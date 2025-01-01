Menu
Moana Movie Quotes

Moana Movie Quotes

Moana Okay, first, I am not a princess. I'm the daughter of the chief.
Maui Same difference.
Moana No.
Maui If you wear a dress, and have an animal sidekick, you're a princess.
Tamatoa [Last lines, post-credits scene] Shiny I'm so shiny. Didn't help me though did it? Still upside down here. Just need a little push. Ugh. Can we be real? If my name was Sebastian and I had a cool Jamaican accent, you'd totally help me. You would. You know you would.
Maui [Using Heihei's beak to sign Moana's oar] When you use a bird to write with, it's called tweeting.
[Moana, who is covered in sparkling seashells, is snatched up by Tamatoa]
Tamatoa [laughing] What have we here? It's a sparkly, shiny... Wait a minute.
[Tosses Moana into the air, making her lose the seashells covering her]
Tamatoa Ugh! It's a human! What are you doing down here, in the Realm of the Mons-?
[Tamatoa's eyes are twitching differently causing Moana to constantly look back and forth between them]
Tamatoa Just pick an eye, babe. I can't... I can't concentrate on what I'm saying if you keep... Yeah, pick one. Pick one!
[after Moana attempts to sail a boat for the first time and crashes it]
Moana Are you gonna tell Dad?
Gramma Tala I'm his mom. I don't have to tell him anything.
Maui [to Moana] If you start singing, I'm gonna throw up.
Tamatoa Are you just trying to get me to talk about myself? Because if you are... I will gladly do so.
Moana Huh?
Tamatoa In *song* form!
Moana [addressing the ocean] Um... *what*? I said help me! And wrecking my boat? Not *helping*!
[She kicks at the water, which recedes, causing her to fall]
Moana Fish pee in you... all day!
Maui [lying face-down on a canoe's outrigger] If the current's warm, you're going the right way.
Moana [putting her hand in the water behind him] It's cold. Wait, it's getting warmer.
[seeing a relieved look on his face]
Moana Aah! That is disgusting! What is wrong with you?
Tamatoa You're a funny looking little thing aren't you.
[Tries to take Moana's necklace]
Moana [snatches it back] Don't! That's my gramma's!
Tamatoa [mockingly repeats] "That's my gramma's!" I ate my Gramma! And it took a week, 'cause she was absolutely humongous.
Tamatoa [after being flipped by an escaping Moana and Maui] Hey! Hey!... Did you like the song?
[first lines]
Gramma Tala In the beginning there was only ocean until the Mother Island emerged. Te Fiti. Her heart held the greatest power ever known. It could create life itself. And Te Fiti shared it with the world. But in time, some began to seek Te Fiti's heart. They believed if they could possess it, the great power of creation would be theirs. And one day, the most daring of them all voyaged across the vast ocean to take it. He was a demi-god of the wind and sea. He was a warrior. A trickster. A shapeshifter who could change form with the power of his magical fishhook. And his name was Maui.
[Maui takes the Heart of Te Fiti, causing the island to crumble as he runs away]
Gramma Tala But without her heart, Te Fiti began to crumble, giving birth to a terrible darkness.
[Maui jumps off a cliff and shapeshifts into a hawk, flying back to his boat]
Gramma Tala Maui tried to escape but was confronted by another who sought the Heart. Te Ka! A demon of earth and fire. Maui was struck from the sky, never to be seen again. And his magical fishhook and the Heart of Te Fiti were lost to the sea. Where, even now, a thousand years later, Te Ka and the demons of the deep still hunt for the Heart. Hiding in a darkness that will continue to spread, chasing away our fish, draining the life from island after island until every one of us is devoured by the bloodthirsty jaws of inescapable death!
[one child screams in fear while another faints as Moana claps]
Gramma Tala But one day, the Heart will be found by someone who will journey beyond our reef, find Maui, deliver him across the great ocean to restore Te Fiti's Heart and save us all.
Maui The chicken lives!
Moana If there's something you want to tell me, just tell me! Is there something you want to tell me?
[Gramma Tala looks back at Moana, smirking]
Gramma Tala Is there something you want to hear?
Maui Really? Blow dart in my butt cheek?
Moana [singing] I have crossed the horizon to find you. / I know your name. / They have stolen the heart from inside you. / But this does not define you. / This is not who you are. / You know who you are... who you truly are.
Gramma Tala [to Moana] Whatever just happened... blame it on the pig.
Moana Let her come to me.
[Maui has just double-crossed Moana by trapping her in a cave and stealing her boat and taking an eternally clueless Heihei with him]
Maui [to Heihei] And I'm going to love you in ma belly. Now, let's fatten you up, drumstick.
[Maui puts some corn and seeds in front of Heihei]
Maui [Heihei pauses, and then pecks at a section of the raft floor that doesn't have any seeds or corn. Maui looks on in amazement and shock over Heihei's incredible stupidity]
Sina Sometimes who we wish we were, what we wish we could do, is just not meant to be.
Moana [Notices a tattoo of a character with flowing hair throwing a baby into the ocean on Maui's back] How do you get your tattoos?
Maui They show up, when I earn 'em.
Moana How d'you earn that one? What's that for?
Maui That, uh, man's discovery of nun-ya.
Moana What's nun-ya?
Maui Nun-ya business.
Maui [from trailer] Do you know who Maui is? Only the greatest demi-god of all the Pacific Islands, with his magical fish hook he slowed down the sun, pulled islands out of the sea, battled monsters! And I should know, because I'm Maui
[to Mini Maui tattoo]
Maui Hey! Let me do this please
Maui All right. I'm out.
[dives off of Boat]
[Moana has found that her pet rooster, Heihei, has stowed away on her boat. Heihei looks around to see that he surrounded by water, with no land in sight. He screams in fright]
Heihei WWWAAAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH!
[Moana puts a coconut shell on his head to stop him from screaming, he stops screaming. She lifts the shell again and Heihei continues to scream by the sight of the sea, only for Moana to put the coconut shell back on his head]
Moana [slowly lifting the shell from Heihei's head] It's okay. You're all right. See? There we go. Nice water. The ocean is a friend of mine.
[Moana puts a hand in the water. Heihei sees this and then jumps headfirst into the water, sinking completely. Alarmed, Moana gets down over the edge of the raft, looking around]
Moana [concerned] Heihei?
[Heihei floats by, five feet away from the raft, his head under the water's surface with his legs sticking up in the air]
Gramma Tala When I die, I'm going to come back as one of these.
[Manta Rays are dancing around her as she dances with the water]
Gramma Tala Or I chose the wrong tattoo!
[a manta ray tattoo is on her back]
Moana Why are you acting *weird*?
Gramma Tala I'm the village crazy lady. That's my job.
Maui [Teaching Moana to navigate] You're measuring the stars, not giving the sky a high five.
Moana [to Heihei] Te Ka can't follow us into the water. We make it past the barrier islands... we make it to Te Fiti. None of which you understand... because you are a chicken.
Moana [Tamatoa is about to eat Maui] Hey!
Tamatoa Huh?
Moana [holding up what appears to be the Heart of Te Fiti] I've got something shiny for ya!
Tamatoa [Tamatoa spits Maui out; awestrucked] The Heart of Te Fiti!
[Threatening]
Tamatoa You cannot run from me!
[Moana takes off running]
Tamatoa [Following after her; mock surprise] Oh, you *can* run from me! You keep surprising me!
Gramma Tala There is nowhere you could go that I won't be with you.
Maui I wasn't born a demigod. I had human parents. They, uh... they took one look and decided... they did not want me. They threw me into the sea like I was... nothing. Somehow, I was found by the gods. They gave me the hook. They made me... Maui. And back to the humans I went. I gave them islands, fire, coconuts. Anything they could ever want.
Moana You took the Heart for them. You did everything for them... so they'd love you.
Maui [solemnly] It was never enough.
[Moana crosses the boat, sits next to Maui]
Moana Maybe the gods found you for a reason. Maybe the ocean brought you to them because it saw someone who was worthy of being saved. But the gods aren't the ones who make you Maui. You are.
Moana Are you okay? Maui?
[Maui turns around, angrily glaring at his cracked hook, purple lightning spark from the hook]
Maui [Coldly] I told you to turn back.
Moana I thought we could make it.
Maui "We"?
Moana I thought "I" could make it.
[about Maui's hook]
Moana We can fix it.
Maui It was made by the gods. You can't fix it!
Moana Next time, we'll be more careful. Te Ka was stuck on the barrier islands. It's lava. It can't go in the water. We can find a way around.
Maui I'm not going back.
Moana Wha...? We still have to restore the heart.
Maui My hook is cracked. One more hit, and it's over.
Moana Maui, you have to restore the heart.
Maui Without my hook, I am nothing.
Moana That's not true.
Maui [Yelling] WITHOUT MY HOOK, I AM NOTHING!
Moana [Moana draws back in horror. Maui drops the heart, and Moana picks it back up] We're only here because you stole the heart in the first place.
Maui No, we're here because the ocean told you you're special and you believed it.
Moana I am Moana of Motunui. You will board my boat...
Maui Goodbye, Moana.
Moana ...sail across the seas...
Maui I'm not killing myself so you can prove you're something you're not.
Moana [on the verge of tears] ... and restore the heart of Te Fiti. The ocean chose me!
Maui [Coldly] It chose wrong.
Moana [tasting a bit of meat given to her] Mmm! That is good pork!
[Pua, Moana's pet pig, gives her a "sad puppy eyes" look]
Moana Oh! I didn't mean... no, I wasn't... What? They're calling me, so I gotta... Bye!
Moana I tried Gramma... I-I couldn't do it.
Gramma Tala It's not your fault. I never should have put so much on your shoulders. If you are ready to go home... I will be with you.
[as Moana prepares to row back home, she stops]
Gramma Tala Why do you hesitate?
Moana I don't know.
Moana [exhausted and collapsing at the rudder] I am Moana of Motu...
[starts to doze off and the ocean hits her and she wakes with a start]
Moana Board my boat!
Villager [to Moana; about HeiHei, who is pecking at a huge rock in front of him. Pua is watching Heihei, looking concerned] I am curious about that chicken eating the rock. He basically lacks an intelligence required for pretty much... everything. So can we just...
[blinks coyly]
Villager ...Cook him?
Moana Well, some of our strengths lie beneath the surface, while others...
[Moana sees that Heihei has swallowed the stone, which is causing a bulge in his neck]
Moana ...far beneath...
[hopefully]
Moana But, I'm pretty sure there's a lot more to HeiHei than meets the eye.
[HeiHei squawks; he regurgitates the rock which plops right infront of him. HeiHei pauses, and then proceeds to pecking the rock, which he was doing earlier. Pua looks away, obviously disturbed]
[repeated line]
Maui Cheeeehoooo!
Maui [from trailer] Do you who Maui is? The greatest demigod that ever lived, who stopped the sun, who pulled up islands out of the sea, and battled monsters. Do you know why I know all this? That's because *I* am Maui!
[from trailer]
Maui What's a demigod gotta do?
Moana [singing] I know the way / I am *Moana*!
[Maui is walking past HeiHei, but then doubles back and grabs him by the neck]
Maui [breaking the fourth wall; in high-pitched voice] Boat snack!
Moana [Moana has just discovered that she was descended from voyagers; she runs out of the cave, screaming excitedly] We were voyagers! We were voyagers! We were voyagers!
[sits down besides Tala; calmly]
Moana Why did we stop.
Gramma Tala *Maui.* When Maui stole from the mother island, darkness fell, Te Ka awoke, Monsters lurked, fishing boats stopped coming back. To protect our people, the ancient chiefs buried our past to be forgotten. Years have past and we have forgotten who we are. And now, the darkness has spread, taking our fish, draining life from island... after island!
[Tala points a place on the island where there is a large patch of dead vegetation; Moana gasps]
Moana [realizing] *Our* island!
Gramma Tala [optimistically] But one day, someone will leave our island, journey across the ocean, find Maui...
[Tala opens her abalone locket and placing a jade green stone in Moana's hand; the Heart of Te Fiti]
Gramma Tala ...And restore the Heart of Te Fiti! I was there that day... the Ocean had chosen you.
[Before their eyes, the ocean becomes animated and stretches over to look at the two women as music plays in the background]
Moana [Gramma Tala has encouraged Moana to sneak out to the ocean on one of the boats that are lined up. Just before Moana can take action, Chief Tui catches Moana peeking at the boats from the bushes with Gramma] D-Dad! I was only *looking* at the boats! I *wasn't* gonna get on them.
Tamatoa I'd rather be shiny! Like the treasure from a sunken pirate wreck. Scrub the deck and make it look shiny! I will sparkle like a wealthy woman's neck. Chh! Just a sec. Don't ya know? Fish are dumb, dumb, dumb, they chase anything that glitters. Beginners, oh. And here they come, come, come to the brightest thing that glitters.
[catches fish in his mouth]
Tamatoa Mmm, fish dinners! I just love free food, and you look like seafood.
Tamatoa Far from the ones who abandoned you chasing the love of these humans who made you feel wanted. You tried to be tough, but your armor's just not hard enough!
Tamatoa Well, well, well. Little Maui's having trouble with his look. You little semi-demi-mini god. Ouch! What a terrible performance, get the hook! Get it? You don't swing it like you used to, man! Yet I have to give you credit for my start, and your tattoos on the outside. For just like you, I made myself a work of art. I'll never hide. I can't!I'm too shiny!
Tamatoa Why are you here ?
Moana Cause you're amazing! And we mortals have heard the tale of the crab. Who became a legend! And I got to know how you became so - crabulous!
Maui You want to get to Te Fiti? You got to go through a whole ocean of bad. Not to mention Te Ka, lava monster. Ever defeat a lava monster?
Moana No. Have you?
Maui Stay out of it or you're sleeping in my armpit.
Moana Don't, it's my grandma's.
Tamatoa "That's my grandma." I ate my grandma! And it took a week cause she was absolutely humongous.
Maui The ocean's straight up pooky dooks!
Gramma Tala [singing] I like to dance with the water. The undertow on the waves. The water is mischievous.
[Splashes Moana]
Gramma Tala Ha! I like how it misbehaves!
Moana Not seeing an entrance.
Maui Yes, because it only appears after a human sacrifice.
[Moana gasps]
Maui Kidding! So serious.
Tamatoa Well, Tamatoa hasn't always been this glam. I was a drab little crab once. Now I know I can be happy as a clam, because I'm beautiful, baby!
Moana Teach me to sail. My job is to deliver Maui across the great ocean. I should - I should be sailing.
Maui It's call Wayfinding, Princess. It's not just sails and knots, It's seeing where you're going in your mind. Knowing where you are, by knowing where you've been.
Maui The ocean doesn't help you. You help yourself!
Maui If the current's warm you're going the right way.
Moana [sticks her hand into the water] It's cold. Wait, it's getting warmer...
[looks up and sees Maui grinning slyly]
Moana Argh! That is *disgusting*! What is wrong with you?
Maui Hey! What has two thumbs and pulled up the sky, when you were waddling ye high? This guy! When the nights got cold, who stole you fire from down below? You're looking at him, yo! Oh! Also I lassoed the sun. You're welcome. To stretch your days and bring you fun. Also I harnessed the breeze. You're welcome! To fill your sails and shake your trees!
Tamatoa Watch me dazzle like a diamond in the rough. Strut my stuff, my stuff is so shiny! Send your armies, but they'll never be enough! My shell's too tough. Maui, man! You can try, try, try, but you can't expect a demigod to beat a decapod. Look it up! You will die, die, die! Now it's time for me to take apart your aching heart.
Tamatoa Maui! Now it's time to kick your hiney! Ever seen someone so shiny? Soak it in, cause it's the last you'll ever see. C'est la vie, mon amie. I'm so shiny! Now I'll eat you, so prepare your final plea, just for me. You'll never be quite as shiny. You wish you were nice and shiny!
Maui Well, come to think of it. Kid, honestly, I could go on and on. I could explain every natural phenomenon. The tide, the grass, the ground? Oh, that was Maui just messing around! I killed an eel, I buried its guts. Sprouted a tree, now you got coconuts! What's the lesson, what is the takeaway? Don't mess with Maui when he's on the breakaway! And the tapestry here on my skin, is a map of the victories I win. Look where I've been, I make everything happen! Look at that mini-me Maui ta-tickety-tappin! Hahahahahaha hey!
Maui Well, anyway, let me say you're welcome for the wonderful world you know! Hey, it's okay, it's okay, you're welcome! Well come to think of it I gotta go! Hey, it's your day to say you're welcome, cause I'm gonna need that boat. I'm sailing away, away, you're welcome. Cause Maui can do anything but float! You're welcome! You're welcome! And thank you!
Tamatoa Did your granny say listen to your heart? Be who you are on the inside? I need three words to tear her argument apart. Your granny lied!
Maui So what can I say except you're welcome! For the islands I pulled from the sea! There's no need to pray, it's okay, you're welcome! I guess it's just my way of being me! You're welcome! You're welcome!
Maui Okay, okay. I see what's happening here. You're face to face with greatness, and it's strange. You don't even know how to feel. It adorable! Well, it's nice to see that humans never change. Open your eyes, let's begin. Yes, it's really me, it's Maui, breathe it in. I know it's a lot, the hair, the bod, when staring at a demigod!
Maui What can I say except you're welcome! For the tides, the sun, the skies. Hey, it's okay, it's okay, you're welcome! I'm just an ordinary demi-guy!
Maui Kakamora.
Moana Kaka-what?
Maui First, we get my hook.
Moana Then, save the world! Deal?
Maui Deal.
Maui Hey, it's okay - it's okay. We're dead soon.
Maui No mortal's gonna jump into the Realm of...
[Moana crashes into him. Maui watches her tumble into a chasm]
Maui Well, she's dead.
Maui [Moana has just taken off to fight off the kakamora and retrieve the heart, taking the oar with her] Hey! What am I gonna steer with?
[gets frustrated]
Maui They're just gonna kill ya!
[Moana lands on the Kakamora boat. A large group of kakamora turn and look at her]
Moana [smiles bravely] *Coconuts.*
[Moana kicks the kakamoras' butt with the oar]
Moana We're alive! We're ali-- ahh!
Maui Listen. I appreciate what you did down there.
Moana Mmhmm. Mmhmm. Mmhmm. Mmhmm.
Maui Took guts. But... I'm sorry. I'm tryin' to be sincere for once, and it feels like you're distracted.
Moana No! No, no way.
Maui Really. 'Cause you're looking at me like I have a...
[sighs]
Maui shark head.
Moana Whaaaaat? Do you have a shark head, cause I...
Maui Look. The point is... For a little girl... child... thing... whatever... who had no business being down there... You did me a solid. But you also almost died. And I couldn't even beat the dumb crab. So chances of beating Te Ka: bupkis. We're never making it to Te Fiti. This mission is cursed.
Moana It's not cursed.
Maui Shark head.
Moana It's not... cursed.
Maui I'm nothing without my hook!
Maui [He is battling Te Ka.] Hey, Te Ka!
[Te Ka turns towards him. His upper body is a shark, while his lower body is human.]
Maui *SHARK HEAD!*
Maui [to Mini Maui tattoo] Stay out of it, or you're sleeping in my armpit.
Maui [the Ocean magically brings Moana to the boat]
[Maui is stunned]
Maui Did *not* see that coming.
Moana I... am Moana of Motonui. This is my canoe, and you will journey to Te...
[Maui throws Moana overboard]
Moana AH!
[Mini Maui scolds him]
Maui Alright, get over it. We gotta move.
[the Ocean brings Moana back on board]
Maui And she's back.
Moana I am Moana of Motonui--
[Maui pulls a lever, making the boat lunge upward and Moana flips overboard]
Moana AAH!
[Maui hears splashing behind him. He turns around and Moana is back again]
Maui [sighs] It was "Moana," right?
Moana Yes. And you will...
[She shows him the Heart of The Fiti]
Moana ... restore the Heart!
[Maui grabs the Heart and throws it at a great distance]
Moana [the Ocean brings the Heart back, which hits Maui in the face and knocks him over]
Maui Alright, I'm out.
[He jumps overboard, and swims away]
Maui [the Ocean brings HIM back on board] OH, COME ON!
[the Ocean squirts him in the face]
