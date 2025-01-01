GraceMy mom died, I went to live with my dad and it's impossible to worry about anything else when there's blood coming out of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MasonSo, 3 years ago, right, we have this girl here named Liza Green. She's 17,older than everybody else on the unit at the time, and I don't mean this in a pervy way or anything, but she's real pretty.
MasonReally smart. So, two weeks before she turns 18 and leaves, we get this new intake. It's a 15 year old guy. He's really tough. He's really quiet. But, he's cool. He's just kind of like kicking back, checking out the scene. And I swear I didn't hear him say a word, the whole first week he was here. But, then one day, we were doing community meeting and we ask for announcements. And this guy raises his hand, and he looks directly at Liza Green, then he says, I know you don't know me. I just got here. But I just want to say that I've been watching you. I think you're the most interesting thing about this place, and I'm really sad I'm not going to get to know you before you leave.
MasonYeah, yeah. So, check this out. Grace and I are getting coffee at Ronnie's this morning. And we walk in, and who do we see sittin there alone at a table? Marcus! Buttoned-up his shirt. He's sippin on a cappuccino.
MasonSo, we're talking to him. We're catchin up. And he's telling us about his new job at the aquarium and his much he tales home in tips. And now, he's going to start applying for classes next semester.
MasonYeah. And it's weird 'coz I'm like, I have not heard Marcus talk this much ever, since I met him, like, what is the deal? Is he excited to see us? Is he nervous about somethin? And that's when I notice, there's another cappuccino on the table and an empty chair next to him. And then just like in the fuckin movies, bathroom door flings open, out walks Liza Green.
GraceMason, you have no idea what I'm going through right now.
MasonThen tell me. That's how this works. You talk to me about it so that I can take your hand and fucking walk through this shit with you. That is what I signed up for, Okay? But I cannot do that if you won't let me in.
JaydenOnce upon a time, somewhere miles and miles beneath the surface of the ocean, there lived a young octopus named Nina. Nina spent most of her time alone, making strange creations out of rocks and shells. She was very happy. But then, on Monday, the shark showed up. "What's your name?" said the shark. "Nina," she replied. "Do you want to be my friend?" he asked. "Okay. What do I have to do?" said Nina. "Not much," said the shark, "just let me eat one of your arms." Nina had never had a friend before, so wondered if this is what you had to do to get one. She looked down at her eight arms and decided it wouldn't be so bad to give up one, so she donated one arm to her wonderful new friend. Every day that week, Nina and the shark would play together. They explored caves, built castles of sand and swam really really fast. And every night the shark would be hungry and Nina would give him another one of her arms to eat. On Sunday, after playing all day, the shark told Nina that he was very hungry. "I don't understand," she said, "I've already given you six of my arms and you want one more?" The shark looked at her with a friendly smile and said, "I don't want one. This time, I want them all. "But why?" Nina asked and the shark replied, "Because that's what friends are for." When the shark finished his meal, he felt very sad and lonely. He missed having someone to explore caves, build castles and swim really really fast with. He missed Nina very much. So he swam away to find another friend.
GraceI don't wanna go home. It's not what I'm talking about.
MasonI know it's been a really fucked up day, okay?
GraceMason, you have no idea what I'm going through right now.
MasonThen tell me. That's how this works. You talk to me about it so that I can take your hand and fucking walk through this shit with you. That is what I signed up for, okay? But I cannot do that if you won't let me in.
MasonYou're sorry? Grace, are you serious? I've been waiting for you for a really long time and I wouldn't take a second of it back because I love you so goddamn much, okay? But I've been waiting for three years to as why is that you don't trust me. I've been waiting for three years for you to, just once, take the advice you give your kids every fucking five minutes and learn to talk about what's going on inside your head. You can't do that for me? Whatever it is, okay, just talk to me.
GraceI can't do this. I can't. I can't marry you. I can't have your baby. I can't any of that. I can't do it.
MasonSo what do you wanna do? Huh? You wanna get an abortion?
JaydenPlease don't be offended if I'm not very friendly, but I'm going to be living with my dad soon, and I don't really like wasting time on short-term relationships. So, you know, it's nothing personal.
Grace[to Jayden]When I was your age, I had to stand in front of a courtoom full of people... and tell them how my father kissed me, forced me to take a shower with him... got me pregnant. And I don't know... I got a baby inside of me, and I don't know. I don't know what I'm doing