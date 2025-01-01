Menu
Kinoafisha Films Varsity Blues Varsity Blues Movie Quotes

Charlie Tweeder Will you listen to me? Bitches are all just panty droppers. You understand? That's it.
Mox What?
Charlie Tweeder Listen. You give 'em a Percocet, two Vicodin and a couple of beers, and the panties drop. It's very nice.
Mox [laughing]
Charlie Tweeder [emphatically] It's nice.
Mox Tweeder, you think you'll enjoy prison?
Charlie Tweeder [not paying attention] I don't know.
Charlie Tweeder [looks into his jockstrap] The fuck is that?
Mox Now, we go out there and we half-ass it because we're scared, all we're left with is an excuse. We're always gonna wonder. But, we go out there and we give it absolutely everything... that's heroic. Let's be heroes!
Billy Bob I sure do love that dog.
Mox I think it's a pig.
Billy Bob Yeah.
Mox Playing football at West Canaan may have been the opportunity of your lifetime, but I don't want your life!
Charlie Tweeder [singing] "She broke my heart, so I broke her jaw."
Miss Davis Now I want y'all to repeat after me: penis, penis, penis; vagina, vagina, vagina!
Mox [after Kilmer left the locker room after choking Moxon] Before this game started, Kilmer said "48 minutes for the next 48 years of your life". I say "fuck that". All right? Fuck that. Let's go out there, and we play the next 24 minutes for the next 24 minutes, and we leave it all out on the field. We have the rest of our lives to be mediocre, but we have the opportunity to play like gods for the next half of football.
Charlie Tweeder Hey you wanna see the new Tweeder end zone dance?
[Tweeder dances]
Charlie Tweeder You know what it's called?
Mox What?
Charlie Tweeder The New Tweeder End Zone Dance.
Miss Davis Can anyone tell me a common slang term for the male erection?
Student Boner? Is boner one?
Miss Davis Yes! Boner is good, boner is very good!
Miss Davis The male erection? Pitchin' a tent, sportin' a wood, the icicle if formed, the march is on...
Miss Davis That's good...
Mox Stiff, stiffie, Mr. Mortis, rigor mortis has set in, flesh rocket, Jack's magic beanstalk, tall Tommy, mushroom on a stick, Mr. Mushroomhead, purple-headed yogurt slinger... and, uh, Pedro.
Miss Davis Pedro?
Mox Mm-hum.
Police Officer These kids there just running around wild these days. Them kids last night they stole a cop car.
Bar Man NO?
Police Officer Yes! And then they exposed theyselves!
Bar Man Exposed theyselves?
Police Officer Yes! They put them wieners on the glass at the Alano Club, while the ladies were rehearsing the Christmas pageant.
Billy Bob A 10... a 10... a fucking 10!
Charlie Tweeder Ladies, shut up and hold on to your nipples!
Police Officer Congratulations.
Charlie Tweeder Congratulations to you, too.
Police Officer Congratulations for what?
Charlie Tweeder For getting to wear such cute "mount me" hats.
Police Officer Mount me?
Charlie Tweeder Not right away. After a few drinks...
Coach Bud Kilmer You got to be the dumbest smart kid I know.
Mo Moxon Kyle, did you start a cult?
Kyle Yup.
Mo Moxon That is so sweet!
Billy Bob It's a strip club, man. I'm here to work!
Coach Bud Kilmer [to the trainer, at halftime in the trainer's room, with Wendell on the table] Give him the shot!
Mox If you give him that shot, you can find yourself another fucking quarterback.
Coach Bud Kilmer You about ready to lose that scholarship, boy?
Mox If it keeps that needle out of his leg? Absolutely.
Coach Bud Kilmer Good.
Mox Fuck it, I'm out.
Billy Bob [staring at Miss Davis's breasts] Miss Davis, would you go to the prom with me?
Mox In America, we have laws. Laws against killing, laws against stealing. And it is just accepted that as a member of American society, you will live by these laws. In West Canaan, Texas, there is another society which has it's own laws. Football is a way of life.
Charlie Tweeder Jonathan Moxon, you are under arrest for not being naked with some sophomore chick who wants to bathe you with her tongue. Now take off your goddamn clothes and get in the car.
Coach Bud Kilmer Never show weakness, the only pain that matters is the pain you inflict.
Tweeder Well we're all naked in there and we've got handcuffs and cool shit to play with so take off your clothes and get in the car.
Coach Bud Kilmer The hard work of so many, sacrificed by the disrespect of few.
Bud Kilmer It makes me wonder if you know the different between a sneeze and a wet fart!
Charlie Tweeder [Mox lines up the second string offense in an unusual formation] What the hell kind of offense is that? Kilmer's gonna eat his ass, watch this...
[Kilmer blows his whistle]
Mox Darcy's pretty sharp. She pulls A's.
Julie Harbor That's not all she "pulls".
Charlie Tweeder [a trainer is about to administer a shot to Wendell's knee as the other players walk in on it] Hey coach, I heard a pop. I... you know, I think he's hurt pretty bad.
Coach Bud Kilmer Get outta here! Y'all wouldn't know anything about it! Dedication, team play!
Lance Harbor [bursting in on crutches] But I would. Don't do it, Wendell... it's not worth it, man.
Coach Bud Kilmer [to Wendell] You gonna listen to that from a gimp... who's praying that we lose so he can be the missing link?
Wendell Maybe I shouldn't do it.
Coach Bud Kilmer [to the rest of the players] Get the hell outta here...
Lance Harbor [to Wendell] Don't do it.
Coach Bud Kilmer ...before I lose my temper!
[grabs Lance]
Coach Bud Kilmer Get out!
Charlie Tweeder Don't do it.
Billy Bob [to Kilmer] That needle goes anywhere near Wendell's leg, I swear to God, on my mother's grave, I will rip your arms off and beat you to death with them!
Coach Bud Kilmer [shocked] You stay the hell outta this, Billy Bob! This has nothing to do with you!
Mox This has to do with all of us. We kill ourselves for you. Year round, we play hurt, we play sick, and we spend most of that time scared that we're gonna screw up and you're gonna kick our ass because you
[Kilmer attempts to close the door in Mox's face, but Mox stops it]
Mox don't really give a fuck about us! All you care about is your next district title.
Charlie Tweeder [Mooning Mox and Billy Bob through the truck window] Good moonin, boys! Good moonin! I have been up since the crack of dawn and I had to *ass* you a question.
Charlie Tweeder What is up with Carrie Ann Baker?
Billy Bob Darcy's friend?
Charlie Tweeder Oh my God! She's got this look. Like, I just fell out of the I'm-gonna-suck-your-dick tree and hit every branch on the way down!
Mox We can't be afraid to lose. There's no room for fear in this game!
Sam Moxon I raised you to be a winner, so dammit boy, win!
Charlie Tweeder Say I'm stupid and I'm about to get hit in the nuts.
Billy Bob That's funny.
Charlie Tweeder Ain't it funny? That's what I mean. See they need to change the name of the show to America's funniest shots in the nuts.
Darcy Baby, I got so excited thinking about next year and Florida state and the future, I think I need to be your wide receiver.
Lance Harbor Here, baby!
Darcy Well, not "here" here, but somewhere here.
Charlie Tweeder [after stealing a cop car] I'm gonna go to jail!
Mox I'm a good boy. I've always been good. What's my upside to being good?
[looks at at box of condoms]
Mox I mean I'm 18 years old, it's not like I'm married to her. She invited me over. I'm just being polite, right Kyle?
[pause]
Mox Kyle?
Kyle I only answer to one name. I am the Great and Honorable Al-Ali Akbar Shabaz Da.
Mox That's a bunch of names.
Kyle But there is only one god. All praise be to Allah.
Mox Yeah. Well, would Allah nail Darcy if he had the chance? I think so.
Coach Bud Kilmer Your daddy was a no-talent pussy, but at least he listened!
Coach Bud Kilmer Cry me a river, you fat fucking baby!
Charlie Tweeder [re the stolen police car] They're about as sharp as a box of marbles, but we're all naked in there, and we got handcuffs and cool shit to play with.
Coach Bud Kilmer [pulling Moxon aside after practice, talking quietly to him] You disobey me, and I will bury you. I know about your scholarship to Brown. I got your grades under review. Don't think for a minute that I can't fuck with your transcripts, and get this whole deal blown for you.
Billy Bob [patching himself up before the big game] And yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no faggots from Bingville. And yeah, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death...
