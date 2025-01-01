Sgt. Larvelle Jones
[Bellboy is eating in Lassard's hotel room, plates of food strewn everywhere. Jones & Tackleberry are outside. They see a messy room service tray. Jones knocks on door]
Sir? I want to remind you the plane leaves at 3 o'clock!
Bellboy
[With a mouthful of water]
In a bathroom.
Sgt. Larvelle Jones
Sir?
[Bellboy lets out a huge belch. Jones looks worried, sees 'Do Not Disturb' sign on door]
Sgt. Larvelle Jones
[to Tackleberry]
Something about that sign disturbs...
Bellboy
[on toilet, burping, crying]
Mama.
Sgt. Larvelle Jones
[to Tackleberry]
What do you say we, uh...
Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry
I'm way ahead of ya.
[Tackleberry takes wine bottle holder from cart, puts it on his head and charges, breaking a hole in the door]
Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry
Sir?
Bellboy
[Bellboy is seen showering fully clothed, freezing in the cold water]
In the t-t-t-t-t-t bathrooooom...
[Tackleberry puts the wine bottle holder down, puts his cap back on. Jones & Tackleberry silently leave]