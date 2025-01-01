Charlie Tweeder [a trainer is about to administer a shot to Wendell's knee as the other players walk in on it] Hey coach, I heard a pop. I... you know, I think he's hurt pretty bad.

Coach Bud Kilmer Get outta here! Y'all wouldn't know anything about it! Dedication, team play!

Lance Harbor [bursting in on crutches] But I would. Don't do it, Wendell... it's not worth it, man.

Coach Bud Kilmer [to Wendell] You gonna listen to that from a gimp... who's praying that we lose so he can be the missing link?

Wendell Maybe I shouldn't do it.

Coach Bud Kilmer [to the rest of the players] Get the hell outta here...

Lance Harbor [to Wendell] Don't do it.

Coach Bud Kilmer ...before I lose my temper!

[grabs Lance]

Coach Bud Kilmer Get out!

Charlie Tweeder Don't do it.

Billy Bob [to Kilmer] That needle goes anywhere near Wendell's leg, I swear to God, on my mother's grave, I will rip your arms off and beat you to death with them!

Coach Bud Kilmer [shocked] You stay the hell outta this, Billy Bob! This has nothing to do with you!

Mox This has to do with all of us. We kill ourselves for you. Year round, we play hurt, we play sick, and we spend most of that time scared that we're gonna screw up and you're gonna kick our ass because you

[Kilmer attempts to close the door in Mox's face, but Mox stops it]