Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Broken Circle Breakdown The Broken Circle Breakdown Movie Quotes

The Broken Circle Breakdown Movie Quotes

Elise Vandevelde I always knew. That it was too good to be true. That it couldn't last. That life isn't like that, life isn't generous. You mustn't love someone. You mustn't become attached to someone. Life begrudges you that. It takes everything away from you and it laughs in your face. It betrays you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elise Vandevelde If I want to believe that Maybelle is a star up in the sky, I will. If I want to believe she's a bird that perches on our window sill, or a butterfly that sits on my shoulder or a bloody frog that...
Didier Bontinck Maybelle is dead, sweetheart. She's dead. She's gone, she's not here anymore.But we are still here. I'm still here. We have to carry on together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Elise Vandevelde Life is NOT generous.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Didier Bontinck Will you say hello to Maybelle for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Didier Bontinck I am an ape. And I'm afraid.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Didier Bontinck Bluegrass, that is Country in its purest form.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Didier Bontinck Bye bye, birdie.
Maybelle Bye bye, birdie.
Didier Bontinck I love you.
Maybelle I love you too.
Didier Bontinck Clever girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Didier Bontinck [preaching] Well, still one god to go! Still one god to go! Still one god to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
Ivan Semyonov. Pervyy potseluy
2025, Russia, Comedy
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more