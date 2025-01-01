MoxNow, we go out there and we half-ass it because we're scared, all we're left with is an excuse. We're always gonna wonder. But, we go out there and we give it absolutely everything... that's heroic. Let's be heroes!
Miss DavisNow I want y'all to repeat after me: penis, penis, penis; vagina, vagina, vagina!
Mox[after Kilmer left the locker room after choking Moxon]Before this game started, Kilmer said "48 minutes for the next 48 years of your life". I say "fuck that". All right? Fuck that. Let's go out there, and we play the next 24 minutes for the next 24 minutes, and we leave it all out on the field. We have the rest of our lives to be mediocre, but we have the opportunity to play like gods for the next half of football.
Billy Bob[staring at Miss Davis's breasts]Miss Davis, would you go to the prom with me?
MoxIn America, we have laws. Laws against killing, laws against stealing. And it is just accepted that as a member of American society, you will live by these laws. In West Canaan, Texas, there is another society which has it's own laws. Football is a way of life.
Charlie TweederJonathan Moxon, you are under arrest for not being naked with some sophomore chick who wants to bathe you with her tongue. Now take off your goddamn clothes and get in the car.
Coach Bud KilmerNever show weakness, the only pain that matters is the pain you inflict.
TweederWell we're all naked in there and we've got handcuffs and cool shit to play with so take off your clothes and get in the car.
Billy Bob[to Kilmer]That needle goes anywhere near Wendell's leg, I swear to God, on my mother's grave, I will rip your arms off and beat you to death with them!
Coach Bud Kilmer[shocked]You stay the hell outta this, Billy Bob! This has nothing to do with you!
MoxThis has to do with all of us. We kill ourselves for you. Year round, we play hurt, we play sick, and we spend most of that time scared that we're gonna screw up and you're gonna kick our ass because you
[Kilmer attempts to close the door in Mox's face, but Mox stops it]
Moxdon't really give a fuck about us! All you care about is your next district title.
Charlie Tweeder[Mooning Mox and Billy Bob through the truck window]Good moonin, boys! Good moonin! I have been up since the crack of dawn and I had to *ass* you a question.
Charlie Tweeder[re the stolen police car]They're about as sharp as a box of marbles, but we're all naked in there, and we got handcuffs and cool shit to play with.
Coach Bud Kilmer[pulling Moxon aside after practice, talking quietly to him]You disobey me, and I will bury you. I know about your scholarship to Brown. I got your grades under review. Don't think for a minute that I can't fuck with your transcripts, and get this whole deal blown for you.
Billy Bob[patching himself up before the big game]And yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no faggots from Bingville. And yeah, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death...