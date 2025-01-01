Akira Rai [Last lines] Samar Anand has diffused 107th bombs without a scratch on his body and right now as we speak he is diffusing his 108th bomb. This is not a story of courage, not a story of miracles, it is just a simple story of love. A undying love that a man had for a woman, an unflinching love that a woman had for a man and an unending faith that God had in their love. I got into this story thinking that this would be my big ticket to Discovery Channel, I am going to discover a story of courage, bravery, danger, miracles but i ended up discovering love. Love that breaks you but still keeps you together, love that creates distances still brings you closer, love that is true and forever and i have learnt that if you have the power to love like that, then God makes sure that your love finds it's way, all that you have to do is just hang in there and wait, wait for your time. As we speak right now Samar is diffusing his 108th bomb, his last one, It's his last not because he is suddenly scared of dying, It's his last because now it is his time to live now. His wait is finally over, his time has come, his time to love. This is not a story of courage, not a story of miracles, it is just a simple story of love.