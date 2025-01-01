MauiIf you wear a dress, and have an animal sidekick, you're a princess.
Tamatoa[Last lines, post-credits scene]Shiny I'm so shiny. Didn't help me though did it? Still upside down here. Just need a little push. Ugh. Can we be real? If my name was Sebastian and I had a cool Jamaican accent, you'd totally help me. You would. You know you would.
Maui[Using Heihei's beak to sign Moana's oar]When you use a bird to write with, it's called tweeting.
[Moana, who is covered in sparkling seashells, is snatched up by Tamatoa]
Tamatoa[laughing]What have we here? It's a sparkly, shiny... Wait a minute.
[Tosses Moana into the air, making her lose the seashells covering her]
TamatoaUgh! It's a human! What are you doing down here, in the Realm of the Mons-?
[Tamatoa's eyes are twitching differently causing Moana to constantly look back and forth between them]
TamatoaJust pick an eye, babe. I can't... I can't concentrate on what I'm saying if you keep... Yeah, pick one. Pick one!
[after Moana attempts to sail a boat for the first time and crashes it]
Tamatoa[mockingly repeats]"That's my gramma's!" I ate my Gramma! And it took a week, 'cause she was absolutely humongous.
Tamatoa[after being flipped by an escaping Moana and Maui]Hey! Hey!... Did you like the song?
[first lines]
Gramma TalaIn the beginning there was only ocean until the Mother Island emerged. Te Fiti. Her heart held the greatest power ever known. It could create life itself. And Te Fiti shared it with the world. But in time, some began to seek Te Fiti's heart. They believed if they could possess it, the great power of creation would be theirs. And one day, the most daring of them all voyaged across the vast ocean to take it. He was a demi-god of the wind and sea. He was a warrior. A trickster. A shapeshifter who could change form with the power of his magical fishhook. And his name was Maui.
[Maui takes the Heart of Te Fiti, causing the island to crumble as he runs away]
Gramma TalaBut without her heart, Te Fiti began to crumble, giving birth to a terrible darkness.
[Maui jumps off a cliff and shapeshifts into a hawk, flying back to his boat]
Gramma TalaMaui tried to escape but was confronted by another who sought the Heart. Te Ka! A demon of earth and fire. Maui was struck from the sky, never to be seen again. And his magical fishhook and the Heart of Te Fiti were lost to the sea. Where, even now, a thousand years later, Te Ka and the demons of the deep still hunt for the Heart. Hiding in a darkness that will continue to spread, chasing away our fish, draining the life from island after island until every one of us is devoured by the bloodthirsty jaws of inescapable death!
[one child screams in fear while another faints as Moana claps]
Gramma TalaBut one day, the Heart will be found by someone who will journey beyond our reef, find Maui, deliver him across the great ocean to restore Te Fiti's Heart and save us all.
Moana[singing]I have crossed the horizon to find you. / I know your name. / They have stolen the heart from inside you. / But this does not define you. / This is not who you are. / You know who you are... who you truly are.
Gramma Tala[to Moana]Whatever just happened... blame it on the pig.
Maui[from trailer]Do you know who Maui is? Only the greatest demi-god of all the Pacific Islands, with his magical fish hook he slowed down the sun, pulled islands out of the sea, battled monsters! And I should know, because I'm Maui
[Moana puts a coconut shell on his head to stop him from screaming, he stops screaming. She lifts the shell again and Heihei continues to scream by the sight of the sea, only for Moana to put the coconut shell back on his head]
Moana[slowly lifting the shell from Heihei's head]It's okay. You're all right. See? There we go. Nice water. The ocean is a friend of mine.
[Moana puts a hand in the water. Heihei sees this and then jumps headfirst into the water, sinking completely. Alarmed, Moana gets down over the edge of the raft, looking around]
Tamatoa[Following after her; mock surprise]Oh, you *can* run from me! You keep surprising me!
Gramma TalaThere is nowhere you could go that I won't be with you.
MauiI wasn't born a demigod. I had human parents. They, uh... they took one look and decided... they did not want me. They threw me into the sea like I was... nothing. Somehow, I was found by the gods. They gave me the hook. They made me... Maui. And back to the humans I went. I gave them islands, fire, coconuts. Anything they could ever want.
MoanaYou took the Heart for them. You did everything for them... so they'd love you.
Villager[to Moana; about HeiHei, who is pecking at a huge rock in front of him. Pua is watching Heihei, looking concerned]I am curious about that chicken eating the rock. He basically lacks an intelligence required for pretty much... everything. So can we just...
Maui[from trailer]Do you who Maui is? The greatest demigod that ever lived, who stopped the sun, who pulled up islands out of the sea, and battled monsters. Do you know why I know all this? That's because *I* am Maui!
Gramma Tala*Maui.* When Maui stole from the mother island, darkness fell, Te Ka awoke, Monsters lurked, fishing boats stopped coming back. To protect our people, the ancient chiefs buried our past to be forgotten. Years have past and we have forgotten who we are. And now, the darkness has spread, taking our fish, draining life from island... after island!
[Tala points a place on the island where there is a large patch of dead vegetation; Moana gasps]
Gramma Tala[optimistically]But one day, someone will leave our island, journey across the ocean, find Maui...
[Tala opens her abalone locket and placing a jade green stone in Moana's hand; the Heart of Te Fiti]
Gramma Tala...And restore the Heart of Te Fiti! I was there that day... the Ocean had chosen you.
[Before their eyes, the ocean becomes animated and stretches over to look at the two women as music plays in the background]
Moana[Gramma Tala has encouraged Moana to sneak out to the ocean on one of the boats that are lined up. Just before Moana can take action, Chief Tui catches Moana peeking at the boats from the bushes with Gramma]D-Dad! I was only *looking* at the boats! I *wasn't* gonna get on them.
TamatoaI'd rather be shiny! Like the treasure from a sunken pirate wreck. Scrub the deck and make it look shiny! I will sparkle like a wealthy woman's neck. Chh! Just a sec. Don't ya know? Fish are dumb, dumb, dumb, they chase anything that glitters. Beginners, oh. And here they come, come, come to the brightest thing that glitters.
[catches fish in his mouth]
TamatoaMmm, fish dinners! I just love free food, and you look like seafood.
TamatoaFar from the ones who abandoned you chasing the love of these humans who made you feel wanted. You tried to be tough, but your armor's just not hard enough!
TamatoaWell, well, well. Little Maui's having trouble with his look. You little semi-demi-mini god. Ouch! What a terrible performance, get the hook! Get it? You don't swing it like you used to, man! Yet I have to give you credit for my start, and your tattoos on the outside. For just like you, I made myself a work of art. I'll never hide. I can't!I'm too shiny!
TamatoaWell, Tamatoa hasn't always been this glam. I was a drab little crab once. Now I know I can be happy as a clam, because I'm beautiful, baby!
MoanaTeach me to sail. My job is to deliver Maui across the great ocean. I should - I should be sailing.
MauiIt's call Wayfinding, Princess. It's not just sails and knots, It's seeing where you're going in your mind. Knowing where you are, by knowing where you've been.
MauiThe ocean doesn't help you. You help yourself!
MauiIf the current's warm you're going the right way.
Moana[sticks her hand into the water]It's cold. Wait, it's getting warmer...
[looks up and sees Maui grinning slyly]
MoanaArgh! That is *disgusting*! What is wrong with you?
MauiHey! What has two thumbs and pulled up the sky, when you were waddling ye high? This guy! When the nights got cold, who stole you fire from down below? You're looking at him, yo! Oh! Also I lassoed the sun. You're welcome. To stretch your days and bring you fun. Also I harnessed the breeze. You're welcome! To fill your sails and shake your trees!
TamatoaWatch me dazzle like a diamond in the rough. Strut my stuff, my stuff is so shiny! Send your armies, but they'll never be enough! My shell's too tough. Maui, man! You can try, try, try, but you can't expect a demigod to beat a decapod. Look it up! You will die, die, die! Now it's time for me to take apart your aching heart.
TamatoaMaui! Now it's time to kick your hiney! Ever seen someone so shiny? Soak it in, cause it's the last you'll ever see. C'est la vie, mon amie. I'm so shiny! Now I'll eat you, so prepare your final plea, just for me. You'll never be quite as shiny. You wish you were nice and shiny!
MauiWell, come to think of it. Kid, honestly, I could go on and on. I could explain every natural phenomenon. The tide, the grass, the ground? Oh, that was Maui just messing around! I killed an eel, I buried its guts. Sprouted a tree, now you got coconuts! What's the lesson, what is the takeaway? Don't mess with Maui when he's on the breakaway! And the tapestry here on my skin, is a map of the victories I win. Look where I've been, I make everything happen! Look at that mini-me Maui ta-tickety-tappin! Hahahahahaha hey!
MauiWell, anyway, let me say you're welcome for the wonderful world you know! Hey, it's okay, it's okay, you're welcome! Well come to think of it I gotta go! Hey, it's your day to say you're welcome, cause I'm gonna need that boat. I'm sailing away, away, you're welcome. Cause Maui can do anything but float! You're welcome! You're welcome! And thank you!
TamatoaDid your granny say listen to your heart? Be who you are on the inside? I need three words to tear her argument apart. Your granny lied!
MauiSo what can I say except you're welcome! For the islands I pulled from the sea! There's no need to pray, it's okay, you're welcome! I guess it's just my way of being me! You're welcome! You're welcome!
MauiOkay, okay. I see what's happening here. You're face to face with greatness, and it's strange. You don't even know how to feel. It adorable! Well, it's nice to see that humans never change. Open your eyes, let's begin. Yes, it's really me, it's Maui, breathe it in. I know it's a lot, the hair, the bod, when staring at a demigod!
MauiWhat can I say except you're welcome! For the tides, the sun, the skies. Hey, it's okay, it's okay, you're welcome! I'm just an ordinary demi-guy!
MoanaWhaaaaat? Do you have a shark head, cause I...
MauiLook. The point is... For a little girl... child... thing... whatever... who had no business being down there... You did me a solid. But you also almost died. And I couldn't even beat the dumb crab. So chances of beating Te Ka: bupkis. We're never making it to Te Fiti. This mission is cursed.