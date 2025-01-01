Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Short Term 12 Short Term 12 Movie Quotes

Short Term 12 Movie Quotes

Grace I like your name, Jayden.
Jayden It's a boy's name.
Grace Really? I don't think so.
Jayden Will Smith did.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace Why are you so nice to me?
Mason You being serious now? Well, it's easy. It's because you are the weirdest, most beautiful person that I've ever met in my whole entire life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sammy Can we play Big and Small?
Grace Is that a real game, or is that a game you just made up?
Sammy It's a real game that I just made up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jayden Why?
Grace My mom died, I went to live with my dad and it's impossible to worry about anything else when there's blood coming out of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason So, 3 years ago, right, we have this girl here named Liza Green. She's 17,older than everybody else on the unit at the time, and I don't mean this in a pervy way or anything, but she's real pretty.
Grace She was gorgeous.
Mason All the guys on the unit want her but she won't give any of them the time of day because she was busy. She was always studying.
Grace She was very smart. Mmm-hmm.
Mason Really smart. So, two weeks before she turns 18 and leaves, we get this new intake. It's a 15 year old guy. He's really tough. He's really quiet. But, he's cool. He's just kind of like kicking back, checking out the scene. And I swear I didn't hear him say a word, the whole first week he was here. But, then one day, we were doing community meeting and we ask for announcements. And this guy raises his hand, and he looks directly at Liza Green, then he says, I know you don't know me. I just got here. But I just want to say that I've been watching you. I think you're the most interesting thing about this place, and I'm really sad I'm not going to get to know you before you leave.
[Jessica gets surprised]
Mason I just wanted to tell you that.
Nate What a pimp! What'd she say?
Mason Nothin.
[Everybody laughs]
Grace It was so awkward.
Mason It was so fuckin awkward I couldn't stand it. And then she left and never talked to him. The kids teased him for like a year about it.
Nate Oh, that blows.
Mason No, he didn't give a shit. No, didn't even faze him. It was like, he knew somethin everybody else didn't.
Nate Who is this guy?
Mason That was Marcus.
Jessica What? I never heard this story.
Grace Oh, wait. It gets so much better.
Mason Yeah, yeah. So, check this out. Grace and I are getting coffee at Ronnie's this morning. And we walk in, and who do we see sittin there alone at a table? Marcus! Buttoned-up his shirt. He's sippin on a cappuccino.
Nate Marcus drinks cappuccino!
Mason So, we're talking to him. We're catchin up. And he's telling us about his new job at the aquarium and his much he tales home in tips. And now, he's going to start applying for classes next semester.
Jessica Oh my god!
Mason Yeah. And it's weird 'coz I'm like, I have not heard Marcus talk this much ever, since I met him, like, what is the deal? Is he excited to see us? Is he nervous about somethin? And that's when I notice, there's another cappuccino on the table and an empty chair next to him. And then just like in the fuckin movies, bathroom door flings open, out walks Liza Green.
Nate They were on a date?
Grace It was like their fifth one.
Mason As soon as she sits down, dude just goes beet red. So embarrassed.
Grace Oh... oh, it was so cute.
Mason Oh, it was so fucking cute, I almost pissed my pants.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Marcus is going to get better.
Grace I think I am too.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace Mason, you have no idea what I'm going through right now.
Mason Then tell me. That's how this works. You talk to me about it so that I can take your hand and fucking walk through this shit with you. That is what I signed up for, Okay? But I cannot do that if you won't let me in.
Grace I can't. I'm sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason I hate that bike! Fuck you, Floyd.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Please, you have to let me in your head once in a while or I'm just going to go nuts, Okay?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jayden Yep, I know the rules: no belts, no razors, no scissors, no fucking freedom.
Grace No cussing.
Jayden Shit, I forgot about that one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Everything good in my life is because of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace They're going to ask you a lot of questions. It's going to be hard.
Jayden I'll try to leave out the part about you breaking into that house with a baseball bat.
Grace Thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jayden Once upon a time, somewhere miles and miles beneath the surface of the ocean, there lived a young octopus named Nina. Nina spent most of her time alone, making strange creations out of rocks and shells. She was very happy. But then, on Monday, the shark showed up. "What's your name?" said the shark. "Nina," she replied. "Do you want to be my friend?" he asked. "Okay. What do I have to do?" said Nina. "Not much," said the shark, "just let me eat one of your arms." Nina had never had a friend before, so wondered if this is what you had to do to get one. She looked down at her eight arms and decided it wouldn't be so bad to give up one, so she donated one arm to her wonderful new friend. Every day that week, Nina and the shark would play together. They explored caves, built castles of sand and swam really really fast. And every night the shark would be hungry and Nina would give him another one of her arms to eat. On Sunday, after playing all day, the shark told Nina that he was very hungry. "I don't understand," she said, "I've already given you six of my arms and you want one more?" The shark looked at her with a friendly smile and said, "I don't want one. This time, I want them all. "But why?" Nina asked and the shark replied, "Because that's what friends are for." When the shark finished his meal, he felt very sad and lonely. He missed having someone to explore caves, build castles and swim really really fast with. He missed Nina very much. So he swam away to find another friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Grace. Where are you going?
Grace I can't do that.
Mason Ok. Let's go. Let's go. I'll drive us home.
Grace I don't wanna go home. It's not what I'm talking about.
Mason I know it's been a really fucked up day, okay?
Grace Mason, you have no idea what I'm going through right now.
Mason Then tell me. That's how this works. You talk to me about it so that I can take your hand and fucking walk through this shit with you. That is what I signed up for, okay? But I cannot do that if you won't let me in.
Grace I can't. I'm sorry.
Mason You're sorry? Grace, are you serious? I've been waiting for you for a really long time and I wouldn't take a second of it back because I love you so goddamn much, okay? But I've been waiting for three years to as why is that you don't trust me. I've been waiting for three years for you to, just once, take the advice you give your kids every fucking five minutes and learn to talk about what's going on inside your head. You can't do that for me? Whatever it is, okay, just talk to me.
Grace I can't do this. I can't. I can't marry you. I can't have your baby. I can't any of that. I can't do it.
Mason So what do you wanna do? Huh? You wanna get an abortion?
Grace I already made the appointment.
Mason Do whatever you want, okay? Cause I'm done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jessica You Okay, man? How do you feel?
Nate Not good. I mean, that... that was crazy. They just fight like that?
Jessica Nate, I'm not asking you how you're feeling.
Nate Right. Sorry.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Grace Here we go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason You got some new lyrics you want to try out on me?
Marcus There's a lot of fucks in it.
Mason I won't tell.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jack Grace, you are a line staff. It's not your job to interpret tears. That's what our trained therapists are here for.
Grace Then your trained therapists don't know shit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jayden Are you going crazy?
Grace Probably.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jayden Please don't be offended if I'm not very friendly, but I'm going to be living with my dad soon, and I don't really like wasting time on short-term relationships. So, you know, it's nothing personal.
Luis Wow. She seems like a really nice girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace Jayden, we have to do something about this.
Jayden Should go bash his face in with a baseball bat while he's sleeping?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace All right. Let's go see your room!
Jayden Here it is. Wow, it's so inviting...
Grace You can put whatever you want on the walls as long as it's appropriate.
Jayden So no pictures of penises?
Grace Not unless it's very scientific!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace [to Jayden] When I was your age, I had to stand in front of a courtoom full of people... and tell them how my father kissed me, forced me to take a shower with him... got me pregnant. And I don't know... I got a baby inside of me, and I don't know. I don't know what I'm doing
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason I don't know what to say...
Marcus It's cool, man. I just wanna shave my head. You think Grace will still do it for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace Stop.
Mason Why?
Grace [slapping Mason] Stop!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason You don't want me to stop?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason We haven't had sex in 9 days and 13 hours.
Grace Down to the hour, huh?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason Please... just let me get in your head every once in a while or I'm just gonna go nuts, okay?
Grace Shh...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marcus Is it lumpy?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason You doing this just for me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jayden Don't you think that's a little too extreme?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grace [laughs]
Dr. Hendler What's so funny?
Grace I just realized that I'm inside a whale's asshole.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
2025, Russia, Comedy
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Atel-Matel
Atel-Matel
2025, Russia, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more