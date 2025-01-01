Menu
Airport P.A. Announcer The red zone is for communist parking only!
Captain Thaddeus Harris Not exactly a four star hotel, is it?
Lieutenant Talinsky Well, we spend our police budget on fighting criminals, not on pampering out of town visitors.
Captain Thaddeus Harris It was your government that brought us here!
Lieutenant Talinsky They also bring in monkeys for zoo, but we don't put them in four star hotel either!
Callahan Everything about me... is real.
Lieutenant Talinsky Again. When you hear door, you say
[puts money on table]
Lieutenant Talinsky "I'm in the bathroom, I'll meet you there."
Bellboy I'm in the bathroom. Meet me there.
Lieutenant Talinsky [sighs, puts more money on table] Again!
[singing]
Lieutenant Talinsky I'm in the bathrooom, I'll meet you theeere.
Bellboy [singing] I'm in the bathrooom, meet you theeere.
Lieutenant Talinsky [grumbling in frustration, knocks desk with his fist twice]
Bellboy Come in.
Cadet Kyle Connors Katrina, how can I help you?
Katrina You ever want something so badly it hurts?
Cadet Kyle Connors Yes.
Katrina No matter how much you wait and hope and wait more, you don't get what you want?
Cadet Kyle Connors Well, yeah. But my advice is don't give up. Just go for it.
Katrina I want...
Cadet Kyle Connors Attagirl. Follow your heart.
Katrina I want...
Cadet Kyle Connors Say it.
Katrina I want my vacation.
Cadet Kyle Connors What's that?
Katrina I wait three years. Three years! Then you Americans come. Talinsky, he assign me to you.
Cadet Kyle Connors Mmm-hmm.
Katrina Now I can't go. I have plan. Connors. I don't leave you.
[Connors smiles]
Katrina Without anyone.
[Connors' smile disappears]
Katrina Come.
[Katrina takes him to a window, where a rather large, unattractive female officer is seen licking an envelope, smiling and waving at Connors, while rubbing the envelope on her chest]
Katrina I select suitable replacement for you. She is best in department.
Cadet Kyle Connors [nervous laugh] Yeah, I'm sure she is.
Callahan [the team meet with Russian forensics expert Irina Petrovskaya] Cadet Connors is also a forensics expert.
Irina Petrovskaya Maybe you'd be so generous to share with us your expertise.
Cadet Kyle Connors Sure.
[he sits down at desk. Irina puts a slide under the microscope]
Irina Petrovskaya This one puzzles us. We were able to remove only one fingerprint from scene of crime. This is our only clue to identity of criminal.
Cadet Kyle Connors Okey-dokey.
[Adjusts microscope lens closer to slide, until it makes contact, cracking the slide in half. Irina shrieks in horror. Jones & Callahan cringe]
Cadet Kyle Connors No wonder you're puzzled. This glass is all cracked!
Lieutenant Talinsky ENOUGH!
[Talinsky exits]
Irina Petrovskaya Next assignment, Chernobyl.
Cmndt. Eric Lassard [Accompanied by his host family, Lassard exits train while holding balloons as they all laugh] Great, great subway. Terrific! I mean, New York is a shithouse, but this is great.
Sgt. Larvelle Jones [Bellboy is eating in Lassard's hotel room, plates of food strewn everywhere. Jones & Tackleberry are outside. They see a messy room service tray. Jones knocks on door] Sir? I want to remind you the plane leaves at 3 o'clock!
Bellboy [With a mouthful of water] In a bathroom.
Sgt. Larvelle Jones Sir?
[Bellboy lets out a huge belch. Jones looks worried, sees 'Do Not Disturb' sign on door]
Sgt. Larvelle Jones [to Tackleberry] Something about that sign disturbs...
Bellboy [on toilet, burping, crying] Mama.
Sgt. Larvelle Jones [to Tackleberry] What do you say we, uh...
Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry I'm way ahead of ya.
[Tackleberry takes wine bottle holder from cart, puts it on his head and charges, breaking a hole in the door]
Sgt. Eugene Tackleberry Sir?
Bellboy [Bellboy is seen showering fully clothed, freezing in the cold water] In the t-t-t-t-t-t bathrooooom...
[Tackleberry puts the wine bottle holder down, puts his cap back on. Jones & Tackleberry silently leave]
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
G. W. Bailey
Gregg Berger
Leslie Easterbrook
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Vladimir Dolinskiy
Charlie Schlatter
Claire Forlani
Claire Forlani
Allyn Ann McLerie
George Gaynes
Michael Winslow
David Graf
