But if this man were my father, I should want to know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski [speaking to Lara of Pasha] He's a very fine young man. That's obvious.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Priest You know what our Lord said to the woman taken in adultery?
Lara Yes, father, "Go and sin no more."
Priest And did she?
Lara I don't know, father.
Priest Nobody does, child. Flesh is not weak. It's strong. Only the sacrament of marriage will contain it. Remember that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unknown The doctor's a gentleman.
The Bolshevik Right! It's written all over him.
Unknown He's a good man.
The Bolshevik God rot good men.
[Lara silently stares in loathing at the Bolshevik]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lara You know, you often look at me as if you knew me.
Zhivago I have seen you before. Four years ago. Christmas Eve.
Lara Were you there? No wonder you look at me. Did you know Viktor Komarovsky?
Zhivago Yes I did. That young man who took you away...
Lara My husband.
Zhivago Lot of courage. He made the rest of us look very feeble. As a matter of fact, I thought you both did. Good man to shoot at.
Lara I'd give anything never to have met him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski Strelnikov is dead.
Zhivago What?
Komarovski Spare me your expressions of regret. He was a murderous neurotic of no use to anyone. Do you see how this affects Larissa? You don't. You're a fool. She's Strelnikov's wife. Why do you think they haven't arrested her - is this the usual practice? Why do you think they had her watched at Yuriatin? They were waiting for Strelnikov.
Zhivago If they thought Strelnikov would come running to his wife, they didn't know him...
Komarovski They knew him well enough. He was only five miles from here when they caught him. He was arrested on the open road. He didn't conceal his identity - indeed throughout the interview he insisted they call him Pavel Antipov, which is his right name, and refused to answer to the name Strelnikov. On his way to execution, he took a pistol from one of the guards and blew his own brains out.
Zhivago Oh my God... don't tell Lara this.
Komarovski I think I know Lara at least as well as you. But don't you see how this affects her position? She's served her purpose. These men that came with me today as an escort will come for her and the child tomorrow as a firing squad! Now, I know exactly what you think of me, and why, but if you're not coming with me she's not coming with me! So, are you coming with me? Do you accept the protection of this ignoble Caliban on any terms that Caliban cares to make... or is your delicacy so exorbitant that you would sacrifice a woman and a child to it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago [narrates] He was walking about with a noose round his neck and didn't know. So I told him what I'd heard about his poems.
Zhivago Not... liked? Not liked by whom? Why not liked?
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago [narrates] So I told him that
Zhivago Do you think it's personal, petit-bourgeoise and self-indulgent?
[Yevgraf nods]
Gen. Yevgraf Zhivago [narrates] I lied. But he believed me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Komarovski Your rarified selfishness is intolerable. Larissa's in danger too.
Zhivago By association with me?
Komarovski No, not by association with you; you're small fry. By association with Strelnikov.
Lara I've never met Strelnikov.
Komarovski You're married to Strelnikov! They know that.
Lara I was married to Pasha Antipov.
Komarovski I understand, I understand. But they don't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more