Elise VandeveldeI always knew. That it was too good to be true. That it couldn't last. That life isn't like that, life isn't generous. You mustn't love someone. You mustn't become attached to someone. Life begrudges you that. It takes everything away from you and it laughs in your face. It betrays you.
Elise VandeveldeIf I want to believe that Maybelle is a star up in the sky, I will. If I want to believe she's a bird that perches on our window sill, or a butterfly that sits on my shoulder or a bloody frog that...
Didier BontinckMaybelle is dead, sweetheart. She's dead. She's gone, she's not here anymore.But we are still here. I'm still here. We have to carry on together.