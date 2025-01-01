[Moana has found that her pet rooster, Heihei, has stowed away on her boat. Heihei looks around to see that he surrounded by water, with no land in sight. He screams in fright]

[Moana puts a coconut shell on his head to stop him from screaming, he stops screaming. She lifts the shell again and Heihei continues to scream by the sight of the sea, only for Moana to put the coconut shell back on his head]

Moana [slowly lifting the shell from Heihei's head] It's okay. You're all right. See? There we go. Nice water. The ocean is a friend of mine.

[Moana puts a hand in the water. Heihei sees this and then jumps headfirst into the water, sinking completely. Alarmed, Moana gets down over the edge of the raft, looking around]