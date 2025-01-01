Menu
Kinoafisha Films Lucy Lucy Movie Quotes

Lucy Movie Quotes

Lucy Ignorance brings chaos, not knowledge.
Professor Norman We humans are more concerned with having than with being.
[last lines]
Lucy [narrating] Life was given to us a billion years ago. Now you know what to do with it.
Pierre Del Rio [During the high-speed car ride through Paris with Lucy driving] I'd rather be late than dead.
Lucy We never really die.
Lucy We've codified our existence to bring it down to human size, to make it comprehensible, we've created a scale so we can forget its unfathomable scale.
[first lines]
Lucy [narrating] Life was given to us a billion years ago. What have we done with it?
Lucy Humans consider themselves unique so they've rooted their whole theory of existence on their uniqueness. One is their unit of measure, but it's not. All social systems we've put into place are a mere sketch. One plus one equals two. That's all we've learned, but one plus one has never equaled two. There are, in fact, no numbers and no letters. We've codified our existence to bring it down to human size to make it comprehensible. We've created a scale so that we can forget its unfathomable scale.
Pierre Del Rio Hey, where is she?
[Looks at his cell phone which shows text: "I am everywhere."]
Lucy Time is the only true unit of measure. It gives proof to the existence of matter. Without time, we don't exist.
Lucy [Seated on the jet about to land in Paris, toasting herself with a glass of champagne and before she begins to disintegrate] To knowledge.
Professor Norman For primitive beings like us, life seems to have only one single purpose: gaining time. And it is going through time that seems to be also the only real purpose of each of the cells in our bodies. To achieve that aim, the mass of the cells that make up earthworms and human beings has only two solutions. Be immortal, or to reproduce. If its habitat is not sufficiently favorable or nurturing, the cell will choose immortality. In other words, self-sufficiency and self-management. On the other hand, if the habitat is favorable, they will choose to reproduce. That way, when they die, they hand down essential information and knowledge to the next cell. Which hands it down to the next cell and so on. Thus knowledge and learning are handed down through time.
Lucy Time gives legitimacy to its existence. Time is the only true unit of measure.
Professor Norman You know... If you think about the very nature of life-I mean, on the very beginning, the development of the first cell divided into two cells-the sole purpose of life has been to pass on what was learned. There was no higher purpose. So if you're asking me what to do with all this knowledge you're accumulating, I say... Pass it on...
Lucy [suddenly pinning Jang's hands to the chair with knives] Learning is always a painful process. Like when you're little, and your bones are growing, and you ache all over.
Professor Norman Animal life on Earth goes back millions of years. Yet most species only use 3 to 5% of its cerebal capacity. But it isn't until we reached human beings at the top of the animal chain that we finally see a species use more of its cerebral capacity. 10% might not seem like much, but it's a lot if you look at all we've done with it.
[first flight, fighter jets, road way, armies, robots, stock market, rockets, satellite]
Pierre Del Rio [threading the car through rush hour traffic] Do you always drive like that?
Lucy I've never driven before.
Professor Norman We're so driven by power and profit.
